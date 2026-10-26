With the conclusion of the Montclair Film Festival (the fifteenth year to be exact), all that’s really left to see before the precursor starts to chime in includes Denis Villeneuve’s Dune: Part Three, Eggers’ Werwulf, and whatever the rest of the general public hasn’t been able to see that has properly screened at film festivals. This is a time when the raw consensus is in on what may or may not be in contention for a nom, and it’s about solidifying certain films in the race, or making sure if there are open slots in other categories that could theoretically have some sort of presence on nomination morning.

Films that are on the cusp of many noms include Travis Knight’s Wildwood and Alex Huston Fischer and Eleanor Wilson’s Wicker, two films that opened this weekend to positive reviews. These aren’t necessarily locks in many categories, especially for Best Picture (though some will push for either as a passion choice), but in below-the-line categories, and in the former, the animated feature category, there are places to show up. This season in particular feels far less spread out than usual (though again, that is subject to change and could age rather poorly). Most of everything has been seen by the tastemakers, and unlike what some suggest, late-breakers don’t often go the distance to win Best Picture, so as it stands, the major Oscar winner has probably already been seen (again, unless Dune: Part Three suddenly becomes a broadly appealing film that courts the normies or steak-eaters and those who are not entirely open to the franchise).

The Narrative of the Season: American Appeal and International Appeal

The biggest debate (or really, the inevitable change) is the Academy voting body becoming increasingly international and nominating International Features across the board. However, the question becomes is it the norm, or does it require more than what one ultimately expects? The past three years have generated two foreign films in the respective Best Picture races, however

Anatomy of a Fall/Zone of Interest were strong Euro-centric films that became undeniable, especially in a year influenced by industry strikes

Emilia Perez was a top five film with European appeal, and I’m Still Here was a late-breaking passion vote likely aided by the voting extension (considering its lack of precursors)

Sentimental Value was a borderline top five film with European appeal, and The Secret Agent relied on a late-minute surge, and was the most critically acclaimed film of said year

Los Javis’ La Bola Negra is the top five film with European appeal, but the international film with clear passion is hard to nail down. Mungiu’s Fjord and Hamaguchi’s All of a Sudden remain the plausible options, but neither has, at least to me, the advocacy that the secondary Foreign Films have obtained that would generate that nomination. Getting Academy voters to watch and push films of a foreign background is much harder than one would expect playing out, and this year might be the living proof that it is in fact not a guarantee. Yet again, this remains to be seen. When one considers 2026 as the year of the Box Office comeback, films like Project Hail Mary, Obsession, and Dune: Part Three (plus The Odyssey making history as the highest-grossing R-rated film), start to be looked at as viable Best Picture nominees.

Will You Can See Everything Make History?

What Nathan Fielder and Lance Oppenheim have crafted is something that transcends online discourse. It’s a phenomenon that has the narrative, financial success, and love to be a major success down the road of the season. I’m not willing to predict it to *win* Best Picture, but some are, and that must be considered, especially in a season that seemingly is much less fluid than others in the past couple of years.

Oscar Predictions for Week of 26 October, 2026

A couple of changes have been made as we enter November

Tangles has been added to Best Animated Feature over Forgotten Island

The Cycle of Love has been added to Best Documentary Feature over One in a Million

You Can See Everything has been added to Best Editing over I Play Rocky

Wildwood has been added to Best Sound over The Mosquito Bowl

Wildwood has been added to Best Visual Effects over Whalefall

Wicker has been added to Best Makeup and Hairstyling over Clayface

Alas, here they are

Best Picture

The Odyssey La Bola Negra (The Black Ball) Wild Horse Nine Project Hail Mary The Invite You Can See Everything The Debut Dune: Part Three Obsession I Play Rocky

(alts: Fjord, Digger, Club Kid, Elsinore, All of a Sudden, The Adventures of Cliff Booth, Werwulf)

Best Director

Christopher Nolan, The Odyssey Javier Ambrossi and Javier Calvo, La Bola Negra (The Black Ball) Martin McDonagh, Wild Horse Nine Olivia Wilde, The Invite Nathan Fielder and Lance Oppenheim, You Can See Everything

(alts: Cristian Mungiu, Fjord Christopher Miller and Phil Lord for Project Hail Mary, Denis Villeneuve, Dune: Part Three, Ryūsuke Hamaguchi, All of a Sudden)

Best Actor

Matt Damon, The Odyssey Andrew Scott, Elsinore John Malkovich, Wild Horse Nine Ryan Gosling, Project Hail Mary Tom Cruise, Digger

(alts: Robert Pattinson, Primetime Pedro Pascal, Behemoth! Sebastian Stan, Fjord Brad Pitt, The Adventures of Cliff Booth, Pedro Pascal, Behemoth!, John Turturro The Only Living Pickpocket in New York, Jaafar Jackson, Michael)

Best Actress

Julianne Moore, The Debut Inde Navarrette, Obsession Sandra Hüller, Rose Ruth Madeley, Being Heumann Olivia Wilde, The Invite

(alts: Juliette Binoche, Queen At Sea Renate Reinsve, Fjord, Sandra Hüller, Fatherland, Emily Blunt, Disclosure Day)

Best Supporting Actor

Guitarricadelafuente, La Bola Negra Paul Giamatti, The Debut Sam Rockwell, Wild Horse Nine John Leguizamo, The Odyssey Andrew Garfield, Artificial

(alts: Steve Buscemi, Wild Horse Nine Willem Dafoe, Werwulf)

Best Supporting Actress

Anne Hathaway, The Odyssey Penélope Cruz, La Bola Negra (The Black Ball) Olivia Colman, Elsinore Samantha Morton, The Odyssey Penélope Cruz, The Invite

(Alts: Mariana Di Girolamo, Wild Horse Nine Sandra Hüller, Digger Tao Okamoto, All of a Sudden or Sandra Hüller, Project Hail Mary, Samantha Morton, The Odyssey )

Best Original Screenplay

Wild Horse Nine The Debut Fjord Obsession I Play Rocky

(alts: Elsinore, and Club Kid)

Best Adapted Screenplay

Project Hail Mary The Odyssey La Bola Negra (The Black Ball) The Invite All of a Sudden

(alts: Ink, Being Heumann, Dune: Part Three)

Best Casting

The Odyssey Wild Horse Nine La Bola Negra (The Black Ball) Obsession Being Heumann

(alts: I Play Rocky, The Debut, The Social Reckoning and Digger)

Best International Feature

La Bola Negra (The Black Ball) Fjord All of a Sudden Rose Minotaur

(Alternate: Possible Love and Fatherland)

Best Animated Feature

Wildwood Toy Story 5 Ray Gunn Hoppers Tangles

Best Documentary Feature

You Can See Everything Naza Once Upon a Time in Harlem American Doctor The Cycle of Love

Best Cinematography

The Odyssey Dune: Part Three Fatherland La Bola Negra (The Black Ball) Werwulf

Best Editing

The Odyssey La Bola Negra (The Black Ball) You Can See Everything Project Hail Mary Wild Horse Nine

Best Production Design

The Odyssey Project Hail Mary Dune: Part Three La Bola Negra Digger

Best Costume Design

The Odyssey Werwulf Sense and Sensibility La Bola Negra (The Black Ball) Dune: Part Three

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

Werwulf Digger The Odyssey Clayface Dune: Part Three

Best Visual Effects

Dune: Part Three Project Hail Mary The Odyssey Godzilla Minus Zero Wildwood

Best Sound

The Odyssey Dune: Part Three Project Hail Mary La Bola Negra (The Black Ball) Wildwood

Best Score

The Odyssey La Bola Negra (The Black Ball) Wild Horse Nine Disclosure Day Project Hail Mary

Best Song

La Nieve from La Bola Negra (The Black Ball) By Any Means from By Any Means I Knew It, I Knew You from Toy Story 5 This City May Have Chewed Me Up (But It Hasn’t Spit Me Out) from The Debut How to Write a Song (Without You) from Power Ballad

As always,

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