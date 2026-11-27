I wish I could tell you there were surprises afoot, but I seriously doubt there will be. The Oscar race has become what I always dreaded: static where it used to be fluid. I don’t think any of these groups will produce shocking winners or nominees. We will watch them fall into mass formation psychosis as they do every year, but especially last year. This all started with the pundits and critics, as we all go through the annual ritual of moving the pieces around in our utopian diorama.
But the New York Film Critics and The National Board of Review still have the right of first refusal and can sometimes set the tone for the race to follow. Last year was one of the most egregious examples of Mass Formation Psychosis we’ve ever seen. The National Board of Review and New York both went for One Battle After Another, as did every single other group down the line. I really hope that doesn’t happen this year, but it easily could happen if, say, they all fall in line behind The Odyssey, which they might.
I personally don’t think they will. I think they’ll push Nathan Fielder and Lance Oppenheim’s You Can See Everything to try to break the virginity of Documentary Feature entering the Best Picture race, so I expect to see that movie topping many critics’ awards. I already know they will be blacklisting THE FURTHER MIS-ADVENTURES OF CLIFF BOOTH, even if it is easily among the best films this year. It isn’t MISS RIGHT NOW, so it will miss.
Here is the upcoming calendar:
Tuesday, Dec 1: New York Film Critics
Wednesday, Dec 2: National Board of Review
Thursday, Dec. 3: AFI Top 10
Friday, Dec 4: Critics’ Choice Awards nominations
Sunday, Dec. 6: LA Film Critics
Monday, Dec 7: Golden Globes nominations
Today, we will put in our predictions for NBR, New York, and AFI. Then, on Thursday, we will do Critics Choice, Golden Globes, and Los Angeles Film Critics.
National Board of Review probably matches the Oscars the least.
Here is how New York and NBR have matched up with Oscar over the years.
And here are the only times they matched, note the massive gap between 2007 and 2025, 18 years.
And finally, the charts over the years comparing all of them:
So basically, AFI and NBR tend to influence how the ultimate top ten will turn out, give or take a few. The Golden Globes can push some into the race, so You Can See Everything will need to make major strides, since it will be harder to break into the major guilds.
Here are our predictions.
AFI and NBR probably won’t pick the top ten Oscar contenders for Best Picture, but if you lean that way, you’ll get close since you don’t know which ones will be left in or left out.
Here are my predictions for this week:
Best Picture
The Odyssey
Project Hail Mary
The Invite
La Bola Negra
Wild Horse Nine
Fjord
I Play Rocky
Obsession
Club Kid
You Can See Everything
Alt. The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth, The Debut, Dune III, Club Kid, Digger, Ink, Primetime, Artificial
Director
Christopher Nolan, The Odyssey
Martin McDonagh, Wild Horse Nine
Los Javis, La Bola Negra
Olivia Wilde, The Invite
Nathan Fielder, Lance Oppenheim, You Can See Everything
Alt.
David Fincher, The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth, Christian Mungiu, Fjord, Alejandro G. Iñárritu, Digger, Curry Barker, Obsession, Denis Villeneuve, Dune III
Actor
Andrew Scott, Elsinore
Tom Cruise, Digger
John Malkovich, Wild Horse Nine
Anthony Ippolito, I Play Rocky
Matt Damon, The Odyssey
Alt. Sebastian Stan, Fjord, Seth Rogen, The Invite, Ryan Gosling, Project Hail Mary, Brad Pitt, The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth, Guy Pearce, Ink
Actress
Julianne Moore, The Debut
Ruth Madeley, Being Heumann
Inde Navarette, Obsession
Olivia Wilde, The Invite
Sandra Hüller, Rose
Alt. Renate Reinsve, Fjord, Rosalind Eleazar, Misty Green
Supporting Actor
Paul Giamatti, The Debut
Guitarricadelafuente, La Bola Negra
Sam Rockwell, Wild Horse Nine
Scott Caan, Cliff Booth
Edward Norton, The Invite
Alt. Riz Ahmed, Digger
Supporting Actress
Anne Hathaway, The Odyssey
Elizabeth Debicki, Cliff Booth
Penelope Cruz, La Bola Negra
Olivia Colman, Elsinore
Amanda Seyfried, You Can See Everything
Alt. AnnaSophia Robb, I Play Rocky, Samantha Morton, The Odyssey
Original Screenplay
Wild Horse Nine
Fjord
I Play Rocky
Club Kid
Obsession
Adapted Screenplay
Project Hail Mary
La Bola Negra
The Invite
The Odyssey
The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth
Editing
You Can See Everything
The Odyssey
I Play Rocky
Dune 3
The Odyssey
Casting
The Odyssey
I Play Rocky
Club Kid
La Bola Negra
Michael
Visual Effects
Dune: Part Three
The Odyssey
Project Hail Mary
Werwulf
Disclosure Day
Cinematography
Dune: Part Three
The Odyssey
Digger
Werwulf
La Bola Negra
Alt. You Can See Everything
Costumes
The Odyssey
Werwulf
Dune: Part Three
Ink
Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth
Makeup and Hair
Digger
The Odyssey
Dune: Part Three
La Bola Negra
The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth
Production Design
The Odyssey
Dune: Part Three
Digger
Werwulf
The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth