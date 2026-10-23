I get that I am no longer in the target demographic for the awards race. Younger generations—millennials and Gen Z—are taking over and trying to shape what the Oscars will be. That’s fine, but everyone should remember what the Oscars are supposed to be, what they were designed to do, and why they still need to matter. They are supposed to fortify Hollywood’s business.

While it’s true they are more global and less local now, as the Hollywood industry slowly collapses, international filmmakers have never had a problem telling great stories or getting their governments to fund part of them. Then again, they also don’t care that much about profit because they don’t really have to. They can exist in their countries’ film markets as “niche.” Only a certain segment of the population even sees the movies at all, much less pays to see them.

I also understand that, increasingly, the Oscars are less interesting to Americans and much more interesting to international audiences, which is why moving the Academy to YouTube is a smart move. People worldwide can watch the movies. The problem is that we still don’t have a replacement for what the Oscars have done for the American film industry, or Hollywood.

The globalization of the Oscars began around the same time the industry split into two factions: giant IPs and superhero movies, and the “NPR demographic” the Oscars became. These two paths diverged as Hollywood made obscene amounts of money worldwide—billions upon billions—selling its big-budget franchise fantasy pics. On the Oscar side, it was “good people doing good things,” but it was also becoming more global, especially with the rise of the “Three Amigos.” This dynamic came to a head with Donald Trump’s surprise 2016 win and Hollywood’s reaction.

That began a chain of events that would ultimately lead to mass hysteria overtaking the film industry as they insulated and isolated themselves from a country where millions had voted for Trump. They didn’t know those people. They could only demonize them as “racists” and “phobes.” That meant La La Land could be racist.

The Golden Globes WERE racist. Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri was racist, and Green Book ? Well, it was RACIST and HOMOPHOBIC. The hysteria cycled around as fingers were pointed and mobs formed to cancel anyone deemed an “ist” or a “phobe.” It went on and on until everyone just submitted and stopped fighting it. They just accepted it; this was the new normal. In came the mandates, the demands, the inclusivity, the representation—and if it wasn’t there, look out.

This was about power changing hands. Those with no power suddenly had the power to accuse, and they did. In Salem in 1692, adolescent girls had extraordinary power one dark winter. They needed only to point their fingers, throw fits, and someone would be hanged as a witch—but only if they told the truth and denied being witches. If they went along with it, they could be spared. Arthur Miller used that as the pretext to attack the McCarthy era of blacklists and “naming names.”

Those who went along with it and named names were spared. That included Elia Kazan and others who are now punished by some on the Left for selling out their friends and colleagues. That will eventually happen on the Left and in Hollywood, but it will take a while. I don’t know if I will live long enough to see that, but I hope I do. These things only move in one direction, and future observers never side with the witch hunters or the mob.

All of that madness and hysteria hit a crisis point with Green Book, a harmless, enjoyable film about a bigot befriending a black musician. The fact that people liked it and voted for it was the end of the world for critics and bloggers. Thankfully, I had my common sense cap on by then and was among the few who pushed back. Roma was the film they thought should win because it was about Mexico, and because of Trump’s immigration policies, it all folded into the same mass hysteria cloud that would demonize Green Book as the “white man’s movie.” They even doxxed the screenwriter and attacked Peter Farrelly. It was ugly.

No one really talks about it now because that madness has become institutionalized. I could be quietly excised from the industry like a cancer, and the village would be right for now. The bad thing has been removed. Roma didn’t win, but Parasite would win the following year because Roma didn’t. And had Parasite not won—which proved to be a triumph for the new generation of global, anti-racist Oscar bloggers—all of the winners would have been white.

But 2019 was also a banner year for American studio films. $100 million babies like 1917 , Joker , and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood . You could also throw in Little Women and The Irishman —a Netflix movie, but still top-tier Scorsese. So, for a South Korean film that was already winning International Feature to win Best Picture? Well, that was a sign of the times.

It is a great movie, no doubt, but its win had more to do with where the industry was spiritually and emotionally (“we’re not racists!”) than with whether the film “deserved” to win. I understand this is controversial. I know what the reaction to my thoughtcrime will be. Trust me, brother, I’ve heard it.

I was there that night. It was 2020. One month before COVID brought the industry to its knees in total financial collapse. It was like the Titanic sinking, with all the belongings and furniture sent to the bottom of the ocean. The debris that floated to the surface was evidence of everyone and everything on that ship. In the years that followed, people could clearly see the arrogance of it, the tragedy of those who didn’t survive, and why.

That summer, a revolution would erupt in the streets, so urgent and violent it would send Hollywood and much of the country into mass formation psychosis. From then on, everyone had to obey the rules, or else. That’s why all of the films, from superhero movies to the “NPR demographic,” had to be woke. Intersectional, representative, dogmatic, mostly unwatchable dogma that spared the mostly white people in power and offered them shields of protection. As long as they virtue-signaled, the mob would leave them alone.

That turned out to be a bigger disaster for Hollywood than almost anything else that now threatens it. The WB/Skydance merger proves that change had to happen, and happen dramatically, to rescue a dying industry. What happened to Hollywood is nothing less than the rise and fall of a once-mighty empire. The tragedy of what happened to Hollywood and the Oscars and the bloggers and the trades is that all of us helped build a Shining Woketopia mostly online.

It became, fused with the Obama administration and the Democrats, along with the elite ruling classes worldwide, an aristocracy that decided its greatest threat was the half of the country that didn’t think like them, want what they want, or share their objectives in life. Those people used to matter to Hollywood. When they no longer did, Hollywood existed inside of a bubble where nothing could get out because it would hit the surface and bounce back down. Nothing could get in because they feared outside forces would corrupt the pristine whole.

The power given to marginalized groups was temporary. It existed to boost or elevate or protect those at the very top who were too cowardly or too worried about their own status and wealth to shatter the bubble’s surface. But that is what art is designed for. We needed courage and got fear instead.

So here we are. The Best Picture race is now expected to upset the blockbuster cultural phenomenon The Odyssey, and for a film like La Bola Negra or You Can See Everything to defeat it because of the hive mind that dictates the Oscar race.

But if you care about the business of Hollywood and want the Oscars to be the sturdy legs on the table that prop it up, you can’t root for films not built by the very industries that keep the business humming. If you’re out there complaining about AI taking jobs or productions being sent overseas while also hoping for films that don’t celebrate the American film industry but instead quietly punish it for not being hip or cool enough to resonate, then the industry can’t be saved.

It’s true that Netflix is making a play for theatrical now, and perhaps it will erase their stigma. However, they should win with an in-house production if they’re to win at all. The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth, Narnia, whatever it is—declaring a film they picked up from another country and dropped into the Oscar race is not the way, my friends.

I haven’t seen La Bola Negra. I won’t be ushered into any parties or film festivals to hang out with the filmmakers. I’m sure the movie is brilliant, and so it should win awards. Just not Best Picture. For now, that belongs to the one movie that represents the year’s highest achievement: The Odyssey.

Is it my favorite movie? No. Will I ever watch it again? No. But Best Picture must be about more than just my taste, Film Twitter’s taste, or what goes viral on TikTok. It has to celebrate the industry that birthed the Oscars.

Fifty years ago, Rocky won Best Picture. I spent years writing about how it didn’t deserve to win. I thought the other movies were better—Taxi Driver, Network, All the President’s Men. As great and critically acclaimed as these movies were, only one embedded itself in the culture so deeply that it changed people’s lives.

It became a phenomenon that lasted decades, giving hope to the hopeless, moving people and justifying the expense of both making a movie and paying for a ticket. So I was wrong about Rocky until right now. I can finally see why it should have won Best Picture, because it shouldn’t be just what critics or bloggers think. It should be what all of us think. Best Picture of the Year must mean more.

It would be just and fitting if I played Rocky and became a phenom 50 years later, but that probably won’t happen. You Can See Everything is a phenom for sure. But it’s a documentary, and it has its own category, just like International Feature. They have separate categories for a reason, and if you don’t believe in those categories, get rid of them. Best Picture has to be more.

Think bigger, Hollywood. Save yourselves.

Here are my predictions for this week:

Best Picture

The Odyssey

La Bola Negra

I Play Rocky

Project Hail Mary

Wild Horse Nine

The Debut

Obsession

The Invite

The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth

You Can See Everything

Alt. Digger, Fjord, Elsinore, Dune III, Club Kid, Primetime, Artificial

Director

Christopher Nolan, The Odyssey

Los Javis, La Bola Negra

Olivia Wilde, The Invite

David Fincher, The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth

Nathan Fielder, Lance Oppenheim, You Can See Everything

Alt. Alejandro G. Iñárritu, Digger, Curry Barker, Obsession, Martin McDonagh, Wild Horse Nine, Christian Mungiu, Fjord, Denis Villeneuve, Dune III

Actor

Andrew Scott, Elsinore

Tom Cruise, Digger

John Malkovich, Wild Horse Nine

Matt Damon, The Odyssey

Anthony Ippolito, I Play Rocky

Alt. Seth Rogen, The Invite, Ryan Gosling, Project Hail Mary, Brad Pitt, The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth, Guy Pearce, Ink

Actress

Julianne Moore, The Debut

Ruth Madeley, Being Heumann

Inde Navarette, Obsession

Olivia Wilde, The Invite

Sandra Hüller, Rose

Alt.Rosalind Eleazar, Misty Green, Renate Reinsve, Fjord

Supporting Actor

Guitarricadelafuente, La Bola Negra

Paul Giamatti, The Debut

Sam Rockwell, Wild Horse Nine

Riz Ahmed, Digger

Edward Norton, The Invite

Supporting Actress

Amanda Seyfried, You Can See Everything

Anne Hathaway, The Odyssey

Penelope Cruz, La Bola Negra

Elizabeth Debicki, The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth

Penelope Cruz, The Invite

Original Screenplay

Wild Horse Nine

The Debut

Digger

I Play Rocky

Fjord

Adapted Screenplay

Project Hail Mary

The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth

The Odyssey

La Bola Negra

The Invite

Editing

You Can See Everything

The Odyssey

La Bola Negra

The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth

The Odyssey

Casting

The Odyssey

I Play Rocky

Club Kid

The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth

La Bola Negra

Visual Effects

Dune: Part Three

The Odyssey

Project Hail Mary

Werwulf

Disclosure Day

Cinematography

La Bola Negra

Dune: Part Three

The Odyssey

Digger

You Can See Everything

Costumes

The Odyssey

The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth

Werwulf

Dune: Part Three

Ebenezer

Makeup and Hair

Digger

The Odyssey

Dune: Part Three

Ebenezer

The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth

Production Design

The Odyssey

Dune: Part Three

Digger

Werwulf

The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth