Well, we have reached that point in the year that typically gets me caught up in my emotions, reflecting on life and time, and trying to figure out how to live in the moment and savor it all. I’m currently typing this next to the glow of our already-decorated Christmas tree, with twinkling lights and cozy stockings hanging from the fireplace mantel. We always decorate early so we have as much time as possible to relax and enjoy the spirit of the season.

I said last week that September through December is just the best time of the year. There is so much beauty in these months, especially here in Michigan. From the gorgeous colors of fall to the glimmer of the first snowflakes blanketing the trees and ground, there is something about this time of year that stirs so many feelings within me.

And it’s not just the beauty of the seasons themselves. Think of all the yummy treats! I can’t wait for a delicious piece of pistachio bread and a cup of coffee with cinnamon cake creamer. Naturally, those pair perfectly with a good movie. I always rewatch the Harry Potter film series this time of year, along with all my favorite Christmas movies. My kids are already begging to watch Home Alone and The Grinch, and I feel like I’m going to have to give in soon.

When you live in Michigan, and winter rolls around with several inches, or even feet, of snow keeping you trapped indoors, you might as well throw on some cozy clothes, grab all the yummy treats, and turn on a movie. There isn’t much else to do, and honestly, there isn’t anything I’d rather be doing.

For whatever reason, one of the biggest feelings of nostalgia I get this time of year is this longing to walk into a video rental store, wander around the aisles, and discover a movie I’ve never seen or even heard of. I feel like, outside of Awards Daily, video stores were where I really became educated on movies. I would spend hours walking around, reading the backs of DVD cases as though I were browsing the shelves of a library.

This time of year, especially during the winter months when snowstorms were approaching, my parents would take my brother and me to the video store to rent several movies to help pass the time while we were stuck indoors or enjoying snow days off from school. I would go with friends, family, or even by myself. On Friday nights, the video store would be packed with people trying to get their hands on the latest releases. There was something so exciting about all of it, even the possibility that the movie you wanted might already be rented out.

What I would give to have that back.

I’ve been kicking around an idea for an article over on my Substack, where I typically write more about spiritual matters than film. But recently, while feeling this overwhelming wave of nostalgia for video stores, I found myself becoming irrationally angry at streaming platforms. But I realized you guys here at AD would feel my pain more than anyone else.

So many people, myself included, canceled their cable TV plans to switch to streaming because, of course, the grass seemed greener. At the time, it was cheaper than cable, you had access to all these movies and shows, and it felt like you were unlocking this incredible treasure trove of entertainment. Then other streaming services started popping up, and naturally, you needed those subscriptions to watch the movies and shows you couldn’t find anywhere else.

And now? It feels like the whole thing was a trap.

At first, the subscriptions were affordable, so adding another one didn’t seem like a big deal. But over time, the prices have gone up drastically. I pay for Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, HBO Max, Paramount+, Peacock, Angel, Apple TV, and Prime Video. And that doesn’t even include add-on subscriptions like BritBox, The Wonder Project, and Discovery+. Some of these might be bundled together. I’m not even sure anymore! Part of me wants to cancel them all, but I can’t bring myself to do it! I don’t want to lose access to these massive libraries of cinema and television, especially because I can’t just run down to the local video store and rent whatever I want anymore.

In many ways, I feel like I regret all of this. Our decision to embrace streaming and rely on these platforms helped put the final nail in the coffin for video rental stores. We became accustomed to the instant gratification of having movies and television shows right at our fingertips, accessible from our phones and televisions without ever needing to leave the house. I remember the first time I watched the entire series of Friends. I had to rent every season on DVD, which is hilarious to think about now. But I loved doing that! There was something about going back to the store, returning one season, and picking up the next.

Now, when you want to rent a movie, whether it’s a new release or sometimes even a decades-old film, it can cost significantly more than it ever did at a video store. Some new releases cost $20 just to RENT. That’s insane! I remember renting new releases at Family Video for around $3. They also had that massive two-for-$1 section, and kids’ movies were free! You just can’t find those prices anymore. I would gladly throw on my pajamas (I would never actually leave the house in my pajamas, but in this case, I might make an exception…maybe), drive to a video store, risk the humiliation of running into someone I know, and spend an hour looking for some good movies to rent at a cheap and fair price rather than sit at home and pay $20 to rent one movie on streaming.

Now, I don’t want to suggest that streaming services are all bad. They certainly have their benefits, and they have a place in my life. But it just sucks to think about how we were all lured in by the convenience and affordability, only to watch the prices climb higher and higher while the video rental industry disappeared. And now, if we’re not careful, I worry that movie theaters could eventually suffer a similar fate.

It feels like streaming has taken so much from us, and not just our money. We’ve lost the communal experience of walking into a video store, browsing the aisles, talking about movies, and discovering a hidden gem you might never have found otherwise. My kids will never get to experience that, and it genuinely pains me. They will never know the excitement of walking into a video store on a Friday night, hoping the movie they wanted was still sitting on the shelf. They’ll never know what it was like to spend an hour picking out movies for a snowstorm, or the excitement of finding something completely unexpected and taking it home.

And the saddest part? There was a last time I walked into a video rental store, and I never knew it would be the last time. That thought makes me emotional.

I wish I could go back and experience it just one more time, knowing what I know now. I wish I could wander those aisles, read the backs of those DVD cases, and take my time choosing a movie. Because looking back, I don’t think I fully appreciated how much those little experiences meant to me. I’m not sure I would be where I am today, or even have this deep love for cinema, had it not been for the countless hours I spent wandering around video stores. They were more than places to rent movies. For me, they were places of discovery, where my love for cinema grew into something that would eventually become a huge part of my life.

Does anyone else feel this way, or is it just me? I didn’t mean for this to turn into such a rant, but here we are!

I don’t have anything to rank this week, and my apologies for that. I know how much we all enjoy doing those rankings together. But I do know we have some former video store owners and employees in the comments, and I would love to hear from you.

Tell us your stories! What was it like working at or owning a video rental store? What do you miss most about that time in your life? And for everyone else, what are your favorite memories of going to the video store? Was there a particular store you loved, or a movie you remember discovering there?Share those memories with me, and feel free to rage a little about the streaming services that ruined it all!

Because as much as I love having movies at my fingertips, there is still a part of me that would trade it all for one more Friday night at the video store.