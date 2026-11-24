Mae Jeong wants to be clever with her hit piece on Taylor Swift in Vanity Fair. She’s likely been told she’s clever her entire life and probably has never gotten much pushback, not from teachers, not from editors, certainly not from Vanity Fair. That’s why she thinks her writing is so good, as she attempts to mock Taylor Swift’s own writing style by indirectly shading the star, or even gossiping about her, without ever once saying her name. I know that’s supposed to be a sick burn – mimic her style by using her name for clicks.

After all, she’s won award after award for her identity-focused writing. And honestly, that’s what comes through here the most. It is not that different from the many TikTok videos by women of color who come for the rich, popular white lady. There is such a desire to call Taylor Swift a racist, a fake activist, punished for her wealth.

She goes after Taylor’s mom for denying her fried chicken. She makes a really big deal about how Taylor was the real bully, with her three pairs of Ugg boots in every color! She wants so badly to take from Taylor Swift what she has earned: worldwide acclaim for her brilliant work. She’s white. She’s rich. She has to be destroyed one way or another.

The problem? There is no there there. She might act like it’s deliberate — there’s no “there there” in Taylor’s songs either, so she claims. She’s not really saying anything about Taylor Swift except to paint her as a tyrannical mob boss everyone quietly fears. She can’t possibly be nice and talented. She can’t possibly do enough either. It doesn’t matter if she gives to charity. Her wedding was still too expensive for Generation Communist. Her wedding was for attention, even though none of us have gotten any pictures or videos so far. You better not, Taylor! You better not, because Mae Jeong will come for you. “See,” she’ll say, “I told you she was a narcissistic rich bitch.”

In this video essay, Roni Fouks argues that women, by nature, want to tear down the best and brightest.

She says, “Women hate seeing other women shine. Any woman who speaks too confidently, or sees too openly, or refuses to downplay herself risks becoming socially threatening. Because things need to be fair and equal, any woman who gets to shine is breaking the unwritten social contract.”

That’s exactly right. And it’s compounded by the fact that Taylor Swift is not only a white woman, but she’s a blonde, blue-eyed white woman who is celebrated all over the world. And so, sooner or later, she would have to be taken down a notch, and it would have to be someone who was not white because that appears to be the whole point here. Another rich white billionaire everyone should hate.

They’re, of course, devouring it on TikTok as we speak. Why wouldn’t they? All women, white or not, have a love/hate relationship with the Queen Bee. But depicting her as the very definition of white privilege, even if she doesn’t come right out and say it, was always the end goal.

It’s been quite a year for Taylor Swift. Her tour was a smashing success. She became the youngest female songwriter inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame. She got married, and she may, in fact, win an Oscar and then maybe “have a couple of kids” and settle down. She’s no victim. There are plenty of ways to criticize her – I myself have, because I think she panders too much to the activists (enough is never enough). But this was just downright shitty and embarrassing for all involved.

The best they can do is write a piece called ” The Mastermind. None of them, including the writer, will ever come close to writing or performing something this good. Sorry, you’re just going to have to deal with what Taylor Swift actually is – one of the greatest ever because she has worked hard not by tearing down other people but by writing and performing her entire life.