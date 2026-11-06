I’ve implemented a new way to predict the Oscars over at The Predictions Hub. So far, we haven’t seen much action. You have to register and then make your picks. I will be adding more contests in the coming weeks and you can do it all with one login. I’ve also added a chat so you can drop your observations. I say “I” but I actually mean Claude AI, who helped put this thing together. If you run into any problems, please send me an email.

I have also been working on bringing back The Gatecrashers, which you can view here, and even add your own reader predictions, if you so choose. It is still in the early phase, so we don’t have much going on yet.