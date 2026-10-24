Greetings from Barstow, California, as I make my way across the country, so I couldn’t attend the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood screening at AFI and probably won’t get to see the movie until after it opens- not that Netflix would invite me, but just to say. Rumors said the David Fincher follow-up, The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth, would be at AFI, but instead, they showed the first 17 minutes to fans of the Tarantino film. That’s a great way to intro the movie, more of a fan thing than an Oscar thing (IMO).

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood should have won Best Picture in 2019. What’s great about it is that it isn’t trying to be an “Oscar movie” but is just trying to tell a great story as part of Tarantino’s revenge trilogy: Inglourious Basterds, Django Unchained being the first two: a magical realistic retelling of a thing that didn’t happen but should have happened.

Cliff Booth isn’t making a play for the Oscars. I include it in my predictions because no one makes films as good as David Fincher, with the sole exception of Quentin Tarantino. They have wildly divergent styles so it will be interesting to see what this collaboration brings. I wish I could see it sooner so I wouldn’t have to listen to the “discourse,” but I gotta help my daughter move, so I’m going back to Ohio (“but my city was gone”). If anyone cares, which they probably don’t, but for the record.

At Indiewire, they covered it:

When we left Cliff Booth at the end of “Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood,” he was coming off of a sojourn in Italy to double his pal Rick Dalton (Leonardo DiCaprio); as the new film begins in June 1977, his primary connection to the film industry is a job as a projectionist at the New Beverly Cinema. (A fun in-joke that got a big laugh from the AFI Fest audience, most of whom were probably well aware that Tarantino now owns that theater.) Booth’s real profession seems to be as a kind of shady bag man and fixer, though the 17 minutes we saw at the Chinese wasn’t enough to give a strong sense of where the plot will go.