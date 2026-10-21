Most films that become major threats in the Oscar race get rocked by accusations of one kind or another. Sometimes it’s a hit from another studio, sometimes it’s someone who believes their script idea was stolen. It can be anything, and it’s always the moment everyone holds their breath to see which direction it will fall. Will it hurt? Does it matter?

Well, it depends. The story goes something like this: Lance Oppenheim, while still a student at Harvard (graduated in 2019), took a gap year and landed on a story that he would sell to The New York Times as a young documentary filmmaker on the rise, to put it mildly. He’s released two films this year: *You Can See Everything* and *Primetime*. Both films play with ideas of documentary, truth, and deception.

And that is more or less where this story begins. A group of people makes documentary films—or rather, films that look like documentaries but are really humanizing essays — to help convicted felons get lighter sentences or sometimes avoid the death penalty. They portray the convict in a way that makes people sympathetic to their plight.

These filmmakers then teach others how to do it in a workshop, which is what Lance Oppenheim signed up for. Who pushed him in that direction? I don’t know. Was it his idea to begin with? I don’t know. All I do know is that, according to Katie Carter, Oppenheim posed as someone attending the workshop, then used a private link to download all of the movies and sold the story (and the footage) to The New York Times with a story attached. Here is her video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @cartercarter26

And here is the story at The New York Times:

Today, however, a growing number of lawyers are creating empathetic biographical mini-documentaries, or “sentencing videos,” to reduce their clients’ prison sentences. Inspired by the storytelling techniques of traditional documentary film, some lawyers team up with independent filmmakers while others become filmmakers themselves. These films are made for an audience of one: the presiding judge.

The video footage features some of the films, the workshop, and even a short, Oscar-like award ceremony at the end. The footage shows them congratulating themselves for lowering criminals’ sentences. You can watch the footage on the New York Times website.

The story, according to Carter, caused significant damage to their organization and, she says, to those seeking help from them.

So, what impact does this have on the Oscar race? Well, for starters, never trust journalists. You’ll get screwed over almost every time, I promise you. Both Elizabeth Holmes and Billy Evans similarly walked blindly into *You Can See Everything* thinking it would humanize them, show them in a better light, etc. But of course, it has done the opposite: it has made people see them as even more fodder for the churn as they elevate and celebrate not only the filmmakers but Amanda Seyfried as slayers of bad people—if Billy Evans is a Trump supporter, all the better.

To conservatives, Lance Oppenheim would be doing a good thing for justice because the last thing they want is for more criminals to be let out of jail or have their sentences lessened. Liberals, on the other hand—aka the Academy, the SAG, the DGA, etc.—are far more sympathetic to those incarcerated, especially since many of them featured in his footage are people of color.

Did Lance Oppenheim do anything wrong? Well, he was getting the story, and it’s a good story. It’s a story people did not know. It’s a compelling subject, and the public has an interest in knowing this stuff goes on. Is there an “ick” component to exploiting people’s trust? There always is. That’s what documentarians do—at least when they’re not Alex Gibney, using the medium as a political weapon.

Several films ruminate on this conundrum: how to measure telling the truth vs. not hurting people. One of the best is Peter Weir’s *The Year of Living Dangerously*, where the lead, Mel Gibson in his prime, gets hold of a story and wants to break it, even if it means putting those closest to him in danger.

Another is Almost Famous, where the reporter gets close to the band and then tells the truth about all of them.

Hollywood doesn’t make movies as good as Almost Famous anymore because it doesn’t tell the truth. Hiding the truth to protect people is a dangerous, slippery slope; on the other hand, you have to understand who you’re dealing with.

I didn’t “trust” Rebecca Keegan when I spoke to her about my changing political beliefs. She said she’d write the story anyway, whether I talked to her or not. I thought I’d at least try to explain what happened to me, why things changed in my life, and why I was “going public” on my Twitter feed in the run-up to 2024.

She didn’t lie. She didn’t do anything other than announce to all of Hollywood that I was on the other side, an enemy of the Left in their minds. I’m not sure even she understood what that meant. It wasn’t her job to lie to protect me. It wasn’t her job to keep my business afloat. It was a total career annihilation, not because I did anything wrong. I didn’t make videos to get people out of prison or defraud customers with phony medical data. All I did was have an opinion that ran counter to the opinion of the Left.

So yes, I could have hidden and stayed silent. I could have protected those around me and my business. But a part of me resented having to. Why is it a crime to think differently from other people? Why is it a crime to vote for someone they don’t like? For all the ways they can list bad things Trump has done, I can list just as many that they’ve done—but that is not allowed either because what matters, always, is controlling the message and thus, reality.

Do I wish Lance Oppenheim and others would expose things like, oh, I don’t know, the coup that pushed out Joe Biden after a George Clooney op-ed? Yes, of course. Or how the press hid Biden’s cognitive decline? Yes. Or how they ignored the rioting all through the summer of 2020 and turned January 6th into a Reichstag Fire? Yes. But they never will, because they tell only one side of the story: their side.

Does this hurt the film’s chances for the big Oscar prizes? Probably not, though I did note Mellissa McCarthy was among those who “liked” the Instagram post. Getting it into Best Picture and Best Director was always going to be a heavy lift, considering that voting doesn’t even start until January. Whether it matters depends on how people feel about those prison videos.

I am of two minds here. I know Lance Oppenheim will be punished, and this story will tarnish the movie’s shimmer a little. I also feel bad for Katie Carter and everyone looking for ways to help their desperate clients. But in the end, telling the truth matters. Ideally, you have a fair audience that can take the truth in without forming a mob of pitchfork maniacs to cancel or destroy someone’s career. Telling the truth in Stalin’s Soviet Union was dangerous business, to quote Ishtar. But it’s also dangerous now, in the tightly controlled, paranoid aristocracy of today’s Left.

On the flip side, some on the Right have accused Oppenheim of attempting to absolve the pedophiles that were featured in To Catch a Predator and make the whole thing seem like the same kind of illusion depicted in the prison videos, only in the other direction. Either way, you can see a pattern here, a thumbprint of someone trying to tell stories like a hall of mirrors. That makes his stories interesting and compelling at a time when it’s not easy to stand out in a sea of content.

Oscar bloggers will usually not write about this stuff or talk about it, but that’s kind of the great thing about being a canceled Oscar blogger: you can tell the truth.