Now that the Democrats have their Big Blue Tsunami and have taken control of both the House and the Senate, it’s a good time to assess where we are in history. The win was a moment to finally harpoon their mighty whale, their Moby Dick, Donald Trump. That will mean the mood at the Oscars will be euphoric, as it was when When Battle After Another swept the season.

Rather than rage and hysteria driving the Oscar race, the feeling will likely be more serene, confident, and powerful. So I expect that also means we won’t see any upset to The Odyssey, which reflects today’s Hollywood perfectly. Does it mean Hollywood will become less punitive, more forgiving? Will they still punish Parmamount and any film that doesn’t obey the strident doctrine of the Woke? No, it doesn’t mean that. If it had happened at all, it would have been in 2024 when Trump won despite their war on him.

What this tells me more than anything is that nothing will change. They are now emboldened to go full force into Woke 2.0. To them, film and culture are part of their political agenda and must reflect that ideology, or it will be rejected. If you were hoping that things would “go back to normal,” you’re probably mistaken. With Texas flipping blue, along with already blue New York and California, we’re headed for a one-party state, and in that kind of environment, art, film, television, all must obey the rules or else.

The upside is that culture is already being built outside the mainstream, and that is exciting to see. If the Democrats crack down on AI, on free speech, on social media (as they’re likely to do), then that counterculture will have to be subversive and creative in how it finds a way to thrive. If you thought cancel culture was bad, just wait until it becomes institutionalized. We’re heading into that era now.

In some ways, it feels like we’re all watching the Trump show every day. It seems to drive so much of the news coverage because Trump knows how to give people what they want, and because of how much conflict has existed in American life throughout that era. A reality show? You bet. We were primed and ready for one, and our reality-TV star arrived just in time.

Part of that show was watching the two sides of America go to war with each other. I think it’s safe to say that war is over and the blue team won.

I would escape politics entirely and turn to culture but culture is politics now. Every time I watch a movie from the old days, I am reminded of how they used to shape and inform our lives, challenge us, and entertain us – all of us. It was never about what kind of person you were. They had to appeal to the majority because the majority drove ticket sales. If ticket sales don’t matter, and they don’t, not anymore, then why should the majority matter?

To make things worse, the majority is still mostly white, mostly heterosexual, mostly Christian. Many of those folks have voted for the Democrats out of sheer necessity, not because they like them or support their extreme policies. They were hurting financially. Medicaid cuts, inflation, gas prices, and the cost of food drove them to vote for the other side. If this is another New Deal moment, it will probably look like life under COVID: a society given money to not work, especially with AI coming down the pike.

I have never had a problem with the policies pushed by the Left when it came to addressing issues of the poor and underclass. I had a problem when they decided that worth in America had to be based on skin color and gender identity. That is about to be ramped up under Woke 2.0.

I lived in movies for most of my life. I still watch the ones that aren’t nervous about being attacked by the mob but almost all of them are. In any given film now, you will see within the first five minutes a sign of whether they care about “woke” or not. If a film about a white character has a minority show up then you know they are following the new code required of Woketopians. If it feels like an organic story that fits the time and place without virtue signaling, you can sit back and let yourself be taken away.

Storytelling requires a point of view and for most of Hollywood’s history, that point of view tended to be for white men and women because they were the majority. And guess what? For the most part, it still is. It’s just that they require token casting to protect them and make their viewers feel safe—these are “good people doing good things.”

A good example of this is the film The Only Living Pickpocket in New York. You can watch it to see the Left’s POV play out. The central character, John Turturro, is a white male who does good things while stealing from people and reselling their goods. His goodness also requires that he surround himself with non-white characters and help them or elevate them. The bad people have to be white, of course. He’s among the very good “good white people.” It’s storytelling without being the actual story, and it’s the Left’s worldview.

The problem with this kind of storytelling is that you know the ending. You know because you already know the story. You Can See Everything is catching fire because you don’t know the ending. You don’t even know what the story is or what the filmmakers are trying to say. Sure, it is also “insects in a jar” for people who see themselves as morally superior to half the country and thus love watching Elizabeth Holmes humiliated and her partner mocked and destroyed. That’s part of it, too.

Two documentaries from our past are, I think, better than You Can See Everything. Werner Herzog’s Grizzly Man, which is a meditation on mankind and nature, but it is also a film about deceptive storytelling. Herzog chopped up Timothy Treadwell’s footage and turned it into a critical essay, but it would not have been the story Treadwell would have told, how he saw himself and his fate.

Similarly, Sarah Polley’s Stories We Tell was a fascinating way to uncover family secrets, ruminate on deceptive memory, and reflect on how we want to see ourselves vs. how we really are. She also used re-enactments that were surprising trickery at the time, but her film didn’t become the viral sensation You Can See Everything has.

Both of these documentaries lived in the pre-woke era and could therefore tell the story as the story, without factoring in the power dynamics of race and gender. You Can See Everything, thankfully, does not do that either, and it certainly could with the “white woman’s tears” trope. This is another way the film has become something to talk about and something to see, even topping last weekend’s box office.

But it wasn’t only documentaries that were surprising. Movies were, too.

Recently, I watched Lost in Translation and Her with my daughter. I wanted to show her the end of a relationship expressed through two different artistic visions. The end of Lost in Translation takes your breath away because you don’t see it coming.

You don’t know he will change his mind, decide to send her away with a message we never hear, and then kiss her on the lips. That encounter will mean the world to her but you never know that will be their fate. Similarly, I watched Her (the Sofia Coppola/Spike Jonze relationship movies), and it was the same. The ending surprised me, even though I already knew how it would end.

These films are emotional experiences that are so compelling you don’t even want to look at your phone. You are invested in the characters but also trying to see how these two artists would tell these two stories about their failing marriage. Movies like this used to get nominated for Best Picture, and both of them did, and both of them won Original Screenplay.

Neither of these movies, or any movie made before the Great Awokening, tell the story within the story about race and gender dynamics and that makes them memorable and it’s why they drove culture and why we can still remember them. We remember Bill Murray’s whisper. We remember Joaquin Phoenix’s fake AI girlfriend.

So I’m happy for my Democrat friends who now feel a deep satisfaction in winning their war on Trump. In a way, I feel relief, too. I finally feel free because there is no hope of defeating the Left. They won, and that is that. So I can just go about my life, not trying to force change. And maybe, just maybe, I can exit the world of politics.

For the readers who have stuck around this long, thank you. I’m so impressed that you still care what I think and say, along with our new writers, Scott and Jeremy. I know most on the Left will want to see me and others like me suffer until the end of time. I wish that weren’t true, but it is. I know them. I was one of them. But oh well.

I will just keep twisting in the wind, hoping for the things I love most to find a way out and into my mind and heart.