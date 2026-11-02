It’s a new month, and as stated in the previous piece, there is just not that much information on the Oscar race. The Gotham Awards announced their respective noms; you can find them here, and all that’s left to see are works from filmmakers like Robert Eggers, David Fincher, and Denis Villeneuve. It’s a weird position to be in: most films have been seen, the consensus around most contenders has solidified, and all that is left is to see these movies released and watch how each voting body ultimately reacts to every major work. There are certain things one can ultimately ponder, such as whether we are approaching a split year (picture goes to something that does not win director or even be nominated for such), or if this is just a sweep for whatever film is crowned the frontrunner by those who follow the race. Ever since the 2020 realignment, so to speak (I call it that because it really does seem as if the Awards race and how it was perceived by people took a major diversion following that year), everything feels easier to predict, or the end of the season is less about the competition of the race in question, and it feels as if it is a coronation, secondary to the crazy events the world always seems to face every day.

The Ambitious Swing

As stated on the previous post, what makes Los Javis’ La Bola Negra, and Nolan’s The Odyssey strong Oscar players is the concept that can win in a sizable manner. The former has a narrative and a statement that deeply resonates with certain voters (anti-fascist, queer epic), and the latter is the film of the year and adapts the unadaptable (also succeeding in every possible degree financially, critically, and with audiences), either winning makes a lot of sense, though I still remain on the hill that fundamentals favor the latter. The big question, or at least one that lingers, is Denis Villenueve’s Dune: Part Three; many think it’s in for a recognition of the whole franchise akin to something like Peter Jackson’s The Lord of the Rings trilogy (specific Oscar pundits on Twitter (X) would give anything for that symmetry to come true), but some remain skeptical of that. Dune has never been a franchise that actors have seemed to embrace, nor is it source material that has ever been looked at as broadly appealing or emotionally resonant. One must ask an average person to watch said film and recognize the achievement, and that is much easier said than done. Jackson’s trilogy was annual and too big to ignore, it’s resonance and escapism being one that many connected with and believed was the greatest filmmaking accomplishment that was ever witnessed, at least in that time period. Screenings for critics and press will occur over the course of the month, with certain reactions that will be embargoed until December.

The Nomination is the Reward

One will wonder why I haven’t brought Nathan Fielder and Lance Oppenheim’s film into the equation of possibly winning Best Picture. The reasoning for that is I really do believe the film becoming the first-ever documentary to be nominated for Best Picture is its true accomplishment and actually going the distance or winning the top category, especially with the fact that there is very much a stigma against non-fiction storytelling that has prevented docs from getting into any category that isn’t editing or song outside of the documentary feature lineup. There is a world where this becomes a rallying call for the film to go far into the BP race, but a win is something that seems like a long shot, one that many are unwilling to grapple with.

Oscar Predictions for Week of November 2nd, 2026

Not much has changed from last week, but if I had to make one adjustment

When I’m Home from The Odyssey has been moved into the Original Song lineup over How to Write a Song Without You from Power Ballad. If this were to happen and every other nomination for The Odyssey predicted happens, it would break the record for most received by a single film, surpassing the record broken by Ryan Cooglers’ Sinners.

Alas, here they are

Best Picture

The Odyssey La Bola Negra (The Black Ball) Wild Horse Nine Project Hail Mary The Invite You Can See Everything The Debut Dune: Part Three Obsession I Play Rocky

(alts: Digger, Club Kid, Elsinore, All of a Sudden, The Adventures of Cliff Booth, Werwulf)

Best Director

Christopher Nolan, The Odyssey Javier Ambrossi and Javier Calvo, La Bola Negra (The Black Ball) Martin McDonagh, Wild Horse Nine Olivia Wilde, The Invite Nathan Fielder and Lance Oppenheim, You Can See Everything

(alts: Christopher Miller and Phil Lord for Project Hail Mary, Denis Villeneuve, Dune: Part Three, Ryūsuke Hamaguchi, All of a Sudden)

Best Actor

Matt Damon, The Odyssey Andrew Scott, Elsinore John Malkovich, Wild Horse Nine Ryan Gosling, Project Hail Mary Tom Cruise, Digger

(alts: Robert Pattinson, Primetime Pedro Pascal, Behemoth! Sebastian Stan, Fjord Brad Pitt, The Adventures of Cliff Booth, Pedro Pascal, Behemoth!, John Turturro The Only Living Pickpocket in New York, Jaafar Jackson, Michael)

Best Actress

Julianne Moore, The Debut Inde Navarrette, Obsession Sandra Hüller, Rose Ruth Madeley, Being Heumann Olivia Wilde, The Invite

(alts: Virginie Efira All of a Sudden Juliette Binoche, Queen At Sea, Sandra Hüller, Fatherland, Emily Blunt, Disclosure Day)

Best Supporting Actor

Guitarricadelafuente, La Bola Negra Paul Giamatti, The Debut Sam Rockwell, Wild Horse Nine John Leguizamo, The Odyssey Andrew Garfield, Artificial

(alts: Steve Buscemi, Wild Horse Nine Willem Dafoe, Werwulf)

Best Supporting Actress

Anne Hathaway, The Odyssey Penélope Cruz, La Bola Negra (The Black Ball) Olivia Colman, Elsinore Samantha Morton, The Odyssey Penélope Cruz, The Invite

(Alts: Amanda Seyfried, You Can See Everything, Mariana Di Girolamo, Wild Horse Nine Tao Okamoto, All of a Sudden)

Best Original Screenplay

Wild Horse Nine The Debut Fjord Obsession I Play Rocky

(alts: Artificial, Elsinore, and Tender Loving Care)

Best Adapted Screenplay

Project Hail Mary La Bola Negra (The Black Ball) The Odyssey The Invite All of a Sudden

(alts: Ink, Being Heumann, Dune: Part Three)

Best Casting

The Odyssey Wild Horse Nine La Bola Negra (The Black Ball) Obsession Being Heumann

(alts: I Play Rocky, The Debut, The Social Reckoning and Digger)

Best International Feature

La Bola Negra (The Black Ball) Fjord All of a Sudden Rose Minotaur

(Alternate: Possible Love and Fatherland)

Best Animated Feature

Wildwood Toy Story 5 Ray Gunn Hoppers Tangles

Best Documentary Feature

You Can See Everything Naza Once Upon a Time in Harlem American Doctor The Cycle of Love

Best Cinematography

The Odyssey Dune: Part Three Fatherland La Bola Negra (The Black Ball) Werwulf

Best Editing

The Odyssey La Bola Negra (The Black Ball) You Can See Everything Project Hail Mary Wild Horse Nine

Best Production Design

The Odyssey Project Hail Mary Dune: Part Three La Bola Negra Digger

Best Costume Design

The Odyssey Werwulf Sense and Sensibility La Bola Negra (The Black Ball) Dune: Part Three

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

Werwulf Digger The Odyssey Clayface Dune: Part Three

Best Visual Effects

Dune: Part Three Project Hail Mary The Odyssey Godzilla Minus Zero Wildwood

Best Sound

The Odyssey Dune: Part Three Project Hail Mary La Bola Negra (The Black Ball) Wildwood

Best Score

The Odyssey La Bola Negra (The Black Ball) Wild Horse Nine Project Hail Mary Disclosure Day

Best Song

La Nieve from La Bola Negra (The Black Ball) By Any Means from By Any Means I Knew It, I Knew You from Toy Story 5 This City May Have Chewed Me Up (But It Hasn’t Spit Me Out) from The Debut When I’m Home from The Odyssey

As always,

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