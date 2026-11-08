Cristian Mungiou has quietly made, if not the best film of 2026, certainly one of them, with Fjord. I don’t know if people on the Left can really understand what Fjord is saying because it’s too uncomfortable to sit with criticism when you are absolutely certain of your beliefs.

Fjord captures this moment in history so well because it brings together two sides convinced of their own righteousness, who lose the ability to empathize with or humanize those who threaten their worldview. When that fundamentalism becomes state power, that’s when oppressive fascism or totalitarianism is the only way forward: Stalin’s Soviet Union, as obedient to Marxist ideology. The Puritans in Salem. And now, sadly, America at the hands of the Left. I never thought I’d see them become their own fundamentalist religion or ideology, but here we are.

Mungiu is the only artist I have seen willing to tread in this dangerous territory and dare to criticize those who can’t be criticized. He doesn’t necessarily side with the fundamentalist Christians, however. He is merely doing what all great artists do: present the truth, uncomfortable though it may be, and leave the viewer to decide for themselves what they think. That, along with You Can See Everything, is a film that challenges, rather than affirms or panders.

The reason Dave Chappelle is happy that Charlie Kirk was shot in the neck and can’t explain why is that he was part of a systematic dehumanization campaign against the Right that has lasted years. Orwell wrote about it in 1984. It is a necessary component to any totalitarian system. 1984 is about how Left-leaning totalitarianism can be as bad as Hitler’s fascism. And maybe even worse because it isn’t just about killing you for your ideology or identity. It is about capturing your mind and your heart — you must love Big Brother or else.

And that is why the Left has become, to my mind, suffocating in its demand for conformity and ideology to the point where someone can pick up a gun and assassinate a guy who believed in debate and having conversations but whose ideology ran counter to the totalitarian Left.

“Ever since that guy Charlie Kirk got murdered, I feel better.” – Dave Chappelle at Madison Square Garden https://t.co/jIR46e8RdV — Eyal Yakoby (@EYakoby) November 8, 2026

I felt this in 2020. I was on Team Blue, but my need to tell the truth or even ask questions or push back on some of the mandated ideology coming from my own side made me a target, a pariah, and eventually got me booted out of utopia for the crime of voting for Donald Trump.

That’s okay. I can live with that because I have always known the right side isn’t the side that demands conformity or else. Being tolerant of other people’s beliefs is hard. But Charlie Kirk, despite the propaganda to the contrary, was tolerant. He wanted to persuade, not force, people to think about how they’d been indoctrinated. And it was working. He made better arguments and showed the world through viral videos. So no wonder they had to silence him.

On the Left, they lie to themselves that Tyler Robinson, Charlie’s assassin, was “MAGA.” Like the assassin who attempted to kill Trump in Butler, he might have started out as a Conservative, which would mean he was better with guns, but both of them shifted to the Left and became rage-filled weapons of mass destruction who thought killing was the best way to serve the better people in the US. Dave Chappelle agrees, apparently.

You see, they pretend to believe in free speech, but what they really believe is that only their speech should be free. So that a hideous monster like self-appointed white savior Jennifer Welch and her sidekick, whose name no one will ever know, can laugh at a grotesque comment that talks about digging up Charlie’s corpse and “doing it to him again,” and to them that’s “free speech.” And guess what? It is. But only one of them is still alive to defend themselves.

These hideous women pretended to apologize after sponsors began dropping like flies.

Another indoctrinated psychopath was forced to apologize for her “poem” about celebrating Charlie’s death. It plays like a hostage video. She doesn’t mean it, and neither does the Wicked Witch of the Left, Jennifer Welch. She, like all of them, prefers to blame the guns.

They think it’s funny and subversive, maybe even a little rebellious and “punk rock.” But we’re talking about a political assassination – a shot in the neck that everyone watched live. And then they re-enacted it over and over and over again on TikTok. Hasan Piker made his viral meme mocking the AI song about Charlie’s death his own claim to fame. The obsession with Charlie Kirk in death is bizarre, but even more so because he was murdered. Can you think of any other time in history when that was the reaction?

But that’s only because they don’t have anywhere else to go. When their mandated conformity fails, and someone like Charlie can’t be silenced or canceled, then a bullet will do.

If you are someone like me who believed in Affirmative Action back in the beginning, but now see that it turned into something of a religion where it is blasphemy to even have a conversation about merit, then you are someone whom the Left believes deserves to either be obliterated from society or assassinated.

But on the Right, they can talk about hard things. They can discuss whether or not this new strident ideology on the Left is right for America, or their own lives. That SHOULD BE ALLOWED. Barack Obama, for instance, had it both ways by offering up sympathy to Charlie Kirk’s family but then doubling down on the cherry-picked, out-of-context quotes by Charlie.

This is the part of the blue wave that makes me sick to my stomach. I would hope that there would have been some thawing out of this hatred, this dehumanizing of people for the crime of disagreeing with you about things like Affirmative Action or teaching gender ideology to kids. But Charlie Kirk was a Christian before he was anything, and he never demonized or dehumanized any of the protected marginalized groups, if you listened to his point of view rather than glomming on to sound bites.

What they hated about him was that he did not agree with them, did not obey them, and did not shut up. He was getting too popular. He was having too much influence. Something had to be done.

This is where dehumanization goes. This is where it has to go. If Dave Chappelle, like Barack Obama, believes that Michelle Obama or Ketanji Brown Jackson “doesn’t have the brain power” to get into their jobs without Affirmative Action, then that makes him, to Dave Chappelle, on par with Hitler. It’s just not true. It’s a cherry-picked quote taken out of context to inject Two Minutes of Hate, Orwell-style, into the veins of people like Dave Chappelle — and others.

Dehumanization is what happened to Black Americans after the Civil War, when the South could not lose that war and set about segregating former slaves, treating them like criminals because they, too, had been driven to mass hysteria delusions for years in the run-up to the war, to hype them up into being able to fight and die for a cause. Slaves would be rapists, murderers, and would not be able to handle living among white people. This went on for so long that by the time the slaves were freed, those in the South could not disconnect from their fear, which turned into hatred and eventually, crimes against humanity.

Dehumanizing whole groups of people is required in war. We dehumanized the Japanese. They dehumanized us. Hitler dehumanized Jews and other marginalized groups. How else to kill so many? Contrary to the propaganda pushed by the Left, the Arab world has dehumanized The Jew for centuries.

When you get to the place where you could watch someone be shot in the neck and celebrate? Or feel relief? Or be happier? That is how you know you have become part of a dehumanization campaign against people you do not know and don’t understand. It’s easy to see evil. What Hitler did. What the whites did during the Jim Crow era. They come from fear, but they also come from the systematic dehumanization of whole groups of people so that when bad things are done to them, the villagers cheer.

I was never going to be a part of that. I always wished people would snap out of it, but they never did. It is ongoing. Just look at Amanda Seyfried in You Can See Everything and how delicious it is for the ruling class to take a bath in the Trump supporter being the villain. It is unending. And sadly, the Right did not and could not hold the line because, when it comes to practical matters like healthcare and gas prices, the ideological stuff must be sacrificed. But they probably have no idea who they just voted for and what it will mean for them.

You can listen to Charlie Kirk debate, because that’s all he ever did was talk to people, challenge them, ask them to defend what they’ve been taught. He is very clear on what he believes – he’s a Conservative Christian. So I listen to him and there are things I don’t agree with, but only a fool would think he’s not having a conversation in good faith.

He said provocative things to get people’s attention and then he discussed it and debated it, while telling the truth about what he really thinks — which is verboten on the Left. Why are they so uncomfortable with ideas they don’t agree with?

This has 45 million views:

Why Charlie Kirk had to be killed, and why people like Dave Chappelle and podcaster Jennifer Welch, along with many on the Left, celebrated, is that they can’t debate anymore. It’s not possible. I know from personal experience. I had to flee because I can’t be a part of this level of dehumanization, even if at heart, I still feel like a Liberal. I can’t be aligned with this.

For me, it started when Al Franken was pushed out of the Senate. I could not believe what I was seeing, and I stood up for him. It didn’t stop there. Movies, the Golden Globes, actors and writers were all being targeted for ouster. When I dared to defend Ansel Elgort from false accusations, these are some of the tweets I got – I was now being dehumanized for the crime of disagreeing. Why? Because totalitarians cannot and do not debate.

And that is why I am so grateful for Fjord. As Leonard Cohen would say, “there is a crack in everything. That’s how the light gets in.” A great review by Kat Rosenfield digs into what makes it such an essential work of art and one of the most important films of our time.

If I were the Democrats now, with this massive victory that handed them more power than they’ve had in years, I would try to be more tolerant, not less. I would make friends with people on the Right, as hard as it might be. I’d end cancel culture. I’d invite everyone back inside to sit under the same roof. And I would set art free. I would bring back truth in storytelling, and I would tell the tyrants to pound sand. But that’s just me. They won’t do that. They don’t have to, especially now. So expect more of the same. And so we beat on.