You’d think that, given the Democrats’ recent landslide win and their effective victory in the culture war—Woke 2.0 is alive, well, and coming soon to a theater near you—they would ease up on the purity tests. If you thought that, you’d be wrong. They simply move the goalposts. Now it’s the next thing, and soon it will be the next thing after that. The ideology of the Left is like an invasive species. It won’t stop on its own. It has to be stopped, or it destroys its own habitat.

The goal is to destroy dissenters so you get the culture you want. Assassination works. Charlie Kirk has been silenced forever. Cancel culture works because it eliminates all dissent and anyone who might challenge the ideology. Just look at Rob Lowe in Confession, who suddenly realized that the blacklists are coming from the Left. This is the only way to achieve utopia. It either collapses or becomes more authoritarian.

Last night, a mass-hysteria swarm bloomed on X over The Further Misadventures of Cliff Booth, sparked by a writer at Next Best Picture who claimed the film made egregious use of generative AI. That means the pictures you ask AI to draw for you. The funny videos you see online every second of every day.

Like oh this one. Grok, draw me a picture of angry twitter film critics screaming about AI:

Or this hilarious video. Note how the OP says “I don’t like AI but…”

I don’t like AI,but this is funny especially for nurses. 😂😂😂😂 https://t.co/sFHRekIBKF — Suzie rizzio (@Suzierizzo1) November 19, 2026

Why do I use AI to generate thumbnails? Well, because I’ve been sued for upwards of $20K for using copyrighted images without realizing it. That was money I didn’t have. With AI, no problem. No copyright. Does it mean some photographer doesn’t get thousands for me to use their image for a feature image? Yes. Do I really need that photo? No. Did I ever need that photo? No.

A friend of mine named Michael Grei, some of you know him. He is nearing 70 years old now. He’s on Social Security. He has lived a long life of dreams unfulfilled. I met him when we both worked at Main Street Video in Santa Monica in the 1980s. Yes, before Blockbuster. Here we are in the 1990s and in 2025:

The last time I talked to Michael, he told me he is making his own vampire series and AI is building it for him. He came up with the idea and helped shape the story, but they’re putting it together for him. This is something he would never have been able to do before. And now he’ll have something creative that AI helped him create. Generative AI. I don’t really give a crap if people think it should be stopped or if there is something unethical about using it. That’s sort of like saying you could get on an airplane and fly to Europe, but you’ll be putting all of the people who work on ships out of work. Are you really not going to get on the plane?

Someone who follows me on X, where I’ve been mixing it up about AI in my usually restrained way (just kidding), named Gabriel Wright, composed the following letter to me:

Unfortunately, you are doing very wrong things. Your stance on Generative AI is wrong. You are ruining your reputation.

Generative AI (GenAI) technology has no place in movies and arts. These things are not to be mass produced in a factory. No one wants to see AI-created content, there are exactly zero consumers for them. Also, if you think about it, when I can create any video with AI, why should I watch yours? It does not make sense at all.

The real goal of the GenAI technology is replacing humans and taking their jobs. This way, it will ruin lives of billions while creating insane wealth for the rich investors behind AI. Data centers powering AI is also harming the environment like nothing before. For these and some other reasons almost everyone hates AI. For most people, it is the worst tech ever.

You try to convince people to accept AI claiming they cannot win against it. This is a wrong claim. Same things were said for Metaverse and NFTs but they are gone. AI is not inevitable. If people don’t like AI, it will go away. As you can see from the latest midterms elections in the U.S. there is no way to win against people, even if you are rich and influential.

It is very normal you get cancelled for supporting GenAI in movies. You will get much more backlash, everyone will hate you. Unfortunately, I must say you deserve all the criticism. When you try to take lives from people, they will counter. The way you’ve chosen is not a good way. You are doing very wrong things.

Stop supporting AIi do not be an evil person. AI movies should be banned, not awarded.”

So let’s just get the awkward part out of the way. What reputation? In case you haven’t been paying attention, the totalitarian Left decided I should not be allowed to think for myself and break with the status quo over political issues, and so they unpersoned me. It’s so bad that none of my blurbs calling Cliff Booth the Best Picture of the Year will ever grace any FYC ad.

You could uncancel me, I guess and then cancel me again. Maybe that would be a more compelling threat.

The only studio that has had the courage to advertise at all since 2024 is Focus Features. I wasn’t even invited to the Cliff Booth premiere. Me, David Fincher’s literal number-one fan (in the non-Kathy Bates way). So yeah, Netflix blacklisted me a long time ago, pal. My so-called reputation has been burned to a crisp. I’m out here twisting in the wind, hanging on by a thread because a part of me still loves predicting the Oscars, running this site, and writing about movies. But every day I am sick to my stomach at having to pretend to exist in an industry that sees me as toxic waste at best. Okay?

“The real goal of the GenAI technology is replacing humans and taking their jobs.” Well, that’s not the goal. That is the unintended consequence. With AI, you can save lots of money on sets, costumes, and actors—and if the budget is already straining the studio so much that they won’t even allow you to do the reshoots you want, are you really going to keep spending money so that people like you, Gabriel, are not angry?

I understand the problem with the jobs. I feel terrible about it. But I lost my entire income overnight because of an op-ed in The Hollywood Reporter that all of Film Twitter cheered on. That’s how they roll. Conform or else. I get that jobs are being replaced and have been for years now. It’s a catastrophe for the American worker, but that doesn’t mean Hollywood should not be allowed to play with AI while everyone else is doing it. Who wouldn’t want to play with it? It’s fun.

But no, it isn’t art. You know what is art? An original, daring, politically incorrect screenplay by Quentin Tarantino and dazzling, pitch-perfect direction by David Fincher. And what are all of you Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory children going to do? You’re going to boycott it. You’re going to punish it because David Fincher did not follow your rules.

“It is very normal you get cancelled for supporting GenAI in movies. You will get much more backlash; everyone will hate you. Unfortunately, I must say you deserve all the criticism. When you try to take lives from people, they will counter. The way you’ve chosen is not a good way. You are doing very wrong things.”

They already hate me, Gabriel. But I’d rather be hated by them than give up my freedom of the mind. I’ve already gone through the most frightening part of being shut out of Hollywood and demonized and harassed online for almost a decade. You can’t scare me into submission.

I don’t think AI should or can replace actors, writers, or directors. AI is not art. It is a tool for artists. Nothing can replace great writing, directing, and acting. If Hollywood and the Oscars don’t want to allow AI in qualifying films anymore, then fine. I can live with that. If they want to protect the jobs of all of the union workers, I understand that.

But know this: the mandated conformity and woke ideology have done more to hurt Hollywood than AI ever could. The terrible writing that comes out of Hollywood lately might as well have been written by AI. That’s how bad it is.

What I won’t do, and what you baby tyrants shouldn’t do, is punish a great movie like Cliff Booth over AI. I have a sinking feeling you will do that anyway, but I’m going to pretend we aren’t living in 1984 yet, and I’ll keep predicting what I know is one of the best films of the year, if not the best.

Here are my predictions for this week:

Best Picture

The Odyssey

Project Hail Mary

The Invite

La Bola Negra

Wild Horse Nine

Fjord

I Play Rocky

Obsession

The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth

You Can See Everything

Alt. The Debut, Dune III, Club Kid, Digger, Ink, Primetime, Artificial

Director

Christopher Nolan, The Odyssey

Christian Mungiu, Fjord

Los Javis, La Bola Negra

Olivia Wilde, The Invite

David Fincher, The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth

Alt.

Nathan Fielder, Lance Oppenheim, You Can See Everything, Martin McDonagh, Wild Horse Nine, Alejandro G. Iñárritu, Digger, Curry Barker, Obsession, Denis Villeneuve, Dune III

Actor

Andrew Scott, Elsinore

Tom Cruise, Digger

John Malkovich, Wild Horse Nine

Anthony Ippolito, I Play Rocky

Matt Damon, The Odyssey

Alt. Sebastian Stan, Fjord, Seth Rogen, The Invite, Ryan Gosling, Project Hail Mary, Brad Pitt, The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth, Guy Pearce, Ink

Actress

Julianne Moore, The Debut

Ruth Madeley, Being Heumann

Inde Navarette, Obsession

Olivia Wilde, The Invite

Sandra Hüller, Rose

Alt. Renate Reinsve, Fjord, Rosalind Eleazar, Misty Green

Supporting Actor

Paul Giamatti, The Debut

Guitarricadelafuente, La Bola Negra

Sam Rockwell, Wild Horse Nine

Scott Caan, Cliff Booth

Edward Norton, The Invite

Alt. Riz Ahmed, Digger

Supporting Actress

Anne Hathaway, The Odyssey

Elizabeth Debicki, Cliff Booth

Penelope Cruz, La Bola Negra

Olivia Colman, Elsinore

Amanda Seyfried, You Can See Everything

Alt. AnnaSophia Robb, I Play Rocky, Samantha Morton, The Odyssey

Original Screenplay

Wild Horse Nine

Fjord

I Play Rocky

The Debut

Obsession

Adapted Screenplay

The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth

La Bola Negra

The Invite

Project Hail Mary

The Odyssey

Editing

You Can See Everything

The Odyssey

I Play Rocky

The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth

The Odyssey

Casting

The Odyssey

I Play Rocky

Club Kid

The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth

Michael

Visual Effects

Dune: Part Three

The Odyssey

Project Hail Mary

Werwulf

Disclosure Day

Cinematography

Dune: Part Three

The Odyssey

Digger

Werwulf

La Bola Negra

Alt. You Can See Everything

Costumes

The Odyssey

Werwulf

Dune: Part Three

Ink

Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth

Makeup and Hair

Digger

The Odyssey

Dune: Part Three

La Bola Negra

The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth

Production Design

The Odyssey

Dune: Part Three

Digger

Werwulf

The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth