Jeff Wells got the scoop via a “friendo” who attended the Academy screening for THE FURTHER MIS-ADVENTURES OF CLIFF BOOTH. The verdict? Plays like gangbusters. Elizabeth Debicki steals the show. Does that make her lead? I don’t know. I won’t know until I see the movie myself, probably at an IMAX screening with everyone else on November 25th. When I bought my ticket, it was already mostly sold out. There aren’t that many IMAX theaters in LA, but it still bodes well for this movie’s excitement.

I think if you attended that screening as an elevated, pampered Oscar blogger, you would be under an embargo. I wasn’t invited (I’ve been out of town), and neither was Jeff, so we’re under no such embargo; anyway, the movie appears to be all that and a bag of chips. All we have to do is wait for the “critics” to ring in and ruin everything. Just kidding. Who knows. Maybe they won’t. Hope springs eternal.

From HE:

How did Cliff play? A certain HE friendo “loved it…it’s a violent madcap comedy that plays like a love letter to Los Angeles of the late ‘70s,” he says. “Ten years after, post Star Wars, creeping disco and even creepier corporatism.”

And yet he found the Tarantino-Fincher blend an unusual tonic…diverting but curious.

“It’s a weird experience listening to Tarantino but watching a Fincher movie” he says. “It’s Tarantino on speed in somewhat the same way that Ken Russell’s Altered States was Paddy Chayefsky on speed. Not so much ‘Shampoo with a body count’ as a violent madcap comedy.

“Basically Fincher has turned Tarantinospeak into FuckUFincher.”

“Debicki just about stole the show…all 75 inches of her. A new kind of screen goddess. A plain Jane Aussie siren.”

“Elvis dug into the visual and aural symbolism of the film, and in so doing reminded us why his NPR show is/was called “The Treatment.’”

Cool! Can’t wait.

More over at HE.