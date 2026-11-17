It is a cruel and ugly time to be alive that so few people remember or even know the horrors of World War II. I barely knew them. I know that my mother was conceived in 1940, just before America joined the war. I know it took 600K American lives and 80 million people in all. I know how brutal it was, thanks to the many films and especially the Tom Hanks series on the History channel (and also as a podcast), which is not to be missed and will fill you in on all of the details of the war – the good, the bad, and the extremely ugly.

The Hanks series should be required viewing for all Americans, especially those who casually throw around the word “fascist” and cosplay “the resistance” having no real clue of what any of that was really like. In Jimmy, Stewart goes to war like he’s about to star in a movie. He inspires the soldiers to fight, and when that leads to their deaths, he has to live with the guilt of his own influence.

Jimmy is a sometimes delightful and deeply moving film about the moment in Jimmy Stewart’s life when he was rescued by Frank Capra who put him in It’s a Wonderful Life. He was able to work through his crushing PTSD and eventually find his way back. Why is that movie so good? That’s why. He goes to places he might never had known had he not known the horrors of war.

I know we don’t live in a culture that would ever single out a film like Jimmy. It’s just not cool enough, I guess. Or he was too Conservative, I guess. I don’t know. What I do know is that few films have made me cry this year. And Jimmy becomes the second, after Project Hail Mary. It isn’t reinventing the wheel, but it is meaningful to those of us who love It’s a Wonderful Life and the work of Jimmy Stewart.

Written by Justin Strawhand and directed by Aaron Burns, Jimmy is the kind of movie you could recommend to just about anyone, except the hive mind that writes about film and decides the Oscars. Like I Play Rocky, it’s a movie about a movie. But it’s also a movie for people like me, who are endlessly fascinated by World War II.

Jimmy is one of those movies people discover later on streaming, talk about how good it is, and yet it makes no dent in the water-cooler mess that is the hive mind. It’s playing in limited release now and will soon head to streaming. Watch it. It will surprise you, as it surprised me.