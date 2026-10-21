The films of the 1960s have been a part of my life for as long as I can remember, even though I was born in the ’90s. One of the first films I ever fell in love with was a box-office disappointment from 1968, the underappreciated Chitty Chitty Bang Bang. I’ve seen it countless times, and to this day, I’ll randomly catch myself singing one of its songs or quoting a line. I have no idea how people feel about the film today. Most people my age probably don’t even know it exists! But I think far too many films from the ’60s have been lost on my generation, which should be a crime.

When it comes to the Oscars of the 1960s, I’m not entirely sure how I feel about the Academy’s choices. I took some flack a few weeks ago for my dislike of both Lawrence of Arabia and Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?, but film is subjective, even when my opinion puts me in the minority. I promise I’ll give Lawrence another watch, but Virginia Woolf? Hard pass. We all like to think our taste is superior to everyone else’s, and that’s okay! That’s what makes discussing movies so much fun. Different opinions lead to some pretty interesting conversations.

Which brings us to another one of my favorite homework assignments: Rewrite the Oscars! I already know we won’t all agree, but that’s the fun of it. Make your voices heard and join me in choosing the winners of the 1960s from the Academy’s nominees in Best Picture, Director, and the acting categories!

Jerm’s Rewrite the Oscars: The 1960s!

1960

Picture: The Apartment

Director: Billy Wilder, The Apartment

Actor: Jack Lemmon, The Apartment

Actress: Shirley MacLaine, The Apartment

Supporting Actor: Sal Mineo, Exodus

Supporting Actress: Janet Leigh, Psycho

1961

Picture: West Side Story

Director: Robert Wise and Jerome Robbins, West Side Story

Actor: Maximilian Schell, Judgment at Nuremberg

Actress: Sophia Loren, Two Women

Supporting Actor: Montgomery Clift, Judgment at Nuremberg

Supporting Actress: Judy Garland, Judgment at Nuremberg

1962

Picture: To Kill a Mockingbird

Director: Robert Mulligan, To Kill a Mockingbird

Actor: Gregory Peck, To Kill a Mockingbird

Actress: Bette Davis, What Ever Happened to Baby Jane?

Supporting Actor: Ed Begley, Sweet Bird of Youth (needs a rewatch)

Supporting Actress: Angela Lansbury, The Manchurian Candidate

1963

Picture: Lilies of the Field

Director: Federico Fellini, 8½

Actor: Sidney Poitier, Lilies of the Field

Actress: Patricia Neal, Hud (needs a rewatch; she should have been supporting, and these choices were awful)

Supporting Actor: Melvyn Douglas, Hud

Supporting Actress: Lilia Skala, Lilies of the Field

1964

Picture: My Fair Lady

Director: George Cukor, My Fair Lady

Actor: Peter Sellers, Dr. Strangelove

Actress: Julie Andrews, Mary Poppins

Supporting Actor: Stanley Holloway, My Fair Lady

Supporting Actress: Agnes Moorehead, Hush…Hush, Sweet Charlotte

1965

Picture: The Sound of Music

Director: Robert Wise, The Sound of Music

Actor: Rod Steiger, The Pawnbroker (no real preference; awful choices)

Actress: Julie Andrews, The Sound of Music

Supporting Actor: Tom Courtenay, Doctor Zhivago

Supporting Actress: Shelley Winters, A Patch of Blue

1966

Picture: Horrible choices!

Director: Horrible choices!

Actor: Richard Burton, Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf? (awful choices)

Actress: Elizabeth Taylor, Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf? (awful choices)

Supporting Actor: Walter Matthau, The Fortune Cookie

Supporting Actress: Sandy Dennis, Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf? (awful choices)

1967

Picture: In the Heat of the Night

Director: Norman Jewison, In the Heat of the Night

Actor: Paul Newman, Cool Hand Luke

Actress: Anne Bancroft, The Graduate

Supporting Actor: George Kennedy, Cool Hand Luke

Supporting Actress: Estelle Parsons, Bonnie and Clyde

1968

Picture: Funny Girl

Director: Stanley Kubrick, 2001: A Space Odyssey

Actor: Peter O’Toole, The Lion in Winter

Actress: Barbra Streisand, Funny Girl

Supporting Actor: Gene Wilder, The Producers

Supporting Actress: Ruth Gordon, Rosemary’s Baby

1969

Picture: Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid

Director: George Roy Hill, Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid

Actor: Jon Voight, Midnight Cowboy (not a fan of these choices)

Actress: Maggie Smith, The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie

Supporting Actor: Jack Nicholson, Easy Rider

Supporting Actress: Goldie Hawn, Cactus Flower

I know some of my choices, and certainly some of my opinions, might be controversial. But they’re mine! Looking back at this decade, I can’t help feeling like the Academy nominated an awful lot of people for what amounted to bit parts. Is that just me?

Now I’m curious about your picks. How would you rewrite the Oscars of the 1960s? Have some fun with it!

As always, be kind, be respectful, and of course… Let’s Talk Cinema!