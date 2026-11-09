With so much going on in the world politically, both foreign and domestic, it’s so crazy to think about the Oscar race, especially during this time period. Like an election, the average voter or person who is part of the industry that determines the winners is often less aware of or less involved in the race than those who passionately follow it. So many critics, especially online, are already starting whatever controversy or issue will define the season, and, more likely than not, it will fall on deaf ears. Much, if not most, of what film Twitter considers controversial or divisive is something voters don’t often think about when they look at their ballots (which is also true for a lot of people who vote in general elections).

Oscar Campaigns are Taking Off

However, regarding the Oscar race, it’s minimal with just not a lot changing, at least until we get into December. The most notable inclusion to discuss, or ponder, is the evidence that the studios are gearing up to campaign. Universal is going to push Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey hard, with screenings alongside Academy voters being the major way it is to stay in the race (alongside a re-release slated for December in certain theaters). Netflix pushing Los Javis’ La Bola Negra was obvious from the start, but that too is becoming more and more of a major presence, with the wide release this week being the next major step in that equation.

Other films are starting to open wide, such as Martin McDonagh’s Wild Horse Nine and, soon, Simon Stone’s Elsinore, which is gaining momentum following its audience award wins at certain festivals, opening in just a couple of weeks. Same with Peter Farrelly’s I Play Rocky, which, following its festival presence, is opening around Thanksgiving and vying for the old guard of the theater-going audience to solidify its presence in the race (it’s in limited release currently, but will expand in the next couple of weeks). It will be a major month for films to finally be presented to the general public (if that ultimately matters).

A Month Until the Critics’ Awards

The major kickoff to the Award Season is in early December, when NYFCC and LAFCA will announce their winners. I imagine Lance Oppenheim and Nathan Fielder’s You Can See Everything will define what wins and what the critics want to push as “their film,” so to speak, like how Jonathan Glazer’s The Zone of Interest was in 2023, or Todd Field’s Tár in 2022.

At this rate I feel comfortable saying there are eight films that probably make it in under the sliding scale

The Odyssey

La Bola Negra

Wild Horse Nine

The Invite

You Can See Everything

Dune: Part Three (Hasn’t been seen yet, but fundamentals favor it).

The Debut

If we didn’t have ten Best Picture nominees and it was strictly a sliding scale, this would probably be your top eight (like 2018). Of course, with slots 9 and 10, it probably goes along the lines of something populist (Obsession, I Play Rocky) and something International that “pulls on heartstrings” (Elsinore, All of a Sudden) but who knows how this will shake out, and what AMPAS voters actually prioritize seeing, in addition to the guilds, etc. The Critics Choice and the Golden Globes will attempt to narrow down the nominees, but with how the former really attempts to nominate everything, and the latter has been very much tainted (or at the very least, altered) by their controversies and a changing Oscars landscape, one can’t take everything they do at face value.

Oscar Predictions Week of 9 November 2026

Only one change has been made since last week

One Right Here from Maserati: The Brothers has been highlighted as the major Diane Warren song, as opposed to By Any Means from that said film.

Not a change, but I am very seriously tempted to put *Redacted* into Best Supporting Actress over Olivia Colman for Elsinore because it does border on being inevitable if she becomes the critics’ pick, and the film continues to grow, but I am going to sleep on it until we see some more support. Same with taking out Ruth Madeley for Being Heumann and putting in Virginie Efira for All of a Sudden, but this will really depend on if the former (and its fundamentals, like the biopic factor of it all) can withstand the critics who advocate for other performances.

Alas, here they are

Best Picture

The Odyssey La Bola Negra (The Black Ball) Wild Horse Nine Project Hail Mary The Invite You Can See Everything The Debut Dune: Part Three Obsession I Play Rocky

(alts: Elsinore, All of a Sudden, The Adventures of Cliff Booth, Werwulf)

Best Director

Christopher Nolan, The Odyssey Javier Ambrossi and Javier Calvo, La Bola Negra (The Black Ball) Martin McDonagh, Wild Horse Nine Olivia Wilde, The Invite Nathan Fielder and Lance Oppenheim, You Can See Everything

(alts: Christopher Miller and Phil Lord for Project Hail Mary, Denis Villeneuve, Dune: Part Three, Ryūsuke Hamaguchi, All of a Sudden)

Best Actor

Matt Damon, The Odyssey Andrew Scott, Elsinore John Malkovich, Wild Horse Nine Ryan Gosling, Project Hail Mary Tom Cruise, Digger

(alts: Robert Pattinson, Primetime Brad Pitt, The Adventures of Cliff Booth, Jaafar Jackson, Michael)

Best Actress

Julianne Moore, The Debut Olivia Wilde, The Invite Inde Navarrette, Obsession Sandra Hüller, Rose Ruth Madeley, Being Heumann

(alts: Virginie Efira All of a Sudden Juliette Binoche, Queen At Sea)

Best Supporting Actor

Guitarricadelafuente, La Bola Negra Paul Giamatti, The Debut Sam Rockwell, Wild Horse Nine John Leguizamo, The Odyssey Andrew Garfield, Artificial

(alts: Steve Buscemi, Wild Horse Nine Willem Dafoe, Werwulf)

Best Supporting Actress

Anne Hathaway, The Odyssey Penélope Cruz, La Bola Negra (The Black Ball) Samantha Morton, The Odyssey Penélope Cruz, The Invite Olivia Colman, Elsinore

(Alts: Amanda Seyfried, You Can See Everything, Mariana Di Girolamo, Wild Horse Nine Tao Okamoto, All of a Sudden)

Best Original Screenplay

Wild Horse Nine The Debut Fjord Obsession I Play Rocky

(alts: Artificial, Elsinore, and Tender Loving Care)

Best Adapted Screenplay

Project Hail Mary La Bola Negra (The Black Ball) The Odyssey The Invite All of a Sudden

(alts: Ink, Being Heumann, Dune: Part Three)

Best Casting

The Odyssey Wild Horse Nine La Bola Negra (The Black Ball) Obsession Being Heumann

(alts: I Play Rocky, The Debut, The Social Reckoning and Digger)

Best International Feature

La Bola Negra (The Black Ball) Fjord All of a Sudden Rose Minotaur

(Alternate: Possible Love and Fatherland)

Best Animated Feature

Wildwood Toy Story 5 Ray Gunn Hoppers Tangles

Best Documentary Feature

You Can See Everything Naza Once Upon a Time in Harlem American Doctor The Cycle of Love

Best Cinematography

The Odyssey Dune: Part Three Fatherland La Bola Negra (The Black Ball) Werwulf

Best Editing

The Odyssey La Bola Negra (The Black Ball) You Can See Everything Project Hail Mary Wild Horse Nine

Best Production Design

The Odyssey Project Hail Mary Dune: Part Three La Bola Negra Digger

Best Costume Design

The Odyssey Werwulf Sense and Sensibility La Bola Negra (The Black Ball) Dune: Part Three

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

Werwulf Digger The Odyssey Wicker Dune: Part Three

Best Visual Effects

Dune: Part Three Project Hail Mary The Odyssey Godzilla Minus Zero Wildwood

Best Sound

The Odyssey Dune: Part Three Project Hail Mary La Bola Negra (The Black Ball) Wildwood

Best Score

The Odyssey La Bola Negra (The Black Ball) Wild Horse Nine Project Hail Mary Disclosure Day

Best Song

La Nieve from La Bola Negra (The Black Ball) One Right Here from Maserati: The Brothers I Knew It, I Knew You from Toy Story 5 This City May Have Chewed Me Up (But It Hasn’t Spit Me Out) from The Debut When I’m Home from The Odyssey

As always,

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