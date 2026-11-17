Most of the hot takes on Cliff Booth have been mercifully free of Oscar analysis because if there is one measure of quality that should be disregarded at the outset, it’s whether “they” will like a movie or not. I realize that if your job is predicting or shaping the Oscars (aka placing the Chess pieces where you want them to go) you have to, in some way, decide if a movie will or won’t make it in.

Take Obsession, for instance. Is it too violent for “them”? It might be. Is it worthy of being called one of the Best Pictures of the year? Without a doubt. In fact, to leave it off would be an extreme dereliction of duty. But it is also a game of math. How many members will put that movie at number one? It needs a hefty amount heading in. It needs hundreds of number-one votes. So you have to ask yourself who are those voters? Where do they come from?

Much of the time, that’s easy. The actors decide. Want to know why Best Picture kind of sucks year after year? That’s why. The Academy mostly follows their taste (no offense). They like movies that are about actors. So Inde Navarrette’s performance as easily one of the best of the year could drag Obsession into a Best Picture nomination.

That’s why publicists push so hard to get those acting nominations. They matter for Best Picture, especially Best Actor.

Indiewire has dipped a toe into the Cliff Booth as a potential Oscar contender conversation and concluded:

They helpfully offer this for Netflix: “If Netflix wanted to secure a second Best Picture nomination, with “Cliff Booth” out of the picture, the team could put all its energy into Lee Chang-dong’s “Possible Love.”

Before concluding:

“Ultimately, “The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth” is entertaining enough to garner support from certain branches of the Academy, but falls too late in the year, in too few theaters, to truly become the last-minute surprise that would get as many as 10 Oscar nominations, something its predecessor “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” did handily.”

That isn’t true at all. Late breakers are films that come out much later in the old style of Oscar releases that hit on Christmas Day, and that’s only for the win. A movie like Cliff Booth could easily land in the Best Picture race, with David Fincher in Director, Tarantino in Screenplay, and especially Elizabeth Debicki in Supporting. This is a movie people will fall all over themselves to watch. It will be the first to play on their screens at home, and many will turn out to see it on the big screen.

Why — because here’s the ugly truth: most Oscar movies [tm] are miserable, awful, unbearable slogs. Let’s just be honest about that. This movie has crackling heat. No, it probably isn’t Citizen Kane, but it’s exactly the kind of movie people WILL WATCH, and that is step number one. So I wouldn’t be so quick to rule it out. All that matters is if people like it more than everything else.

So far, this is an incredibly weak year for Best Picture contenders, and though La Bola Negra is Netflix’s baby, they should put their full weight behind their in-house production. It could be David Fincher’s last film for the studio. It’s never going to get better for Netflix than David Fincher. That is one thing I know for sure. They should be proud he invested so much of his time classing up the joint. Just saying.