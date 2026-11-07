The second trailer for THE FURTHER MIS-ADVENTURES OF CLIFF BOOTH dropped and already has over 4 million views on Netflix. We get a bit more of the David Fincher of it all, which is to say – perfection.

Though the hive mind will be all over La Bola Negra for the Oscars, I am holding out hope this one offers something very different from everything else we’ve seen this year. It picks up with Cliff Booth now no longer a stuntman but a fixer instead. The collab between Quentin Tarantino revolves around a time and place that fascinates both of them, Gen Xers that they are.

Yes, it will get the deconstructing mess on TikTok, no doubt, but I hope that there are enough film fans left to appreciate the CINEMA of it. I have not yet seen it. I can’t wait.