As I watched Nathan Fielder and Lance Oppenheim appear on Scott Feinberg’s documentary panel at the Savannah Film Festival, I was thinking, “Wow, they’re really going for it.” They’re doing the Oscar dog-and-pony show at the studio’s behest. Gone are the days when a contender can sit out the awards race and find a place in the swirling churn. Still, something about the total remove of Fielder/Oppenheim and You Can See Everything feels a bit out of sorts with the Oscar race.

We don’t have the kind of objectivity we used to have back in the day. There are no Robert Altmans to make a movie like The Player about the Oscars. Everything is too dead serious. Everyone is too fragile, and no one wants to be someone like me—targeted, hunted, and destroyed. Okay, that’s perhaps a bit dramatic. Here I still sit, 27 years after launching Oscarwatch.com with a baby on my hip and a 1200-baud modem. Still, we do not have those kinds of artists anymore, artists who tell the truth. Everyone is too afraid.

All they can really do is point the finger at the other half of America, the non-compliant half. But the public is bored by the story whose ending they already know, which is why Alex Gibney’s Musk crashed and burned at the box office. Who cares by now? Get on with it, ruling aristocracy. We get it, you’re mad, but art is not meant to be your weapon of choice. DO SOMETHING ELSE, anything else.

One reason I turn to conservative coverage of culture is to hear the other side, or a critical view of what is always mandated hype inside the bubble. I don’t always agree with Ben Shapiro’s takes on movies; in fact, most of the time I don’t. But his review of You Can See Everything talks about things almost no one on the Left would dare talk about lest they be dragged into the public square and humiliated.

All of this to say that, as Anne Thompson once opined, how do you build a Best Picture contender? Branch by branch. That is how you will figure out whether You Can See Everything’s hype is real or if it’s a Film Twitter thing. Right now, I don’t know. What I do know is that real people are involved here. Babies are involved here. Ripping a mother away from her children so she can rot in jail and then be humiliated again before the eyes of the world is involved here. So it just depends on how much of this people can take.

Is the public satisfied that she’s been sufficiently punished for bilking so many investors of hundreds of millions? Do they love that everyone is going in to peck at whatever’s left? Does this movie make you feel good? If so, why? What would drive it to the top of your ballot if you were voting? Usually, this is driven by aspirational feelings—does hating the Trump-supporting boyfriend in this movie motivate you to push it to the top of your ballot if you’re an actor, an editor, a sound guy, a casting director?

If you’re a writer, how do you feel about a movie without a script? It’s reality TV, more or less, and yet it doesn’t fit the documentary standard either, so what is it? What does it say about the film industry that it is this popular? And then there is the question of the money. Much was made of the immorality of Billy Evans and Elizabeth Holmes getting paid (they’re basically broke; she owes $400 mil), and yet here are the filmmakers and the studio displaying them like a charcuterie of public humiliation and cashing in on it. Does that make you feel good?

I don’t know. I have complicated feelings about this movie, but there is no denying it is one of the best films of the year—but then again, is that really saying much? It says more about the state of Hollywood than it does anything else. Does that mean it makes the jump to Best Picture and maybe more? If it is Best Picture, what else does it get? Director? Supporting Actress? Editing? Cinematography? Maybe.

The bloggers and critics shape the race now more than the individual branches and groups that do the actual voting, so perhaps Anne Thompson will have to amend her rule. And that has made for a closed system of Oscar movies no one has ever heard of and will never watch. Say what you will about You Can See Everything, like The Odyssey, Project Hail Mary, and Obsession; it has brought people out to the theater in droves. And right now, that counts for a lot.

You Can See Everything has also now become a shared cultural experience and reference point. I was thinking the other day about how many of our shared references come from movies and TV shows from long ago. We have so few of them now, but this film seems to have saturated the culture because it deals with a compelling subject everyone knows.

I don’t know if Nathan Fielder and Lance Oppenheim had any idea what they had when they made this movie, but it is not really a documentary. It is telling a story, whether that story is based in reality or not. This is a society that loves to build people up—as all of them did with Elizabeth Holmes; so desperate were they for a female Steve Jobs that they didn’t dare question whether she was building a house of cards or not. She’s not quite on par with Bernie Madoff, whose crimes were far more clear-cut. With Holmes, we are left with our own feelings about her—any decent person would empathize with her, then be shamed by society for it.

What we know for sure is that both Billy Evans and Holmes have now become living legends, whose infamy will last much longer than it otherwise would. I think about this as I drive across the country and I see museums and monuments to famous outlaws like Billy the Kid and Jesse James. We’ll always be fascinated with the criminal mind, but especially so when their story keeps getting told over and over again, with a different angle every time.

So for now, it’s in.

La Bola Negra was set back a bit, I think, by not getting into the International Feature category at the Gothams. That one seemed like a no-brainer, even if the Gothams are beyond annoying with their gender-free categories and their tiny handful of snooty judges. But if it was going to WIN Best Picture, it surely could have made that lineup.

I’m not quite sure what to make of that. I will see the movie one day. For now, I’m ordering these by which films I think are strongest, rather than by how the groupthink is going.

Best Picture

The Odyssey

I Play Rocky

Project Hail Mary

Fjord

The Invite

La Bola Negra

Wild Horse Nine

The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth

You Can See Everything

Obsession

Alt. The Debut, Digger, Elsinore, Dune III, Club Kid, Digger, Ink, Primetime, Artificial

Director

Christopher Nolan, The Odyssey

Christian Mungiu, Fjord,

Los Javis, La Bola Negra

Olivia Wilde, The Invite

David Fincher, The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth

Alt.

Martin McDonagh, Wild Horse Nine, Alejandro G. Iñárritu, Digger Curry Barker, Obsession, Denis Villeneuve, Dune III, Danny Boyle, Ink

Actor

Andrew Scott, Elsinore

Tom Cruise, Digger

John Malkovich, Wild Horse Nine

Anthony Ippolito, I Play Rocky

Sebastian Stan, Fjord

Alt. Matt Damon, The Odyssey, Seth Rogen, The Invite, Ryan Gosling, Project Hail Mary, Brad Pitt, The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth, Guy Pearce, Ink

Actress

Julianne Moore, The Debut

Ruth Madeley, Being Heumann

Inde Navarette, Obsession

Olivia Wilde, The Invite

Renate Reinsve, Fjord

Alt.Sandra Hüller, Rose, Rosalind Eleazar, Misty Green, Renate Reinsve, Fjord

Supporting Actor

Paul Giamatti, The Debut

Guitarricadelafuente, La Bola Negra

Sam Rockwell, Wild Horse Nine

Riz Ahmed, Digger

Edward Norton, The Invite

Supporting Actress

Anne Hathaway, The Odyssey

Penelope Cruz, La Bola Negra

Carla Gugino, The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth

Sandra Hüller, Digger

Penelope Cruz, The Invite

Original Screenplay

Fjord

I Play Rocky

Wild Horse Nine

The Debut

Digger

Adapted Screenplay

La Bola Negra

The Invite

Project Hail Mary

The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth

The Odyssey

Editing

You Can See Everything

The Odyssey

La Bola Negra

The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth

The Odyssey

Casting

The Odyssey

Digger

Club Kid

The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth

La Bola Negra

Visual Effects

Dune: Part Three

The Odyssey

Project Hail Mary

Werwulf

Disclosure Day

Cinematography

Dune: Part Three

The Odyssey

Digger

Werwulf

La Bola Negra

Alt. You Can See Everything

Costumes

The Odyssey

Werwulf

Dune: Part Three

Ink

Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth

Makeup and Hair

Digger

The Odyssey

Dune: Part Three

La Bola Negra

The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth

Production Design

The Odyssey

Dune: Part Three

Digger

Werwulf

The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth