The story of an actor dying of AIDS as he gets the role of a lifetime in Hamlet seems from the outside to be one of those typical Oscar movie clichés. People think, oh, of course he’ll win. He plays a guy dying of AIDS. Tom Hanks in Philadelphia or Matthew McConaughey in Dallas Buyers Club. None of these clichés should get in the way of the remarkable, devastating turn by Andrew Scott in Elsinore. Of course he deserves to win. There hasn’t been any performance that I’ve seen that comes anywhere near his. That doesn’t mean he’ll win. But I have to wonder: how can he lose?

I haven’t seen many good movies this year, I’ll admit. I can count them on one hand. I’ve grown bitter in my old age because almost nothing excites me anymore. I find everything in Hollywood too safe, too predictable, too controlled. But great work will always shake me out of that. It isn’t something that can be deconstructed or explained; it just is.

Only the hardest of hearts would not melt watching this character attempt to live out his life’s dream while just trying to survive. And of course, it takes us back to the 1980s, an era I remember well, an era that is nothing like today. It was a time when no one knew what was happening or how to cure a disease that was killing so many people so fast.

Ian Charleson played Hamlet in 1989, and he was dying of AIDS, a disease that would take his life the following year, in 1990, at just 40 years old.

What I loved so much about Elsinore is that it’s more about the art of acting than it is about being gay or even about dying of AIDS. In a way, it’s the mirror image of The Debut with Julianne Moore, another film about how an actor becomes so involved in a role it changes their life — and it is a play within a play, as Elsinore is.

But the difference is that Elsinore is not over the top slapstick comedy. Julianne Moore plays someone who barely understands what’s happening to her. People might think it’s funny but do they feel her character deeply? Andrew Scott’s gift as an actor is that we do feel his character deeply. It is interesting, however, that both of them are the frontrunners — or at least for now — in their various categories.

As one of the stars of the Best Picture winner Chariots of Fire, Charleson could not let people know he was dying of AIDS because, he says, they would know he was gay. And it’s true that ‘Tis the season for gay movies — with La Bola Negra, Artificial, Rose, Club Kid, etc. – Elsinore cuts deeper, I think, because of Scott’s performance. There’s just no other way to say it. That is the power of great acting and this is a master class.

I knew Elsinore would leave me a heaving, sogging wreck. I was prepared for that. There was no drop-out moment for me where the story felt inauthentic or was driving any message. It never does. It never lectures us or tries to tell us how to think. It simply tells this story and gives us the chance to see what great acting is. When we talk about AI replacing actors, I would say, watch Elsinore. AI can’t do that.

And yes, I know that we here at Awards Daily are forever beholden to Focus Features for being among the only studios to advertise on this site after the cancel culture beatdown of 2024. We therefore always try to give special care to their films. But this praise is genuine. I’d be writing it anyway because I was sincerely blown away by it — and by him.

Andrew Scott played Hamlet for years. So he knows the play. But here, he’s playing an actor playing the role of lifetime, which adds a whole new layer. Every minute means everything.

If he wins, he’ll be the first openly gay actor to win Best Actor, which is kind of shocking. I don’t think that’s the reason he should win. He should win because he’s better than anyone else in any movie, male or female, gay or straight.

The Best Actor race is currently between Andrew Scott in Elsinore, John Malkovich in Wild Horse Nine, and Matt Damon in The Odyssey. I would add Anthony Ippolito in I Play Rocky, Sebastian Stan in Fjord, Brad Pitt in the Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth, Ryan Gosling in Project Hail Mary. It’s possible Jafaar Jackson makes it in for Michael.

But I don’t see how anyone watches Elsinore and does not know who will win this thing. His work in this film will go down as one of the greatest ever.