I wish I could tell you there were surprises afoot, but I seriously doubt there will be. The Oscar race has become what I always dreaded: static where it used to be fluid. I don’t think any of these groups will produce shocking winners or nominees. We will watch them fall into mass formation psychosis as they do every year, but especially last year. This all started with the pundits and critics, as we all go through the annual ritual of moving the pieces around in our utopian diorama.

But the New York Film Critics and The National Board of Review still have the right of first refusal and can sometimes set the tone for the race to follow. Last year was one of the most egregious examples of Mass Formation Psychosis we’ve ever seen. The National Board of Review and New York both went for One Battle After Another, as did every single other group down the line. I really hope that doesn’t happen this year, but it easily could happen if, say, they all fall in line behind The Odyssey, which they might.

I personally don’t think they will. I think they’ll push Nathan Fielder and Lance Oppenheim’s You Can See Everything to try to break the virginity of Documentary Feature entering the Best Picture race, so I expect to see that movie topping many critics’ awards. I already know they will be blacklisting THE FURTHER MIS-ADVENTURES OF CLIFF BOOTH, even if it is easily among the best films this year. It isn’t MISS RIGHT NOW, so it will miss.

Here is the upcoming calendar:

Tuesday, Dec 1: New York Film Critics

Wednesday, Dec 2: National Board of Review

Thursday, Dec. 3: AFI Top 10

Friday, Dec 4: Critics’ Choice Awards nominations

Sunday, Dec. 6: LA Film Critics

Monday, Dec 7: Golden Globes nominations

Today, we will put in our predictions for NBR, New York, and AFI. Then, on Thursday, we will do Critics Choice, Golden Globes, and Los Angeles Film Critics.

National Board of Review probably matches the Oscars the least.

Here is how New York and NBR have matched up with Oscar over the years.

And here are the only times they matched, note the massive gap between 2007 and 2025, 18 years.

And finally, the charts over the years comparing all of them:

So basically, AFI and NBR tend to influence how the ultimate top ten will turn out, give or take a few. The Golden Globes can push some into the race, so You Can See Everything will need to make major strides, since it will be harder to break into the major guilds.

Here are our predictions.

AFI and NBR probably won’t pick the top ten Oscar contenders for Best Picture, but if you lean that way, you’ll get close since you don’t know which ones will be left in or left out.

Here are my predictions for this week:

Best Picture

The Odyssey

Project Hail Mary

The Invite

La Bola Negra

Wild Horse Nine

Fjord

I Play Rocky

Obsession

Club Kid

You Can See Everything

Alt. The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth, The Debut, Dune III, Club Kid, Digger, Ink, Primetime, Artificial

Director

Christopher Nolan, The Odyssey

Martin McDonagh, Wild Horse Nine

Los Javis, La Bola Negra

Olivia Wilde, The Invite

Nathan Fielder, Lance Oppenheim, You Can See Everything

Alt.

David Fincher, The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth, Christian Mungiu, Fjord, Alejandro G. Iñárritu, Digger, Curry Barker, Obsession, Denis Villeneuve, Dune III

Actor

Andrew Scott, Elsinore

Tom Cruise, Digger

John Malkovich, Wild Horse Nine

Anthony Ippolito, I Play Rocky

Matt Damon, The Odyssey

Alt. Sebastian Stan, Fjord, Seth Rogen, The Invite, Ryan Gosling, Project Hail Mary, Brad Pitt, The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth, Guy Pearce, Ink

Actress

Julianne Moore, The Debut

Ruth Madeley, Being Heumann

Inde Navarette, Obsession

Olivia Wilde, The Invite

Sandra Hüller, Rose

Alt. Renate Reinsve, Fjord, Rosalind Eleazar, Misty Green

Supporting Actor

Paul Giamatti, The Debut

Guitarricadelafuente, La Bola Negra

Sam Rockwell, Wild Horse Nine

Scott Caan, Cliff Booth

Edward Norton, The Invite

Alt. Riz Ahmed, Digger

Supporting Actress

Anne Hathaway, The Odyssey

Elizabeth Debicki, Cliff Booth

Penelope Cruz, La Bola Negra

Olivia Colman, Elsinore

Amanda Seyfried, You Can See Everything

Alt. AnnaSophia Robb, I Play Rocky, Samantha Morton, The Odyssey

Original Screenplay

Wild Horse Nine

Fjord

I Play Rocky

Club Kid

Obsession

Adapted Screenplay

Project Hail Mary

La Bola Negra

The Invite

The Odyssey

The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth

Editing

You Can See Everything

The Odyssey

I Play Rocky

Dune 3

The Odyssey

Casting

The Odyssey

I Play Rocky

Club Kid

La Bola Negra

Michael

Visual Effects

Dune: Part Three

The Odyssey

Project Hail Mary

Werwulf

Disclosure Day

Cinematography

Dune: Part Three

The Odyssey

Digger

Werwulf

La Bola Negra

Alt. You Can See Everything

Costumes

The Odyssey

Werwulf

Dune: Part Three

Ink

Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth

Makeup and Hair

Digger

The Odyssey

Dune: Part Three

La Bola Negra

The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth

Production Design

The Odyssey

Dune: Part Three

Digger

Werwulf

The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth