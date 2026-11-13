So many young people today would be utterly perplexed by Peter Farrelly’s I Play Rocky. It was made back when writers needed not just a good idea, but access to Hollywood agents, producers, and studios. It locked most people out and was extremely selective. The idea that someone could pick up a phone and use it as a camera to make viral videos that launch your Hollywood career was unheard of. Most young people today don’t realize just how easy it is to become famous. AI has made that even easier; a friend of mine, inching toward 70, is using it to make a horror film. His lifelong dream. Not possible without AI.

I Play Rocky is a pitch-perfect film about believing in yourself and your idea. It isn’t a story without the ending. I almost envy those who don’t know that it was number one at the box office and won Best Picture as an underdog, beating Network, All the President’s Men, and Taxi Driver. People like me sneered at that win for decades until we arrived at this moment in time, this dreadful, agonizing, soul-crushing moment when films like Rocky aren’t made at all, let alone win Best Picture.

That is what the Oscars were built for. Just that. Best Picture of the Year meant something beyond how the bloggers and critics curated their utopian diorama, awarding films no one has even heard of, let alone seen or will ever see. My daughter has often called them “Oscar movies.” They exist separately from reality because they don’t reflect it. Not the reality of Hollywood, of this country, or our world. What they do reflect is the ideological utopia we all built back when Barack Obama won the presidency. Since then, the Oscars have been less about the Best Picture of the Year and more about the film that best sells their MESSAGE.

I know I say this on repeat, and it’s like screaming into a canyon. No one can hear it or wants to hear it. Everyone gets paid. The entire snake. Penske Eldridge owns the trades: The Hollywood Reporter, Variety, Deadline, Indiewire, Gold Derby, and The Golden Globes. That company makes money by driving home nominees and winners. If they are placed in the Golden Globes, that usually means they get into the Oscars.

On top of that, the bloggers like Matt Neglia and Erik Anderson are also well paid to ensure those films get placed. The Oscar Expert and Brother Bro are now pushing the ludicrous idea that La Bola Negra will win Best Picture. And honestly, you can’t count it out, given everything I’ve just said about what the Oscars represent. For The Odyssey to win will require a heavy lift from this group, which so desperately wants to genuflect to its passionate belief system. The Odyssey does that by casting a transgender actor, Elliot Page and Lupita Nyong’o, as Helen of Troy, but is it enough?

Clayton Davis is getting lots of shit for his latest post about how the Oscars are coming “dangerously close” to another #oscarssowhite as if anyone gives a damn. They don’t. If they did, Sinners would have won Best Picture. Jennifer Hudson would have been nominated for playing Aretha Franklin, and Halle Berry wouldn’t be the only black actress to win in almost 100 years, let alone no black director winning in a century. So please. Let’s stop with the false virtue signaling.

Inde Navarrette is half-Mexican on her father’s side so if she is in for Best Actress, it is not “so white.” But beyond that, are we really going to keep doing this? Forcing people in just to make the white people inside utopia feel less comfortable? A nearly collapsed industry and a lackluster Oscar season isn’t enough to shake people out of it? No, it isn’t. Just look at what won Best Picture last year. A movie where people of color revolved around the one white guy – what is the difference?

While it’s great that this moment in history has afforded many marginalized groups an abundance of opportunities to fill a required slot in a movie or television show, it was never real power. Never. All it did was protect the (mostly white, mostly male) people at the top. They threw the American people – or their audience – under the bus to chase their own absolution. This cannot be denied.

I Play Rocky makes the exact opposite argument. It isn’t about filling a quota or making people less comfortable or trying to absolve Hollywood of its nearly 100 years of awarding only white people. It argues that they needed to make a movie but had no money to do it. They needed a big star, but Sylvester Stallone wanted to play the role himself and turned down hundreds of thousands of dollars, even though he was so broke he had to sell his dog to feed it.

It’s an incredible story that only works if you remember a time when Hollywood gave a shit about its audience and, more importantly, wanted to make a successful film first, and if film awards came second, all the better. The awards themselves were given out for high achievement – meaning, they hit a home run and that is exactly what they got with I Play Rocky.

It’s almost accidental, too, as so many great films are. We always hear about stories that, if it had gone one way, it might not have been such a hit. If they hadn’t cast Sly, they’d have had more money, but that would have meant they didn’t get creative with the handheld camera, the realistic settings, and, of course, the star of the show.

Rocky only won three Oscars because it was such a competitive year. It didn’t win Actor (Peter Finch won) or Screenplay (Network won instead). But it did win Picture, Director, and Editing. And anyway, for Sly, it was more than he ever could have dreamed of. Here he was mixing it up with Mohammad Ali.

Listen to how Johnny Carson talks about seeing Rocky. He actually says, “If they made a movie about how this movie came about, nobody would believe it.”

Well, they did make that movie finally, 50 years later and it’s called I Play Rocky and it is without a doubt one of the best films of the year. No, it’s not “best” for high-minded, snooty critics who have RUINED the Oscars. But it is a movie that tells a great story and tells it well. I never wanted it to end. Immediately afterward, I wanted to watch Rocky.

As with Rocky, I Play Rocky needed the perfect star, and they have it with the brilliant Anthony Ippolito, who is absolutely Oscar-worthy. He gets so much exactly right, not just the voice, but also the innocence of Stallone at that point in his career.

Johnny Carson is a hard act to follow, and honestly, the posers today can’t get anywhere near that, but here is Ippolito on Jimmy Fallon:

You can see how far of a stretch playing Stallone was for Ippolito. He’s not that guy but he nails that guy.

I Play Rocky, like Rocky, is a triumph of the spirit but it is also a celebration of merit, you know that thing that used to drive Hollywood success stories? Merit matters because when you make a movie like Sinners that should count, how successful and original it was. But instead, genuflecting to the ideological utopia was not rewarding merit or success. I get that not everyone liked Sinners. I get that it was a horror film. But when you achieve something like that, or like Rocky, attention must be paid.

Hollywood had no choice but to give Best Picture to Rocky. How do you not? I Play Rocky shows everyone the why of it, especially people like me who have spent so much time over the years saying it shouldn’t have won. Yes it fucking should have.

Peter Farrelly is not exactly Film Twitter’s favorite person. They doxxed him, harassed him, and tried to cancel Green Book in Wokepocalypse Now. That was a grim year, and it would make its own great movie, telling that story. Hollywood is nowhere near able to make it, much less tell the truth about that year. They also probably have knives out for Sly Stallone, being that he has committed a mortal sin of humanizing Trump and the Right, even — GASP — appearing on Fox News and at the New York Times.

The Oscars aren’t what they used to be. Thousands of new voters aren’t invested in the American film industry and might not care about Rocky’s story. The ultimate irony is that they whiff the movie, either out of spite or by chasing something more aligned with their worldview. It will be a depressing truth about an industry that stopped caring about the people who buy the tickets and even itself. What matters is what has become a religion.

Rocky made a difference in people’s lives back in 1976. I can’t imagine a better purpose for Hollywood than that.

Predictions for this week, such as they are.

Best Picture

The Odyssey

Project Hail Mary

La Bola Negra

Wild Horse Nine

Fjord

I Play Rocky

Obsession

The Debut

The Invite

The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth

Alt.You Can See Everything, Dune III, Club Kid, Digger, Ink, Primetime, Artificial

Director

Christopher Nolan, The Odyssey

Christian Mungiu, Fjord

Los Javis, La Bola Negra

Olivia Wilde, The Invite

David Fincher, The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth

Alt.

Nathan Fielder, Lance Oppenheim, You Can See Everything, Martin McDonagh, Wild Horse Nine, Alejandro G. Iñárritu, Digger, Curry Barker, Obsession, Denis Villeneuve, Dune III

Actor

Andrew Scott, Elsinore

Tom Cruise, Digger

John Malkovich, Wild Horse Nine

Anthony Ippolito, I Play Rocky

Matt Damon, The Odyssey

Alt. Sebastian Stan, Fjord, Seth Rogen, The Invite, Ryan Gosling, Project Hail Mary, Brad Pitt, The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth, Guy Pearce, Ink

Actress

Julianne Moore, The Debut

Ruth Madeley, Being Heumann

Inde Navarette, Obsession

Olivia Wilde, The Invite

Sandra Hüller, Rose

Alt. Renate Reinsve, Fjord, Rosalind Eleazar, Misty Green

Supporting Actor

Paul Giamatti, The Debut

Guitarricadelafuente, La Bola Negra

Sam Rockwell, Wild Horse Nine

Riz Ahmed, Digger

Edward Norton, The Invite

Supporting Actress

Anne Hathaway, The Odyssey

Penelope Cruz, La Bola Negra

Olivia Colman, Elsinore

AnnaSophia Robb, I Play Rocky

Samantha Morton, The Odyssey

Original Screenplay

Fjord

I Play Rocky

Wild Horse Nine

The Debut

Digger

Adapted Screenplay

La Bola Negra

The Invite

Project Hail Mary

The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth

The Odyssey

Editing

You Can See Everything

The Odyssey

I Play Rocky

The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth

The Odyssey

Casting

The Odyssey

I Play Rocky

Club Kid

The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth

Michael

Visual Effects

Dune: Part Three

The Odyssey

Project Hail Mary

Werwulf

Disclosure Day

Cinematography

Dune: Part Three

The Odyssey

Digger

Werwulf

La Bola Negra

Alt. You Can See Everything

Costumes

The Odyssey

Werwulf

Dune: Part Three

Ink

Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth

Makeup and Hair

Digger

The Odyssey

Dune: Part Three

La Bola Negra

The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth

Production Design

The Odyssey

Dune: Part Three

Digger

Werwulf

The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth