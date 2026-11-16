It is now midway through November, and, as it turns out, this is less of a “new release” month; rather, it is about seeing which films will stick the landing, and which others will have difficulty retaining their festival acclaim or attention. It’s something many pundits and awards followers (me included) have difficulty in truly assessing, as film Twitter and the film community do not represent real-life intrigue or appeal, and the films that bridge that gap often do find success in the Oscar season. The only remaining films that need to be seen by critics and audiences combined are those of David Fincher’s The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth (which is finally premiering to a large enough crowd this week, embargo lifted at the end of such), Robert Eggers’ Werwulf, and, most importantly, Denis Villeneuve’s Dune: Part Three, which will surely be the major point of discussion for cinephiles in December. For now, it’s about measuring whether new releases in Martin McDonagh’s Wild Horse Nine, Los Jovis’ La Bola Negra, and Peter Farrelly’s I Play Rocky, which expands this week.

How Much Does Box Office Really Matter?

It’s a question that will garner a lot of different responses from people. Even the Golden Globes tackle this question through the presence of their “Cinematic Achievement Award,” which we all have mixed feelings about. Suffice it to say, the box office can have an influence on the Oscar race if the achievement at hand is just too big to ignore, or too undeniable to pass up. It’s all about accessibility and making one’s own presence known. Netflix films don’t need financial support to get 10+ nominations because those films have the strongest campaign imaginable, but never pull off a win because there is simply nothing to show for it in the real world- something that could very easily happen again this year.

A filmmaker with both critical acclaim and financial success is one who often does go the distance in the category for a win or nomination, on top of everything else. It’s why, perhaps stubbornly, I cannot take out something like Phil Lord and Christopher Miller’s Project Hail Mary or Curry Barker’s Obsession; both said films made their cases through word-of-mouth, and building on top of that.

What Theatrical Experience Truly Means

I can leave this as sort of a question for the comment section, but to piggyback off of what I said before, this Oscar season is seemingly big on the Theatrical Experience, and how much that means to the communal aspect of the moviemaking process. Films like the ones mentioned previously, and on top of those, Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey and Nathan Fielder and Lance Oppenheim’s You Can See Everything are what surprise people the most. Two films that succeed based on critical reception and audacious filmmaking, the former making over a billion worldwide, the latter potentially making over $100 million as a documentary, suggest how big the moviegoing experience truly is to so many people. So, I leave this for potential conversation: What moviegoing experience of the year was most impactful for you?

Oscar Predictions Week of November 16

With the film achieving more acclaim, I have inserted Amanda Seyfried (or as we call her, Redacted) into Best Supporting Actress for You Can See Everything over Olivia Colman for Elsinore. It’s funny because I am feeling more inclined to predict Simon Stone’s film for a Best Picture nom, but with fewer other nominations to come along with it, a sign of how strong some other films truly are, but my Best Picture Ten remains unchanged.

I have moved Paweł Pawlikowski’s Fatherland back into Best International Feature over Andrey Zyvagintsev’s Minotaur, as the former led nominations for the European Film Awards

Here they are:

Best Picture

The Odyssey La Bola Negra (The Black Ball) Wild Horse Nine Project Hail Mary The Invite You Can See Everything The Debut Dune: Part Three Obsession I Play Rocky

(alts: Elsinore, All of a Sudden, The Adventures of Cliff Booth, Werwulf)

Best Director

Christopher Nolan, The Odyssey Javier Ambrossi and Javier Calvo, La Bola Negra (The Black Ball) Martin McDonagh, Wild Horse Nine Olivia Wilde, The Invite Nathan Fielder and Lance Oppenheim, You Can See Everything

(alts: Christopher Miller and Phil Lord for Project Hail Mary, Denis Villeneuve, Dune: Part Three, Ryūsuke Hamaguchi, All of a Sudden)

Best Actor

Matt Damon, The Odyssey Andrew Scott, Elsinore John Malkovich, Wild Horse Nine Ryan Gosling, Project Hail Mary Tom Cruise, Digger

(alts: Robert Pattinson, Primetime Brad Pitt, The Adventures of Cliff Booth, Jaafar Jackson, Michael)

Best Actress

Julianne Moore, The Debut Olivia Wilde, The Invite Inde Navarrette, Obsession Sandra Hüller, Rose Ruth Madeley, Being Heumann

(alts: Virginie Efira All of a Sudden, Zendaya, Dune: Part Three)

Best Supporting Actor

Guitarricadelafuente, La Bola Negra Andrew Garfield, Artificial Paul Giamatti, The Debut Sam Rockwell, Wild Horse Nine John Leguizamo, The Odyssey

(alts: Steve Buscemi, Wild Horse Nine Willem Dafoe, Werwulf)

Best Supporting Actress

Anne Hathaway, The Odyssey Penélope Cruz, La Bola Negra (The Black Ball) Samantha Morton, The Odyssey Penélope Cruz, The Invite Amanda Seyfried, You Can See Everything

(Alts: Olivia Colman, Elsinore Mariana Di Girolamo, Wild Horse Nine Tao Okamoto, All of a Sudden)

Best Original Screenplay

Wild Horse Nine The Debut Fjord Obsession I Play Rocky

(alts: Artificial, Elsinore, and Tender Loving Care)

Best Adapted Screenplay

Project Hail Mary La Bola Negra (The Black Ball) The Odyssey The Invite All of a Sudden

(alts: Ink, Being Heumann, Dune: Part Three)

Best Casting

The Odyssey Wild Horse Nine La Bola Negra (The Black Ball) Obsession Being Heumann

(alts: I Play Rocky, The Debut, The Social Reckoning and Digger)

Best International Feature

La Bola Negra (The Black Ball) Fjord All of a Sudden Rose Fatherland

(Alternate: Possible Love and Minotaur)

Best Animated Feature

Wildwood Toy Story 5 Ray Gunn Hoppers Tangles

Best Documentary Feature

You Can See Everything Naza Once Upon a Time in Harlem American Doctor The Cycle of Love

Best Cinematography

The Odyssey Dune: Part Three Fatherland La Bola Negra (The Black Ball) Werwulf

Best Editing

The Odyssey La Bola Negra (The Black Ball) You Can See Everything Project Hail Mary Wild Horse Nine

Best Production Design

The Odyssey Project Hail Mary Dune: Part Three La Bola Negra Digger

Best Costume Design

The Odyssey Werwulf Sense and Sensibility La Bola Negra (The Black Ball) Dune: Part Three

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

Werwulf Digger The Odyssey Wicker Dune: Part Three

Best Visual Effects

Dune: Part Three Project Hail Mary The Odyssey Godzilla Minus Zero Wildwood

Best Sound

The Odyssey Dune: Part Three Project Hail Mary La Bola Negra (The Black Ball) Wildwood

Best Score

The Odyssey La Bola Negra (The Black Ball) Wild Horse Nine Project Hail Mary Disclosure Day

Best Song

La Nieve from La Bola Negra (The Black Ball) One Right Here from Maserati: The Brothers I Knew It, I Knew You from Toy Story 5 This City May Have Chewed Me Up (But It Hasn’t Spit Me Out) from The Debut When I’m Home from The Odyssey

As always,

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