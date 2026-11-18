Well, 35 came quickly.

It feels like yesterday that I wrote this post about turning 34. My dad always told me that once you get out of high school, the years will fly by. Of course, I didn’t believe him. But then I started realizing just how quickly time seems to speed up. When I became a father, my dad told me it would only go faster once I had children, so don’t blink. I wish I had believed him then, too, but I didn’t. Now, somehow, I’m 35 years old, allowed to own a house, own cars, and be the emergency contact for my wife and kids. Some days, in my mind, I’m still young and think I can do whatever I want, but then my body quickly humbles me.

Hopefully, we’re all fortunate enough to live long, healthy, and happy lives. I’m surrounded by so many wonderful friends and family members, and I love all the writing and podcasting I’m doing, both here and over at my Substack. I’m so grateful. 35 years of life is wild to me, but for the first time in my life, I’m genuinely happy with where I am.

I enjoy celebrating my birthday. Not necessarily for the gifts or the attention, although those are certainly nice, but because I think it’s important to reflect on life, where I’ve been, where I am, and where I’m going. I’m always thinking about life and the passage of time. For some reason, it’s constantly on my mind. My faith has me thinking about it, watching my children grow has me thinking about it, my body certainly has me thinking about it, and those never ending bills that show up every month have me thinking about it.

Time. I’m always thinking about time.

Recently, a friend of mine passed away. He was young(ER), in his 60s. I saw him one night, and we talked about my boys, just normal chit-chat. He was crackin’ jokes, as usual, and I told him I’d see him the following week. But the next evening, he had dinner with his wife and a few friends, and after he finished eating, he just died. Right there. Gone in less than two minutes. You always think you have time, until you don’t. This man showed me, and encouraged me, to be nothing but my authentic self, unapologetically. He was a true, one-of-a-kind human being, and I hope I can live like that.

While at his funeral, I ran into an older lady who, unfortunately, I only seem to see these days when someone is getting married or someone dies. She’s also someone who has had a tremendous impact on my life. We used to do music together for years. She’s a pianist, and I used to do a lot of singing. She has quite the reputation for being sassy, opinionated, and, again, unapologetically herself. In my early 20s, she would always track me down and ask, “What are you going to do with your life?” And I never really knew the answer. But she ALWAYS asked, and she always warned me that she’d be checking in to see if I was making any progress.

Well, when I ran into her at the funeral, she said, “Do you remember when I used to ask you what you were doing with your life, and you never knew? You were just so aimless and all over the place.” We laughed, but then she said, “Well, I’ve been following your writing, and I’m just so happy to see that you’ve found your purpose in life. I see it in you, and it makes me so happy to see.” Hearing those words meant so much to me. It felt like affirmation.

Years have gone by, and I’ve spent so much time working jobs I hated, trying to figure out my purpose in life. All that time searching, and I never really believed I could be a paid writer or have a career in this world. And yet, here I am. At Awards Daily, I get to talk about film, television, and all the awards that go with them. At my Substack, I get to talk about spiritual things. Both of these areas are incredibly meaningful to me and define my life in major ways. I wouldn’t be who I am without them.

Time is a funny thing. You always arrive “on time.” The time it took me to get here had its own purpose and meaning. That time wasn’t wasted. I was just finding my way. I’m fighting back tears as I type this, and I say that to say how much this privilege means to me. To write, to have meaningful discussions, to talk about anything and everything, to make friends, to encourage and impact other people. It all means the world to me, and I don’t ever want to take it for granted.

You all have impacted me in so many ways. You’ve shared movies with me that you love. You’ve shared movies that inspired you, challenged you, or made you feel something deeply. The time I’ve spent watching those movies has taught me about life and about you. The time spent in the comments getting to know you, hearing your rants, both the good ones and the bad ones, has brought new ideas and perspectives that I needed to hear and learn from. This is why I showed up here at 17 and never left.

35 years is a gift. Writing is a gift. Awards Daily is a gift. You are a gift. Thank you all for spending time with me each and every week. It truly is a gift.

Now, in honor of my 35 years of life, I decided to give you a list of movies. These are what I’m calling The 35 Films That Made Me. I’ve separated them into different categories, each representing something meaningful to me. I’m not going to explain every movie, unless you ask, of course. Some of them are cringeworthy, but they all have a special place in my life for all sorts of reasons. Some represent a particular time, place, or moment, while others remind me of people who have been part of my life. I’ve spent so much of my life watching movies that I figured what better way to celebrate 35 years than to share the films that have become a part of who I am. Feel free to ask questions, share the movies that made you, or just judge me. Without further ado…

The 35 Films That Made Me

The Movies That Started It All

Toy Story Beauty and the Beast Chitty Chitty Bang Bang Simon Birch The Wizard of Oz

The Movies That Stayed With Me

Accepted Crazy, Stupid, Love. The Harry Potter Franchise Inside Llewyn Davis The James Bond Franchise The Star Wars Franchise Zootopia

The Movies That Made Me Feel

The Curious Case of Benjamin Button Forrest Gump Little Miss Sunshine Moonstruck Pride & Prejudice Shakespeare in Love The Way Way Back

The Movies That Challenged Me

American Beauty Fargo Interstellar No Country for Old Men

The Movies That Made Me Fall in Love With Cinema

Ben-Hur Chicago The Godfather I & II Gone with the Wind Inglourious Basterds Pulp Fiction Rebecca Vertigo

The Movies That Made Me Dream

Dead Poets Society La La Land Ratatouille Almost Famous

That’s all, my friends!

As always, be kind, be respectful, and of course…Let’s Talk Cinema!