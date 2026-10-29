The Daily Wire’s Confession will play in theaters on November 11th, then stream on the Daily Wire’s app.

It stars Rob Lowe, James Franco, Kodi Smit-McPhee, and Jennifer Jason Leigh.

“In Stalin’s 1938 Moscow, a disillusioned former literature professor, Alexei, is arrested and brought to the infamous Lubyanka Prison. There, Alexei faces interrogation by his brilliant and brutal former student, Vladimir. Coming exclusively to The Daily Wire, November 11.”

Most Americans have absolutely no idea what happened in Stalin’s Soviet Union. They don’t know about the millions who starved to death, the cannibalism, the secret police, the struggle sessions, and the gulags. They have no idea why George Orwell wrote 1984 and why we should fear Communism. But here’s a clue – cancel culture and Blacklists? Well, then you’re in the same ballpark. I hope this movie is good and that people watch it.