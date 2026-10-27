After Fjord won the Palme d’Or at Cannes, there were rumblings that it was supposedly a Conservative film, a “MAGA movie.” But this is not true. It ruminates on intolerance, when one group demands conformity and punishes dissenters. In other words, a tale as old as time. It is not a film about MAGA, though I wish someone would make it, because it would be absolutely brilliant; so far, everyone in Hollywood is still too afraid to talk about what is really happening in this country and in their industry.

Instead, Cristian Mungiu’s Fjord is about an immigrant family from Romania – strictly Christian and old-fashioned. They don’t allow their children to have cell phones, watch YouTube, or participate in the cultural influences most kids are exposed to at a very early age, especially here in the US. Instead, their kids pray, study the Bible, and follow the rules their parents set.

It’s thought to be Conservative-adjacent because the disconnected Left believes that MAGA are “Christian Nationalists.” It’s true that many of them are Christians, but it’s also true that the formerly atheist Left now has their own religion with its own strict rules that have now become the more intolerant side, funnily enough. THAT is what Fjord is about. Brilliantly and beautifully so. But it’s a mistake to see it as a Conservative film.

Some spoilers.

The reason Fjord is not strictly Conservative, or pro-MAGA, is that there is also an example of intolerance on the other side. If a family of strict moral faith discovers their daughter might be in love with another female, or the female is in love with her, that’s a sin, per their religion. The movie presents this argument, too. We don’t know, by the end, what the family is more afraid of – the bizarre totalitarian control of the progressive Left or possibly having a gay daughter. It’s interesting, no? I find it interesting. It’s something to think about.

Fjord is the kind of storytelling we don’t get much of in Hollywood now. It doesn’t insult its audience. The characters are real and true. Nothing is “woke.” We understand them. We come to know them. We watch them struggle with their own flaws and attempt to untangle the mess of living in a culture very different from their own. If the family weren’t white, if they were from Palestine or Mexico, the reaction and treatment of them would have been very different, I figure. But in the tiny progressive town in Norway, they are punished for being Conservatives in their morality and beliefs.

While it’s true that their children are taken away for suspected physical abuse, we quickly find out that it’s more about their ideology and beliefs than it is anything else. These people in Child Protective Services believe these kids are in danger because of the ideas they’re being taught, and because they aren’t indoctrinated into the same beliefs as the other kids.

The example is that the daughter believes a 7-year-old declaring she’s a Lesbian is a sin punishable by going to hell. That is the wrong, as opposed to a culture that encourages kids that young to declare or even think about their sexuality. Like WTF? Something is wrong with our culture right now. We are not protecting kids in some ways while overprotecting them in others. This is what Fjord is presenting to audiences to decide for themselves where they land or how they feel, as all great art should.

I know many of my readers will say “I knew I was gay at 7,” and that might be true (I doubt it), but regardless, it’s not something to be declared or decided, and it’s certainly not soemthing adults should be involved in, no matter their intentions. That’s just my opinion, and it always has been, regardless of my political beliefs.

Munjiu should be richly rewarded for his bravery. That shouldn’t have to be said because art, like truth, like information, should be free, and yet we’re living in a time of strict rules, and one of those is questioning the doctrine of the progressive Left.

The question is whether the film will gain enough support from industry voters to land at number one or close to it. After all, the movie criticizes the same kinds of people who vote on these awards. Will it make them too uncomfortable to vote for it? Maybe. Of all the so-called “frontrunners,” Fjord is the one I worry about most, and for that reason.

I’m glad he made the movie. It deserved the Palme. It’s rare now that I see anything that challenging. Holding up the mirror to audiences shouldn’t always be flattering. Sometimes its only job is to present hard truths and it’s up to us to untangle them and decide for ourselves how we feel.

Fjord is easily one of the best films of the year. Both Sebastian Stan and Renate Reinsve deserve Oscar nominations, along with Picture, Director and Screenplay.