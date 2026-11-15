Every time a movie opens, everyone dreads it now. There is no discovery. There is no surprise. An army stands between the ticket buyer and a magical experience, and that army is made up of various types of people who have decided they have the authority, life experience, and education to assess a movie’s worth before the public decides to see it.

It’s even worse when you fold in bizarre internet so-called controversies that mean almost nothing to the broader audience. One such controversy is the relationship and public trial of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard. Half the internet decided Depp was an abusive man and believed everything Heard accused him of. And half the internet stood by Depp, especially after the trial exposed Heard as someone whose stories didn’t add up and whose accusations suddenly looked like outlandish fantasies. Think of what you will.

Depp was booted out of Hollywood because of what Hollywood is now – a cowardly tribunal that decides people should be thrown away like human garbage regardless of their worth for things they did or, in my case, a joke on Twitter that was interpreted as offensive (though it was not, in reality, offensive). These are not brave people. They do not stand up for art. They mainly seek to preserve their status inside a bizarre puritanical utopia.

So when Johnny Depp’s Ebenezer was set to release, they did what utopians do best. They made it about the controversy, not the film. At best, they trashed the film to serve the woke scolds on X who would hunt them down otherwise. A positive review of the film brings them out with their fingers pointed, screeching: don’t praise an abuser! This dynamic plays out again and again.

Except that:

The audience has spoken.

I will be very disappointed that all the bloggers and critics will have seen CLIFF BOOTH before I do, and that their “take” will be infused into the collective before most get to see the film for themselves. Hopefully not. Groupthink and predetermined verdicts have lessened the impact of watching movies, and isn’t that why they go to all the trouble of making them? Surely not to win critics’ approval.

So I have just one day before the hammer comes down.

Beyond the silly moralizing, the critics have done more harm than good of late, and they are unnecessary (no offense). A new culture of cinephiles is rising, as reported by The New York Times.

This is a group that follows Letterboxd, not Rotten Tomatoes, to decide a movie’s worth, and while that’s irritating in and of itself in some ways, it is a watering hole that has motivated young people to seek out movies for themselves and discover them on their own without the critics telling them what they should think. That’s the problem with Rotten Tomatoes, as it is with Gold Derby. A select, elite group projects expertise where none exists and ends up shaping a consensus that winnows the herd down so much that finding ten Best Pictures of the year becomes impossible.

What’s so great about the rise of the Gen-Z cinephile is that they are now seeking out all of the great movies Hollywood used to make before they became dogmatic. They would never dare speak of it that way, but they aren’t stupid. If they go see The Departed, The Godfather, or any Hitchcock movie, they recognize that Hollywood used to make better movies than it does now. They’re also elevating movies made now that aren’t identity-driven or political. They are bypassing the gatekeepers.

When I was a kid, critics didn’t matter at all. Sure, if a movie was REALLY bad, you might hear about it, but that was rare. Reviews didn’t come out until the Thursday before the movie opened, and few people read them—mostly newspaper readers, not the young. Siskel and Ebert turned film criticism into a TV show, and that generated much more talk, and a thumbs up or down could make or break a movie’s opening numbers. But now? My goodness. Look at the mess we’ve made.

I am heartened by the New York Times story, even if it studiously avoids what really wrecked Hollywood — and nearly all of culture: deciding to tell audiences what to think in every movie rather than letting the story draw them in. That is why everyone is so excited about You Can See Everything. It is an experience like no other, and it doesn’t tell you what to think or check the boxes when it comes to casting. There is no “representation” to be had in it. Why would there be?

I’m excited for them that they have found their way to great movies and that great movies will live on through them. That makes me feel so hopeful about the future of art. Make good movies, and Gen Z will turn out.