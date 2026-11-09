This wasn’t surprising. Here is the list. I voted for it in every category and I imagine everyone else did too. It won:

Documentary Feature

Director

Editing

Cinematography

Score

Once Upon a Time in Harlem won three awards, including Best First Documentary Feature for David Greaves, Best Archival Documentary, and Best Historical Documentary.

The History of Concrete won the award for Best Narration for John Wilson.

Musk took home the award for Best Biographical Documentary.

Best Music Documentary went to EPiC: Elvis Presley in Concert.

NAZA won Best Political Documentary.

Nuisance Bear took home the award for Best Science/Nature Documentary.

Everest: The Other Side won Best Sports Documentary.

The Idaho Murders: College Nightmare and Lost Women of Alaska tied for Best True Crime Documentary.

The trophy for Best Short Documentary went to The Baddest Speechwriter of All.

The award for Best Limited Documentary Series went to Lion.

30 for 30 took home the award for Best Ongoing Documentary Series.