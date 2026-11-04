You know what absolutely sucks? Seasonal clock changes! I know many readers are in other countries, and I don’t know if this is an American thing or a worldwide thing, but either way, how do we abolish this ridiculous practice?! Dark by 5 p.m. is just awful and so depressing.

Last week, I mentioned how much I love the “ber” months. Which, I really do, but the drawback, for sure, is the clock change. However, it is a great time to sit, get cozy, grab some yummy snacks, and watch some good movies or binge some TV shows. I feel like during this season, I have more time to watch stuff because life just slows down where I live. Snow is just around the corner, and soon I won’t see many neighbors until everyone thaws out next spring.

I am desperate to catch up on some of the buzzy titles, which I will get to soon, and I can’t wait. I feel like I am always slow to see all the competition, but oh well. I did finally see You Can See Everything, and I am still processing my thoughts. I hesitate to say anything until I have my feelings properly situated, so stay tuned.

But for now, as all is quiet on the Oscar front, and as Americans collectively hold their breath to see what direction our government is about to go, let’s talk about some 1960s cinema!

For this week, I want you to drop your favorite films of the 1960s, Oscars or not, foreign or American. Share with us the films you love!

Jerm’s Favorite Films of the 1960s

1. Chitty Chitty Bang Bang — Pure nostalgia pick. I’ve seen it so many times I can sing all the songs and practically quote the whole film. Is it quality? Nope. But do I love it anyway? Absolutely.

2. Cool Hand Luke — My favorite Paul Newman performance. He should have won the Oscar for this, I think.

3. My Fair Lady — I don’t know why I love this film so much. I have been wanting to watch Pygmalion because I’ve never seen it, and that is what this is based on. So maybe I’ll check it out soon!

4. Psycho — One of Hitchcock’s finest. It is still scary to this day!

5. Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid — I love this movie. It is incredibly entertaining. Newman and Redford are just geniuses together. It would have been so fun to be in a room with the two of them.

6. The Pink Panther — Comedy gold.

7. Mary Poppins — Who doesn’t like a spoonful of sugar?

8. To Kill a Mockingbird — Peck is incredible. It is so strange how this movie sometimes plays as a touching family film, yet is also a gritty courtroom drama set against the backdrop of racism. This could not be made today.

9. Lilies of the Field — This movie is underrated. I love movies of faith that aren’t a Bible thump. Poitier and Skala just play off each other so brilliantly. It is a simple film, but it is touching.

10. Pollyanna — Another nostalgia pick. It reminds me of my aunt, as it was her favorite movie. And I think the reminder of how everyone can change a life, and how we are all important, is a much-needed lesson.

My picks are not for the cinephiles. They are my favorites from the ’60s that I can turn on at any time and just feel at home with, or be wowed or entertained by. I went with my heart. I would be SHOCKED if anyone had a similar list.

What are your favorites of the decade? Help me discover some new movies!

As always, be kind, be respectful, and of course… Let’s Talk Cinema!