Well, it’s Thanksgiving week, and this is the time when the Academy (and really the industry at large) starts to check into what this year had to offer for films, and really what has defined the year overall. The old strategy of a “late-breaking film” that opens in December, doesn’t screen early, and really attempts to change the dynamics of the race is one that doesn’t work as much as one would expect. The way a film can be a major Oscar player is to define the whole year, not just something that releases in the final weeks that everyone holds their breath for. Especially in a post-2020 world, domination and undeniability are key to going the distance. Zhao’s Nomadland, Héder’s CODA, the Daniels’ Everything Everywhere All at Once, Nolan’s Oppenheimer, Baker’s Anora, and Anderson’s One Battle After Another all had one aspect in common: being definitive of the year one way or the other and being too hard to pass up for the generic voter.

Can Dune: Part Three Win?

This is part of why I have always been hesitant to think Denis Villeneuve’s Dune: Part Three is in contention to win either Picture or Director. In addition to opening late in the season, it’s a sequel in a franchise that doesn’t appeal to everyone, which creates distance between those who love it and those who never connected with it. Many will throw the notorious “Return of the King” comparison, as it is the finale in a trilogy that has been nominated for Best Picture for all outings, but the correlations between the franchises aren’t as strong as one would expect. One trilogy was uniformly praised and was consistent in its guild support (all films received DGA/SAG Ensemble/PGA nominations) and had consecutive annual releases. That is very much not the case that is present here. This isn’t to say Villeneuve’s film can’t go the distance if it “sticks the landing,” but believing something else will win makes more sense as of now than thinking it will.

Questions For the Upcoming Precursors and Films in the Race

November is one of those months where it’s all about measuring the audience reception of certain titles and whether the festival love does translate to the public.

Certain questions regarding films and such include

If this is the year of the populist Motion Picture, is there a world where the majority (or at the very least, half) of the Best Picture nominees are, in fact, fairly populist: The Odyssey, Project Hail Mary, Dune: Part Three, Obsession, I Play Rocky all fit that criteria, and is there a scenario where this does occur (as I am predicting currently)

Is two International Features the Norm, as this could be the year where all of it is concentrated on Los Javis’ La Bola Negra, with the passionate second film not having the boost needed to make the final ten; this could occur for something like Hamaguchi’s All of a Sudden or, if one wants to be technical, as it did win the International TIFF award, Stone’s Elsinore.

Will the nominees reflect the continuing trend of a select few films dominating the field – as in, The Odyssey and La Bola Negra getting into the teens when it comes to individual nominations, and the rest following suit?

These are a select few topics I have pondered on in recent days, and they will likely become more and more apparent as we get closer to January.

Here are my predictions (which have not changed since last week)

Best Picture

The Odyssey La Bola Negra (The Black Ball) Wild Horse Nine Project Hail Mary The Invite You Can See Everything The Debut Dune: Part Three Obsession I Play Rocky

(alts: Elsinore, All of a Sudden, The Adventures of Cliff Booth, Werwulf)

Best Director

Christopher Nolan, The Odyssey Javier Ambrossi and Javier Calvo, La Bola Negra (The Black Ball) Nathan Fielder and Lance Oppenheim, You Can See Everything Martin McDonagh, Wild Horse Nine Olivia Wilde, The Invite

(alts: Christopher Miller and Phil Lord for Project Hail Mary, Denis Villeneuve, Dune: Part Three, Ryūsuke Hamaguchi, All of a Sudden)

Best Actor

Matt Damon, The Odyssey Andrew Scott, Elsinore John Malkovich, Wild Horse Nine Ryan Gosling, Project Hail Mary Tom Cruise, Digger

(alts: Robert Pattinson, Primetime Brad Pitt, Anthony Ippolito, I Play Rocky, Jaafar Jackson, Michael)

Best Actress

Julianne Moore, The Debut Olivia Wilde, The Invite Inde Navarrette, Obsession Sandra Hüller, Rose Ruth Madeley, Being Heumann

(alts: Virginie Efira All of a Sudden, Zendaya, Dune: Part Three)

Best Supporting Actor

Guitarricadelafuente, La Bola Negra Andrew Garfield, Artificial Paul Giamatti, The Debut Sam Rockwell, Wild Horse Nine John Leguizamo, The Odyssey

(alts: Steve Buscemi, Wild Horse Nine Willem Dafoe, Werwulf)

Best Supporting Actress

Anne Hathaway, The Odyssey Penélope Cruz, La Bola Negra (The Black Ball) Samantha Morton, The Odyssey Penélope Cruz, The Invite Amanda Seyfried, You Can See Everything

(Alts: Olivia Colman, Elsinore Mariana Di Girolamo, Wild Horse Nine Tao Okamoto, All of a Sudden)

Best Original Screenplay

Wild Horse Nine The Debut Fjord Obsession I Play Rocky

(alts: Artificial, Elsinore, and Tender Loving Care)

Best Adapted Screenplay

Project Hail Mary La Bola Negra (The Black Ball) The Odyssey The Invite All of a Sudden

(alts: Ink, Being Heumann, Dune: Part Three)

Best Casting

The Odyssey Wild Horse Nine La Bola Negra (The Black Ball) Obsession Being Heumann

(alts: I Play Rocky, The Debut, The Social Reckoning and Digger)

Best International Feature

La Bola Negra (The Black Ball) Fjord All of a Sudden Rose Fatherland

(Alternate: Possible Love and Minotaur)

Best Animated Feature

Wildwood Toy Story 5 Ray Gunn Hoppers Tangles

Best Documentary Feature

You Can See Everything Naza Once Upon a Time in Harlem American Doctor The Cycle of Love

Best Cinematography

The Odyssey Dune: Part Three Fatherland La Bola Negra (The Black Ball) Werwulf

Best Editing

The Odyssey La Bola Negra (The Black Ball) You Can See Everything Project Hail Mary Wild Horse Nine

Best Production Design

The Odyssey Project Hail Mary Dune: Part Three La Bola Negra Digger

Best Costume Design

The Odyssey Werwulf Sense and Sensibility La Bola Negra (The Black Ball) Dune: Part Three

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

Werwulf Digger The Odyssey Wicker Dune: Part Three

Best Visual Effects

Dune: Part Three Project Hail Mary The Odyssey Godzilla Minus Zero Wildwood

Best Sound

The Odyssey Dune: Part Three Project Hail Mary La Bola Negra (The Black Ball) Wildwood

Best Score

The Odyssey La Bola Negra (The Black Ball) Wild Horse Nine Project Hail Mary Disclosure Day

Best Song

La Nieve from La Bola Negra (The Black Ball) One Right Here from Maserati: The Brothers I Knew It, I Knew You from Toy Story 5 This City May Have Chewed Me Up (But It Hasn’t Spit Me Out) from The Debut When I’m Home from The Odyssey

Happy Thanksgiving to All Who Celebrate!

As always,

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