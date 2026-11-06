The Oscar race is always a story about Hollywood. Each contender has an “Oscar Story,” and it’s kind of hard to win without one—or at least it used to be back in the old days. Now, with the 3,000 or so brand-new voters plucked from mostly international waters and largely due to their skin color and gender or gender identity, as opposed to their accomplishments, it’s harder to know what the story will be or, rather, what stories will resonate.

This is why the Cannes Film Festival has become so important in recent years. It gives us some insight into the minds that are now deciding the Oscar race. Where we all thought It Was Just an Accident would do well because Jafar Panahi was under threat by the Iranian government, we didn’t factor in the rising hatred and demonization of Israel, the “Free Palestine” of it all.

In the end, Panahi was goose-egged. In October of 2026, Panahi was sentenced in absentia to five years and one month in prison, plus confiscation of his assets, a two-year travel ban, and a two-year social media ban. Charges were not publicly clarified. He and his lawyer (Mostafa Nili) learned of it after his bank accounts were frozen.

He was also charged with “propaganda activities against the system”—but as of yet remains a free man in Iran. Though I guess they have other things on their mind. Iran slaughtered roughly 30,000 protesters and Hollywood barely blinked. There were no passionate speeches about women who sacrificed their lives just for the chance to speak freely. No, none of that happened. The midterm elections prove that Americans’ hearts and minds are not with the Iranian people but rather with Palestine.

That in itself is a story to tell, but it’s not one that will be told this year. Now that they’ve overtaken even Texas, the Left and the Democrats—and Hollywood—will turn their attention to Israel as their new war, even while becoming a tribunal for Trump and his administration with endless persecutions and prosecutions. These folks are not just going to celebrate their win and move on to “affordability.” It doesn’t work that way.

In Salem, the witches had to hang. And so too will anyone who stood in the way of utopia.

So where does that leave Hollywood and the Oscars this season? Well, here are the nominees for Best Political Documentary at the Critics Choice. I could not even vote for a single one because they are nothing but leftist propaganda designed for a ruling class to feel better about itself by elevating marginalized groups and thus proving its worldview that they are the “good people” beating back the “ists” and the “phobes” in the world.

The story Hollywood will tell itself is right here. Alex Gibney’s midterm propaganda bomb, Musk, will likely do well here because he will take a victory lap after the midterms. They will all pat themselves on the back as another battle won against the Devil Himself.

Naza is pure propaganda for “Free Palestine.” Everybody to Kenmure Street is about how a community blocked the capture of two Sikh men in Poland. American Doctor is also about Palestine. Ask E. Jean—well, no explanation necessary. And 14th was a great way to pretend democracy was under threat just as democracy handed a historic landslide win to the Democrats even after democracy ended. But don’t worry, it will still be under threat next time!

When you are the ruling class and you’ve closed yourself off from the rest of the country and you’ve become disconnected from the truth and are now defined only by an enforced ideology that denies the truth, it’s harder and harder to tell stories that matter, that people remember, that embed.

The only question is whether they will open their doors or shut them tighter. We’ll soon find out when a few movies are tested among these bubble dwellers, like the magnificent masterpiece Fjord—which should top the nominations if this were an honest race, not ideologically captured. Fjord is about them, Hollywood, the progressive Left and how they have become as intolerant as the least tolerant fundamentalist religions.

Then there is I Play Rocky, which is one of the few uplifting stories about a Hollywood that used to care what everyone felt in this country. A Hollywood that told stories for the losers, not the winners. That, too, will not be top of mind for utopians who will seek to punish Peter Farrelly or at least not celebrate a Sly Stallone success story.

What the race has become now, to me anyway, is like eating a plate of nothing but dessert. It might be everything you ever wanted, but it makes you sick after a while. Any chance Hollywood had to bust up their ideological monopoly just died with the midterms. Now they are emboldened to double down. Don’t believe me? Just look at Steve Zeitchik’s column in the Hollywood Reporter.

Does it acknowledge the collapse of storytelling in Hollywood? No, none of them do. Not even the once-reliable The Ankler. How can they? They are locked in, brother. They are not free to tell the truth. What does it do? It gives Alex Gibney a reach-around, pretends success for a movie that bombed and no one wanted to see except the Rosie O’Donnell demographic. It blah-blah-blahs the Paramount merger because of course it does. Progressivism is an invasive species. It won’t stop on its own.

Hollywood—many of the films, the trade columnists, the bloggers—are all so deathly dull, so predictable, so ideologically compliant you barely ever have to click to read anything.

I voted straight across the board for You Can See Everything because at least it offered me something—anything—other than the dogma, the doctrine, the ideology that has all but wrecked a once-thriving empire of great movies. I think once I realized that I was part of a society that has closed itself off and sought only to play out the oppressor/oppressed narrative again and again, I began to long for stories that told the truth or a truth.

So who has an Oscar story now? I think Alex Gibney definitely does, but no person in their right mind would see Musk as a better film than You Can See Everything. But the doc branch is stuffy and arrogant and they might not even nominate YCSE.

In the other categories, The Odyssey has an Oscar story because to the minds of the totalitarian Left, he stuck it to the MAGA chuds when he cast Lupita Nyong’o as Helen of Troy and featured Elliot Page in a pivotal role. That the film did as well as it did also adds to the story—the Bad Bunny of it all. These folks are not complicated. Regardless of all that, The Odyssey should win Best Picture because it was a movie everyone had to see.

I think Andrew Scott has an Oscar story. He played Hamlet; he’s openly gay playing a gay character playing Hamlet. He’s also been doing great work his entire career and has yet to be acknowledged for it. A win for him here says “we appreciate you” not just for this but for all of it.

Paul Giamatti has an Oscar story. Always a bridesmaid, never a bride. He’s come close to winning so many times. Winning for The Debut should be a cakewalk, especially if Julianne Moore also wins. But will that be enough? Love for La Bola Negra could mean that it has to “win something,” and Supporting Actor might be just the thing for rising star Guitarricadelafuente.

Of course, Nathan Fielder and Lance Oppenheim have an Oscar story. Their film became an overnight sensation and is now overtaking all of the excitement in the Oscar race about any movie. I imagine it only gets uplifted. The critics who aren’t going to elevate Naza will probably elevate this. It’s not going to be sexy enough to just go with The Odyssey. So does it dominate the season as a Best Picture winner? It might.

The biggest story of all, however, is the (fake) “resistance,” which finally won its ten-year war on Trump. I think they destroyed themselves trying to destroy him. Did they resent him because watching the Trump show was far more compelling than anything Hollywood could put out? I don’t know. I expect that will be the primary driver in the next few months.

For the Oscars to matter, for Hollywood to matter, they have to be willing to crawl out of their bubble and stop telling stories only for themselves — the ruling class — and start considering everyone else. Now that millions of MAGA voters helped them win and punish the Devil Himself, it’s the least they can do.

Best Picture

The Odyssey

You Can See Everything

La Bola Negra

Wild Horse Nine

I Play Rocky

Project Hail Mary

Fjord

The Invite

Obsession

The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth

Alt. The Debut, Digger, Elsinore, Dune III, Club Kid, Digger, Ink, Primetime, Artificial

Director

Christopher Nolan, The Odyssey

Nathan Fielder, Lance Oppenheim, You Can See Everything

Christian Mungiu, Fjord,

Los Javis, La Bola Negra

David Fincher, The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth

Alt.

Olivia Wilde, The Invite, Martin McDonagh, Wild Horse Nine, Alejandro G. Iñárritu, Digger Curry Barker, Obsession, Denis Villeneuve, Dune III, Danny Boyle, Ink

Actor

Andrew Scott, Elsinore

Tom Cruise, Digger

John Malkovich, Wild Horse Nine

Anthony Ippolito, I Play Rocky

Matt Damon, The Odyssey

Alt. Sebastian Stan, Fjord, Seth Rogen, The Invite, Ryan Gosling, Project Hail Mary, Brad Pitt, The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth, Guy Pearce, Ink

Actress

Julianne Moore, The Debut

Ruth Madeley, Being Heumann

Inde Navarette, Obsession

Olivia Wilde, The Invite

Sandra Hüller, Rose

Alt. Renate Reinsve, FjordRosalind Eleazar, Misty Green

Supporting Actor

Paul Giamatti, The Debut

Guitarricadelafuente, La Bola Negra

Sam Rockwell, Wild Horse Nine

Riz Ahmed, Digger

Edward Norton, The Invite

Supporting Actress

Anne Hathaway, The Odyssey

Penelope Cruz, La Bola Negra

Carla Gugino, The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth

Sandra Hüller, Digger

Penelope Cruz, The Invite

Original Screenplay

Fjord

I Play Rocky

Wild Horse Nine

The Debut

Digger

Adapted Screenplay

La Bola Negra

The Invite

Project Hail Mary

The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth

The Odyssey

Editing

You Can See Everything

The Odyssey

La Bola Negra

The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth

The Odyssey

Casting

The Odyssey

Digger

Club Kid

The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth

La Bola Negra

Visual Effects

Dune: Part Three

The Odyssey

Project Hail Mary

Werwulf

Disclosure Day

Cinematography

Dune: Part Three

The Odyssey

Digger

Werwulf

La Bola Negra

Alt. You Can See Everything

Costumes

The Odyssey

Werwulf

Dune: Part Three

Ink

Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth

Makeup and Hair

Digger

The Odyssey

Dune: Part Three

La Bola Negra

The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth

Production Design

The Odyssey

Dune: Part Three

Digger

Werwulf

The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth