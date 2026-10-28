“They did the monster mash, it was a graveyard smash!”

Happy Halloween week, my friends!

Halloween has always been a favorite holiday of mine. In my house, Halloween marks the end of fall because the first weekend of November is Christmas. But we pause Christmas for Thanksgiving and then return to Christmas. It’s a whole thing. I can’t help it. From September to December, my house is seasonally decorated to the max, and I just love it so much. The “ber” months are the greatest!

When I was younger, before kids entered my life, I loved watching scary movies. I loved all the slasher films, good jump scares, and edge of your seat suspense. For some reason, after having kids, I have become sensitive to horror films, and they just don’t sit well with me anymore. In some ways, I wish I could still sit and watch this genre, but I just can’t stomach it.

Lately, the horror genre has been experiencing quite a renaissance. It seems like the only way for filmmakers to make money is to either go the way of cape crusaders or horror. I think we should call this the year of horror, with how much money the genre has been raking in and how many butts it has been putting in seats at theaters. As much as I can’t partake in the excitement of it all, I am happy that people are returning to the theater.

I would also add that, to me, it seems like the horror genre is not only back in terms of success, but also creatively. We aren’t getting a bunch of remakes or new installments in established franchises. Instead, we are getting fresh and original films. It is an amazing thing to see! I hope to see this in other genres, too, but for now, let’s be happy that we are seeing such bold and creative filmmaking!

In honor of Halloween week, and with horror and suspense being all the rage these days, I thought it would be fun to list our favorite Halloween films or TV series! They can be scary, funny, animated, whatever films you love to watch this time of year!

Jerm’s Favorite SPOOKTACULAR Halloween Must-Watch List

1. Hocus Pocus

I love this film so much. I quote it frequently throughout the year. I have watched it at some point in October almost every year of my life since I was a kid. Now my kids are loving it and beg to watch it. I know it is not some quality film, but it is my absolute favorite Halloween film.

2. Halloween Film Franchise

I used to love these films. Every year, I would binge-watch the entire series, starting in September and leading up to Halloween night. To this day, I still have nightmares about Michael Myers. I have friends who will dress up as him and try to scare me, which is always a delight (sarcasm). I do not like to be outside in the dark at this time of year by myself because when I hear the leaves rustle, my mind says it’s Michael Myers, and I start to walk faster or run. Now, some of the Halloween films are terrible, but my favorites are the original Halloween and Halloween H20. I don’t watch these films anymore, but my list wouldn’t be complete without them!

3. Harry Potter Film Franchise

As you all know, I am a HUGE Potterhead. I have an HP tattoo, I rewatch the series every year, I listen to the audiobooks every year (currently listening to the new full cast audiobooks, but LOVE the Jim Dale versions), and I collect all the Harry Potter memorabilia (as much as my wife will allow). Obsessed is an understatement. My kids are now obsessed, too, which delights my soul.

4. Dark Shadows (TV Series)

When I was a kid, my dad showed me this show, and it has forever been a love of mine. It started my love for vampires. Now, it is hard to watch this series because there are just far too many episodes, but it is so cheesy and campy, and I love it. I usually skip the several hundred episodes and just watch when Barnabas Collins enters the picture. When I was a kid, I used to play and reenact this show like other kids would play house. I love all the witches, vampires, werewolves, and everything in between. If you have no idea what this show is, it is a soap opera from the late ’60s to the early/mid-’70s. It’s a delightfully spooky ride.

5. True Blood

Keeping in line with the vampires, I loved this show. I have rewatched this series several times. It is a wild series, but I couldn’t help but love it. I discovered it before it became popular, and then it was like everyone suddenly decided to watch it. It is very gory, with lots of weird storylines. Some might call it “sexy”…it is a lot. The acting is kind of bad, but it certainly is entertaining.

6. Zombieland

This movie is so much fun. It is hilarious. It is original. This movie introduced me to Emma Stone, who is my favorite actress in my age bracket and most definitely the most talented (if The Debut gets nominated for Best Picture, she beats Meryl’s record as the youngest actress with the most nominations, with eight at 38, but Emma has the advantage of producing noms, while Meryl’s are all acting). Back to Zombieland, I love this movie. It also has one of the greatest cameo appearances ever. If you have never seen it, it would be worth your time just for the sheer absurdity of it all.

7. Psycho

Would any spooky list be complete without a Hitch film? I love his filmography, but none of his films rises to the Halloween spook factor quite like Psycho does. It is amazing how, even though it is 66 years old, it still keeps you on the edge of your seat in complete suspense. Janet Leigh definitely should have won the Oscar for it. A masterpiece!

8. Charmed

There was a strange time in my life when my entire family was obsessed with this show. All my cousins and our grandparents spent a whole summer binge-watching it together. We would spend days at my grandma’s house, waking up early to catch the morning double-feature episodes, playing all day in the pool, and then catching the afternoon double-feature episodes. It is funny to think back on. However, even though we discovered this show in the summer, it is a great fall TV series to watch.

9. Halloweentown

This is a cringey Disney Channel Original Movie, but I have loved it since I was a child. Like Hocus Pocus, I have tried to watch this every October. It is really horrible, but it is all nostalgia for me. Just recently, it was announced that they will be making a fifth installment, which must mean there are other people like me who have loved this film for years.

10. Edward Scissorhands

I don’t know if it fits the Halloween memo, but it sorta does. It is weird. It is kooky. It is the best of Tim Burton, who radiates Halloween. It would make for a great costume! I almost put Sweeney Todd, but I was nervous Chris Dale would track me down and show up on my doorstep as Michael Myers.

Now, my list is not cinephile-esque. It certainly is absent of a lot of horror, but I am just sharing what I currently watch this time of year. I fully expect to be judged for this, but I don’t care. I like my Halloween lighthearted, with a little camp and all the cringe. I live with no regrets!

It is now your turn, my friends. Drop your favorite Halloween films or series to binge this time of year. Don’t be afraid to be wild and crazy, and a lot scarier than me!

I wish you all a safe and Happy Halloween!

As always, be kind, be respectful, and of course…Let’s Talk Cinema!