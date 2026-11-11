The Daily Wire doesn’t exist inside the Hollywood bubble; it exists well outside it. The films they’ve made so far have been interesting experiments in alternative programming. But they’re just about to drop their most ambitious and best film to date, Confession, directed by Václav Marhoul and written by Ben Shapiro. This brilliantly written screenplay functions almost like a stage play, and they’ve chosen talented, well-known actors, each giving some of the best performances of the year.

By year’s end, after I’ve seen everything, my list for the ten best will include Confession. I find it an actual “move for our time” because it dares to tell the truth about what totalitarianism does to the mind, the spirit, art, and history. Yes, Orwell told it best in 1984. The Lives of Others was also one of the best films about this era, but Stalin and the atrocities of the Soviet Union are not well known to most Americans. They can’t know what the end of 1984 means unless they know that history. Winston Smith sees the final sacrifice of his mind to be akin to a bullet in the brain.

Shapiro has cleverly referenced 1984, along with the story of Job, Crime and Punishment, and other profound works that explore similar territory: redemption, forgiveness, truth, beauty, and why freedom will always be something we have to fight for, even in a free country like ours.

Rob Lowe plays Alexei, a professor dragged before the tribunal to inform on his mentor, another professor, for handing out pamphlets. But Alexei refuses. We find out over the next two hours. It is rough going at first. It feels like it might be a boring slog – heavy ideas but nothing cinematic. Then it shifts into the real story, and the layers unfurl until we reach the final truth.

I don’t see many films now that I find intellectually challenging, but this is most certainly one of them. True, it centers on faith – Christianity, to be specific – but only because the state has decided that religion is treason because, with Communism, Marxism, or Wokeism, the ideology is the religion. But here, it is faith that saved Alexei from a life of ruin: alcoholism, failure of his marriage, jealousy of his more promising students, and for that, he refuses to give up the man who brought him there.

But that is not the whole story. We soon find out that his student, played by James Franco, has gone to the dark side and now torments the same professor whose jealousy helped lead him toward his own life of ruin. Then it becomes about confessing the whole truth and asking for forgiveness.

But because Ben Shapiro wrote it, and he’s smarter than most people, it isn’t only about this. It is also about beauty – in music, in literature, in freedom of thought and religion. In a better culture, one not captured by a totalitarian worldview, Shaprio’s screenplay, along with the performances in this film, would be considered for the Oscars. But we don’t live in that kind of world, Thelma. We just don’t. We know from the Golden Globes, the Emmys, and the Oscars that they award only one kind of thing: that which confirms their ideology, like One Battle After Another, like Stephen Colbert.

But this is still a free country, and the Daily Wire has decided to challenge the status quo through cultural pathways. Matt Walsh did it with What is a Woman, and now, Václav Marhoul and Ben Shapiro have done it with Confession. I will always admire those who have the courage to stand apart and speak the truth, no matter how bad the punishment, whether it’s simply exile and blacklisting like what happened to me, or worse, what happened under Stalin’s totalitarian rule, or in Iran where 30,000 protesters were slaughtered for the crime of having a voice (that the totalitarian Left utterly ignored), or in Mao’s China now.

How much you appreciate Confession will depend on how much you know about 1938 in the Soviet Union and most people in America don’t know. We learned about the Red Scare, Blacklists and internment camps, but we did not learn about what Stalin did: the millions who starved to the point of becoming roving cannibals, mothers sacrificing their babies, all for the state. If you don’t know about it, and can’t even see the patterns of totalitarianism now in our culture, then Confession will be lost on you.

Rob Lowe gives a career-best performance, as does James Franco. With their small scenes, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Kodi Smit-McPhee and Nick Nolte all deliver powerful turns, and honestly, it’s better work than you’ll see in most mainstream Hollywood films.

It’s a very good film, one of the year’s best. Bravo to all involved.

You can buy a ticket today to see Confession, or you can become a Daily Wire member.