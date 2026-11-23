Well, it’s Thanksgiving week, and this is the time when the Academy (and really the industry at large) starts to check into what this year had to offer for films, and really what has defined the year overall. The old strategy of a “late-breaking film” that opens in December, doesn’t screen early, and really attempts to change the dynamics of the race is one that doesn’t work as much as one would expect. The way a film can be a major Oscar player is to define the whole year, not just something that releases in the final weeks that everyone holds their breath for. Especially in a post-2020 world, domination and undeniability are key to going the distance. Zhao’s Nomadland, Héder’s CODA, the Daniels’ Everything Everywhere All at Once, Nolan’s Oppenheimer, Baker’s Anora, and Anderson’s One Battle After Another all had one aspect in common: being definitive of the year one way or the other and being too hard to pass up for the generic voter.
Can Dune: Part Three Win?
This is part of why I have always been hesitant to think Denis Villeneuve’s Dune: Part Three is in contention to win either Picture or Director. In addition to opening late in the season, it’s a sequel in a franchise that doesn’t appeal to everyone, which creates distance between those who love it and those who never connected with it. Many will throw the notorious “Return of the King” comparison, as it is the finale in a trilogy that has been nominated for Best Picture for all outings, but the correlations between the franchises aren’t as strong as one would expect. One trilogy was uniformly praised and was consistent in its guild support (all films received DGA/SAG Ensemble/PGA nominations) and had consecutive annual releases. That is very much not the case that is present here. This isn’t to say Villeneuve’s film can’t go the distance if it “sticks the landing,” but believing something else will win makes more sense as of now than thinking it will.
Questions For the Upcoming Precursors and Films in the Race
November is one of those months where it’s all about measuring the audience reception of certain titles and whether the festival love does translate to the public.
Certain questions regarding films and such include
- If this is the year of the populist Motion Picture, is there a world where the majority (or at the very least, half) of the Best Picture nominees are, in fact, fairly populist: The Odyssey, Project Hail Mary, Dune: Part Three, Obsession, I Play Rocky all fit that criteria, and is there a scenario where this does occur (as I am predicting currently)
- Is two International Features the Norm, as this could be the year where all of it is concentrated on Los Javis’ La Bola Negra, with the passionate second film not having the boost needed to make the final ten; this could occur for something like Hamaguchi’s All of a Sudden or, if one wants to be technical, as it did win the International TIFF award, Stone’s Elsinore.
- Will the nominees reflect the continuing trend of a select few films dominating the field – as in, The Odyssey and La Bola Negra getting into the teens when it comes to individual nominations, and the rest following suit?
These are a select few topics I have pondered on in recent days, and they will likely become more and more apparent as we get closer to January.
Here are my predictions (which have not changed since last week)
Best Picture
- The Odyssey
- La Bola Negra (The Black Ball)
- Wild Horse Nine
- Project Hail Mary
- The Invite
- You Can See Everything
- The Debut
- Dune: Part Three
- Obsession
- I Play Rocky
(alts: Elsinore, All of a Sudden, The Adventures of Cliff Booth, Werwulf)
Best Director
- Christopher Nolan, The Odyssey
- Javier Ambrossi and Javier Calvo, La Bola Negra (The Black Ball)
- Nathan Fielder and Lance Oppenheim, You Can See Everything
- Martin McDonagh, Wild Horse Nine
- Olivia Wilde, The Invite
(alts: Christopher Miller and Phil Lord for Project Hail Mary, Denis Villeneuve, Dune: Part Three, Ryūsuke Hamaguchi, All of a Sudden)
Best Actor
- Matt Damon, The Odyssey
- Andrew Scott, Elsinore
- John Malkovich, Wild Horse Nine
- Ryan Gosling, Project Hail Mary
- Tom Cruise, Digger
(alts: Robert Pattinson, Primetime Brad Pitt, Anthony Ippolito, I Play Rocky, Jaafar Jackson, Michael)
Best Actress
- Julianne Moore, The Debut
- Olivia Wilde, The Invite
- Inde Navarrette, Obsession
- Sandra Hüller, Rose
- Ruth Madeley, Being Heumann
(alts: Virginie Efira All of a Sudden, Zendaya, Dune: Part Three)
Best Supporting Actor
- Guitarricadelafuente, La Bola Negra
- Andrew Garfield, Artificial
- Paul Giamatti, The Debut
- Sam Rockwell, Wild Horse Nine
- John Leguizamo, The Odyssey
(alts: Steve Buscemi, Wild Horse Nine Willem Dafoe, Werwulf)
Best Supporting Actress
- Anne Hathaway, The Odyssey
- Penélope Cruz, La Bola Negra (The Black Ball)
- Samantha Morton, The Odyssey
- Penélope Cruz, The Invite
- Amanda Seyfried, You Can See Everything
(Alts: Olivia Colman, Elsinore Mariana Di Girolamo, Wild Horse Nine Tao Okamoto, All of a Sudden)
Best Original Screenplay
- Wild Horse Nine
- The Debut
- Fjord
- Obsession
- I Play Rocky
(alts: Artificial, Elsinore, and Tender Loving Care)
Best Adapted Screenplay
- Project Hail Mary
- La Bola Negra (The Black Ball)
- The Odyssey
- The Invite
- All of a Sudden
(alts: Ink, Being Heumann, Dune: Part Three)
Best Casting
- The Odyssey
- Wild Horse Nine
- La Bola Negra (The Black Ball)
- Obsession
- Being Heumann
(alts: I Play Rocky, The Debut, The Social Reckoning and Digger)
Best International Feature
- La Bola Negra (The Black Ball)
- Fjord
- All of a Sudden
- Rose
- Fatherland
(Alternate: Possible Love and Minotaur)
Best Animated Feature
- Wildwood
- Toy Story 5
- Ray Gunn
- Hoppers
- Tangles
Best Documentary Feature
- You Can See Everything
- Naza
- Once Upon a Time in Harlem
- American Doctor
- The Cycle of Love
Best Cinematography
- The Odyssey
- Dune: Part Three
- Fatherland
- La Bola Negra (The Black Ball)
- Werwulf
Best Editing
- The Odyssey
- La Bola Negra (The Black Ball)
- You Can See Everything
- Project Hail Mary
- Wild Horse Nine
Best Production Design
- The Odyssey
- Project Hail Mary
- Dune: Part Three
- La Bola Negra
- Digger
Best Costume Design
- The Odyssey
- Werwulf
- Sense and Sensibility
- La Bola Negra (The Black Ball)
- Dune: Part Three
Best Makeup and Hairstyling
- Werwulf
- Digger
- The Odyssey
- Wicker
- Dune: Part Three
Best Visual Effects
- Dune: Part Three
- Project Hail Mary
- The Odyssey
- Godzilla Minus Zero
- Wildwood
Best Sound
- The Odyssey
- Dune: Part Three
- Project Hail Mary
- La Bola Negra (The Black Ball)
- Wildwood
Best Score
- The Odyssey
- La Bola Negra (The Black Ball)
- Wild Horse Nine
- Project Hail Mary
- Disclosure Day
Best Song
- La Nieve from La Bola Negra (The Black Ball)
- One Right Here from Maserati: The Brothers
- I Knew It, I Knew You from Toy Story 5
- This City May Have Chewed Me Up (But It Hasn’t Spit Me Out) from The Debut
- When I’m Home from The Odyssey
Happy Thanksgiving to All Who Celebrate!
As always,
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