The curse of the Oscars has always been that they didn’t know what they had right in front of them. Looking back through history, we see films like Vertigo or 2001 that not only stood the test of time but redefined cinema itself, taking their place in our shared cultural memory as historical events. That’s why we recall so much from our past that doesn’t include the last ten years or so, when shared culture fractured, leaving small pockets of hive minds that maybe don’t even need movies at all except in the way that they drive THE MESSAGE.

Cliff Booth the character, Brad Pitt playing him, and all of the ways David Fincher has laid down the tracks for this sublime “episode,” THE FURTHER MISADVENTURES OF CLIFF BOOTH, will hold in our collective memory because Pitt is a movie star and Fincher is the best director working in Hollywood today, and they do not fuck around.

It is funny to me that anyone would complain about anything when this movie is on offer, and you can buy a ticket to see it in IMAX. Or you can wait and watch it on Netflix, where it will become yet another algorithm pitch to distracted, bored, exhausted viewers. If you can, see it in a theater instead. But it will play either way because it’s been designed that way. Netflix might be a lot of things, but one thing it’s done brilliantly is give Fincher a blank canvas and an abundance of freedom to produce, direct, and invent.

CLIFF BOOTH is not made to win Oscars. This isn’t lined up with Oscar bloggers in mind to say YES, we anoint your movie and we’ll push it through. We don’t live in a world where any of those newly appointed Oscar bloggers would be that cool. Not these guys, trust me on that. They want to push whatever reflects their own worldview — they like movies that look like OSCAR MOVIES, not movies like CLIFF BOOTH, which do what all Fincher movies do — they invent their own genre.

No, the Oscars have to be “important,” and that means they drive THE MESSAGE. Except that the best ones really don’t. The best ones tell a story that draws us in and moves us. The Oscars are supposed to represent “high achievement in film,” but now they seem to be yet another conduit to right the wrongs of society, a job never intended for Hollywood or film awards.

I’ve been lucky enough to have a conversation or two with David Fincher. Meaning, he told me things, and I nodded along, trying to keep up with his fast-moving, expansive, curious mind. I can promise you, there is no one else like him working in Hollywood.

He’s doing publicity for CLIFF BOOTH now in a way he hasn’t in years. That means we get to see more of him and, hopefully, humanize him in the era of screeching. Here, Brad Pitt and David Fincher talk about watches, and how they were used in CLIFF BOOTH:

He did Happy Sad Confused

And if you’re mad about generative AI, just know that a guy like Fincher is an explorer and an inventor. Whatever he’s doing, it’s out of curiosity to see what can be done. He reminds me of the guys who dared to climb Mount Everest. Why would they want to? When asked, George Mallory famously said, “Because it’s there.” Only the dullest minds wouldn’t want to dive into technology that can do things we’ve never seen.

He, like everyone else in Hollywood, knows that AI represents an existential threat to many of the people who work in Hollywood, and that we must take that into consideration going forward. But the people who climbed Mount Everest after the first guys to do it knew the costs to the environment, the Sherpas, and themselves, and they did it anyway. Dare to try, dare to wonder, dare to invent and create. That’s David Fincher.

It is ironic and depressing that the latest generation to become obsessed with the Oscars is also so obsessed with identity and representation, though it is to be expected, I guess, in the era of narcissistic self-obsession on social media. We are all our own little show, displaying what we want to our audience. So why wouldn’t the Oscars become yet another virtue signal that tells the world who they are? That has always been true, except for a brief time in the 1970s, when Hollywood and the Oscars rode the wave of the blitzed-out, cynical counterculture and its aftermath.

The Oscars are only as good as the people who shape them.

By now, the people who shape them are predictable, easily manipulated, and an insulated hive mind. They just pick the “Oscar movie” and never try to dive deeper because, really, what’s the point?

When you’re dealing with a consensus that big, it’s impossible to make it behave better. It does what a consensus will almost always do — dumb it down to the lowest common denominator — and unfortunately, because critics have so much influence now, it’s the popcorn movies that are often shut out, or at least anything not “on message.” I’m bracing myself for their goose-egging of both CLIFF BOOTH (as the CCA shortlist already did) and Fjord (it’s too confrontational).

The Oscars are a time capsule. They don’t measure quality so much as they measure popularity within the confines of power. Who has it, who doesn’t. Right now, power lies in the hands of the few and not the many. It is not audiences that count. It is a group of people who are treated well by the studios and who shape what will be the “Oscar movies.” Nothing about it is organic anymore. It reflects no reality most people know. It is inside baseball now. It is Fashion Week.

But I do love seeing the Japanese respond to the film because they aren’t part of that hive mind. They love movies.

When the Oscars become about critics and bloggers, watching a movie becomes analytic and antiseptic. Do we really have to go all the way to Japan to find the love of cinema? Maybe.

I feel grateful that this movie got made at all and that I got to see it on a big screen. An embarrassment of riches. I care less about whether it “gets in for the Oscars” because what does that even mean now? What does that say about your movie if you played the game so well you get the already earmarked nominations the pundits laid out for you? I can tell you what it means: almost nothing anymore. Not that the Oscar itself isn’t worth it. It is. But the game, the punditry, and above all, the political activism, all of which I helped build, have done more to kill art than AI ever could.

The Oscars are about power. The power now is in activism, the woke and the true believers who punish heretics severely because they know they can destroy lives. The really powerful people above them, the studios, the billionaires, well, they have to pander to this hive mind to protect themselves. The whole thing is broken beyond repair until Hollywood realizes its bigger audience is out there in the dark, so why not tell better stories and make better movies for them?

CLIFF BOOTH is one of those. It is an audience movie. It is a movie for movie lovers. It is for those of us who immersed ourselves in the world of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and vibed with Brad Pitt as Cliff Booth. We saw Tarantino’s fairy tale of what might have happened if the Manson Family had not gotten to Sharon Tate and her houseguests that one hot August night. What if, instead, they met a former stuntman who had the kind of kamikaze attitude that would plunge him into the kind of violence that is kill or be killed?

But years later, in 2026, we’re not in Kansas anymore. We’ve seen too much. That kind of fairy tale is not where our hearts reside. No, we’ve been through it, and we’ve come out the other end fractured, disillusioned, lost. In this episode of CLIFF BOOTH (probably won’t have a sequel, even if it sort of feels like it should), we see those years played out in something more neo-noir than fairy tale.

You are so lucky, I am so lucky, we are so lucky to be living in the era of David Fincher, Quentin Tarantino, and Brad Pitt and, it must be said, however they’ve been villainized, Netflix, for allowing it to exist. They heard the fans, and they put it in movie theaters. Don’t make them regret that choice.