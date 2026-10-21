The films of the 1960s have been a part of my life for as long as I can remember, even though I was born in the ’90s. One of the first films I ever fell in love with was a box-office disappointment from 1968, the underappreciated Chitty Chitty Bang Bang. I’ve seen it countless times, and to this day, I’ll randomly catch myself singing one of its songs or quoting a line. I have no idea how people feel about the film today. Most people my age probably don’t even know it exists! But I think far too many films from the ’60s have been lost on my generation, which should be a crime.
When it comes to the Oscars of the 1960s, I’m not entirely sure how I feel about the Academy’s choices. I took some flack a few weeks ago for my dislike of both Lawrence of Arabia and Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?, but film is subjective, even when my opinion puts me in the minority. I promise I’ll give Lawrence another watch, but Virginia Woolf? Hard pass. We all like to think our taste is superior to everyone else’s, and that’s okay! That’s what makes discussing movies so much fun. Different opinions lead to some pretty interesting conversations.
Which brings us to another one of my favorite homework assignments: Rewrite the Oscars! I already know we won’t all agree, but that’s the fun of it. Make your voices heard and join me in choosing the winners of the 1960s from the Academy’s nominees in Best Picture, Director, and the acting categories!
Jerm’s Rewrite the Oscars: The 1960s!
1960
Picture: The Apartment
Director: Billy Wilder, The Apartment
Actor: Jack Lemmon, The Apartment
Actress: Shirley MacLaine, The Apartment
Supporting Actor: Sal Mineo, Exodus
Supporting Actress: Janet Leigh, Psycho
1961
Picture: West Side Story
Director: Robert Wise and Jerome Robbins, West Side Story
Actor: Maximilian Schell, Judgment at Nuremberg
Actress: Sophia Loren, Two Women
Supporting Actor: Montgomery Clift, Judgment at Nuremberg
Supporting Actress: Judy Garland, Judgment at Nuremberg
1962
Picture: To Kill a Mockingbird
Director: Robert Mulligan, To Kill a Mockingbird
Actor: Gregory Peck, To Kill a Mockingbird
Actress: Bette Davis, What Ever Happened to Baby Jane?
Supporting Actor: Ed Begley, Sweet Bird of Youth (needs a rewatch)
Supporting Actress: Angela Lansbury, The Manchurian Candidate
1963
Picture: Lilies of the Field
Director: Federico Fellini, 8½
Actor: Sidney Poitier, Lilies of the Field
Actress: Patricia Neal, Hud (needs a rewatch; she should have been supporting, and these choices were awful)
Supporting Actor: Melvyn Douglas, Hud
Supporting Actress: Lilia Skala, Lilies of the Field
1964
Picture: My Fair Lady
Director: George Cukor, My Fair Lady
Actor: Peter Sellers, Dr. Strangelove
Actress: Julie Andrews, Mary Poppins
Supporting Actor: Stanley Holloway, My Fair Lady
Supporting Actress: Agnes Moorehead, Hush…Hush, Sweet Charlotte
1965
Picture: The Sound of Music
Director: Robert Wise, The Sound of Music
Actor: Rod Steiger, The Pawnbroker (no real preference; awful choices)
Actress: Julie Andrews, The Sound of Music
Supporting Actor: Tom Courtenay, Doctor Zhivago
Supporting Actress: Shelley Winters, A Patch of Blue
1966
Picture: Horrible choices!
Director: Horrible choices!
Actor: Richard Burton, Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf? (awful choices)
Actress: Elizabeth Taylor, Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf? (awful choices)
Supporting Actor: Walter Matthau, The Fortune Cookie
Supporting Actress: Sandy Dennis, Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf? (awful choices)
1967
Picture: In the Heat of the Night
Director: Norman Jewison, In the Heat of the Night
Actor: Paul Newman, Cool Hand Luke
Actress: Anne Bancroft, The Graduate
Supporting Actor: George Kennedy, Cool Hand Luke
Supporting Actress: Estelle Parsons, Bonnie and Clyde
1968
Picture: Funny Girl
Director: Stanley Kubrick, 2001: A Space Odyssey
Actor: Peter O’Toole, The Lion in Winter
Actress: Barbra Streisand, Funny Girl
Supporting Actor: Gene Wilder, The Producers
Supporting Actress: Ruth Gordon, Rosemary’s Baby
1969
Picture: Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid
Director: George Roy Hill, Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid
Actor: Jon Voight, Midnight Cowboy (not a fan of these choices)
Actress: Maggie Smith, The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie
Supporting Actor: Jack Nicholson, Easy Rider
Supporting Actress: Goldie Hawn, Cactus Flower
I know some of my choices, and certainly some of my opinions, might be controversial. But they’re mine! Looking back at this decade, I can’t help feeling like the Academy nominated an awful lot of people for what amounted to bit parts. Is that just me?
Now I’m curious about your picks. How would you rewrite the Oscars of the 1960s? Have some fun with it!
As always, be kind, be respectful, and of course… Let’s Talk Cinema!