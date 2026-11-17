Yes, I wish I’d seen THE FURTHER MIS-ADVENTURES OF CLIFF BOOTH before everyone else but I won’t see it until tomorrow. I might have had the chance had I not been on a month-long road trip but when you have a kid and they need you, you drop everything. At any rate, I was not invited to the premiere, which is to be expected when you are blacklisted. But the good news is lots of other people were there and plenty have already seen the movie and the social media embargo lifted last night.

The instant takes are enthusiastic but I know the film critics and I know what is coming because it happens with every David Fincher movie with the sole exception of The Social Network (a perfect film) and Zodiac, which they loved but the Academy ignored.

It takes time to appreciate it for what it is because Fincher is often making something entirely new. That’s what I love about his movies and I find they are not suited to today’s hive mind especially. I have heard a few different criticisms of the film that mostly say the same thing. You can read one such review here at Letterboxd.

I am not saying they’re all wrong, but I’ve lived long enough to see how his films settle into time, which is why he’s considered one of the greatest directors in America today. His films do not easily slot it in to something else. They are their own thing. Like Gone Girl, which remains among the most beloved films even today. Well, remember how that was received? Same with Fight Club, Se7en, Benjamin Button. And yes, that is the Brad trifecta and I look forward to the fourth.

But keep in mind as you read the reviews when they finally do drop (you will know who will be writing the negative ones because they are the dogs not barking on X) that there will be several issues at play that have nothing to do with the film but rather, the personal lives of those involved. As always, Red Five standing by.

Variety has assembled some of the takes and the verdict is …

David Fincher, Brad Pitt and Quentin Tarantino‘s long-awaited “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” sequel movie, officially titled “The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth,” has been unveiled to members of the film press, who are calling the Netflix-backed tentpole a “wildly entertaining” “hangout movie” that is already one of the year’s best.

“David Fincher’s The Further Mis-Adventures of #CliffBooth pops, throbs and crackles,” wrote film critic Simon Thompson. “Like Once Upon a Time… this is a love letter to LA. An eclectic, ragtag cast make this a slick and sexy romp. A salty and slower-burning side piece to Tarantino’s original with a fire final act.”

Tomatometer critic Zach Pope called the film “a PURE cinematic trifecta of Tarantino’s signature chaos, Fincher’s meticulous attention to detail, and Brad Pitt’s effortlessly charismatic Cliff Booth.”

He continued: “All wrapped into a stylish love letter to 1970s Hollywood cinema that reminds us sometimes all you need is a laid-back, wildly entertaining misadventure with a character you just LOVE spending time with. That just might turn into insanity. It’s cool, chaotic, charming, and never tries to be more than it needs to be. If you loved Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, this one’s absolutely for you. Just as it was for me.”

The Wrap’s Senior Film Reporter Drew Taylor “absolutely loved” the film. “Tarantino and Fincher are like peanut butter and chocolate (the peanut butter is profane and the chocolate dipped in blood). Stop watching anything, go see it on the biggest screen around, have the time of your life. An absolute triumph. The best,” he wrote.

You can read the rest of the reactions here.