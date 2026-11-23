The only criterion for AARP Movies for Grownups is that each person must be over 50. Finding people over 50, especially for Best Actress, isn’t as easy as you’d think. So if someone is too young they won’t make the list. It does look like our top five Best Picture contenders for 2026 are:

The Odyssey

Wild Horse Nine

La Bola Negra

The Invite

Project Hail Mary

Here are the nominees:

The complete list of the annual Movies & TV for Grownups Awards Nominees

Best Movie for Grownups: Being Heumann, The Invite, The Odyssey, Tender Loving Care, and Wild Horse Nine.

Best Actress: Marion Bailey (Tender Loving Care), Helen Mirren (A Talent for Murder), Julianne Moore (The Debut), Sophie Okonedo (Clarissa), Meryl Streep (The Devil Wears Prada 2).

Best Actor: Tom Cruise (Digger), Matt Damon (The Odyssey), John Malkovich (Wild Horse Nine), Andrew Scott (Elsinore), and John Turturro (The Only Living Pickpocket in New York).

Best Supporting Actress: Glenn Close (La Bola Negra), Olivia Colman (Elsinore), Penélope Cruz (The Invite), Nia Long (Michael), and Parker Posey (Wild Horse Nine).

Best Supporting Actor: Antonio Banderas (Tony), Colman Domingo (Michael), Paul Giamatti (The Debut), John Leguizamo (The Odyssey), and Edward Norton (The Invite).

Best Director: James Gray (Paper Tiger), Mike Leigh (Tender Loving Care), Martin McDonagh (Wild Horse Nine), Christopher Nolan (The Odyssey), and Chris Rock (Misty Green).

Best Screenwriter: Peter Gamble (I Play Rocky), James Gray (Paper Tiger), Mike Leigh (Tender Loving Care), Will McCormack and Rashida Jones (The Invite), and Martin McDonagh (Wild Horse Nine).

Best Ensemble: Behemoth!, The Debut, La Bola Negra, The Odyssey, and The Only Living Pickpocket in New York.

Best Intergenerational Film: I Play Rocky, La Bola Negra, The Only Living Pickpocket in New York, Tony, and Tuner.

Best Period Film: Being Heumann, Elsinore, I Play Rocky, The Mosquito Bowl, and Tony.

Best Documentary: Darlene Love: I Know Where I’ve Been, EPiC: Elvis Presley in Concert, Give Me the Ball!, Marty, Life Is Short, and You Can See Everything.

Best Foreign-Language Film: All of a Sudden, Fatherland, La Bola Negra, Minotaur, and Possible Love.

Best TV Series or Limited Series: The Diplomat, DTF St. Louis, Hacks, The Pitt, and Widow’s Bay.

Best Actor, Television: Sterling K. Brown (Paradise), Kyle Chandler (Lanterns), David Harbour (DTF St. Louis), Nick Offerman (Margo’s Got Money Troubles), and Matthew Rhys (Widow’s Bay).

Best Actress, Television: Quincy Tyler Bernstine (Furious), Linda Cardellini (DTF St. Louis), Lisa Kudrow (The Comeback), Keri Russell (The Diplomat), and Jean Smart (Hacks).

5 nominations (2 films)

The Odyssey, Wild Horse Nine

4 nominations (3 films)

The Invite, La Bola Negra, Tender Loving Care

3 nominations (5 films)

The Debut, Elsinore, I Play Rocky, The Only Living Pickpocket in New York, Tony

2 nominations (3 films)

Being Heumann, Michael, Paper Tiger

1 nomination (17 films)

All of a Sudden, Behemoth!, Clarissa, Darlene Love: I Know Where I’ve Been, The Devil Wears Prada 2, Digger, EPiC: Elvis Presley in Concert, Fatherland, Give Me the Ball!, Marty, Life Is Short, Minotaur, Misty Green, The Mosquito Bowl, Possible Love, A Talent for Murder, Tuner, You Can See Everything

On the TV side, DTF St. Louis leads with 3 nominations, and The Diplomat, Hacks and Widow’s Bay have 2 each.