I am not someone who was poised to like Club Kid. But I have to admit, when some of the vultures on Film Twitter started calling it “Conservative,” it made me curious. Any time they bristle at a film, I wonder why. I’m not really “allowed” to like this movie, I guess. I could imagine some sneering Film Twitter person saying “he would hate you” or “he wouldn’t want you to watch his movie,” and the “he” in this case would be writer/director Jordan Firstman, who has made one of the best films of the year with Club Kid,

As people are fretting over another “Oscars so white” or headlines that talk about a reduction in transgender characters in films and TV, there is outsized representation of LGBTQIA movies in the Oscar race this year and in most of the programs that get the most attention: La Bola Negra, Elsinore, Artificial, Rose, and Club Kid. Of these, Club Kid is the best, even if Andrew Scott’s performance in Elsinore is second to none. Right behind him, in my opinion, is Firstman as a wayward gay party boy who gets his shit together when he realizes he accidentally fathered a child.

That child is dropped in his lap one day, and he is tested as to whether he can step up and change or get rid of the kid and go about his own hedonistic lifestyle.

I put the screener on thinking I could just casually watch it while I did other things, but no, not this movie. You are instantly caught up in the story. Why? Because it is authentic to time and place. It is not “woke” because it does not represent an idealized reality where everyone is equal (or whatever), but rather depicts Queer New York as it really is. It is the Hero’s Journey. Our “ordinary world” has to be believable and relatable for us to become invested in the story.

And you can see how this is laid out by the character names on IMDb: “whiny gay,” “Gay 3,” “Gay 2,” “Fabulous Girl,” funny. That is another thing that’s enjoyable about it. It’s mostly funny and light until it suddenly isn’t. And then, it kind of wrecks you.

Our hero is a coked-up party boy who has had so much casual sex that he can’t even remember that he somehow had sex with a woman to produce a child, a son. When the boy is dropped off in his care, he is called to adventure—and, of course, the hero refuses the call and tries to get rid of the kid. But eventually, he accepts the call and decides to take care of the kid, beginning one of the sweetest and most deeply moving stories of the year.

Our hero doesn’t know who he is until he is put through a series of tests that will decide if he succeeds or fails. But because he is our hero, he needs to succeed. And therein lies the heartbreak of this story. The piece of shit he thought he was turns out not to be true because he’s there for his kid, no matter what it costs him; ultimately, it costs him who he used to be, but it is a fair trade-off because now he has a reason to wake up every day.

Club Kid is a purely enjoyable, ultimately heartbreaking film that wraps you up in its arms and doesn’t let go. Even the most hard-hearted among us would melt watching the main character grow up, become a man, and become a father. It is not “Conservative,” no more than Fjord is “Conservative.” These are movies that tell the truth about parenting in very different ways.

Firstman is an engaging actor. The category is too competitive for him to break into. It should land in Original Screenplay, but that doesn’t seem like enough for this movie. It needs better word-of-mouth to land in the top categories. Can it really get in on Screenplay and Picture alone? I’m not sure. Reggie Absolom is also great as Arlo, his son. And maybe in a different time and place, he’d be up for Supporting Actor.

All of the “gay movies” tell different stories, but only Club Kid dares to look at some of the culture with a slightly discerning eye, especially where it comes to kids. No, it isn’t anti-trans — it couldn’t be and survive, that’s for sure. It is overtly pro-trans because of all of the areas it touches; that is the one people flip out over the most, though that alone is why it isn’t a “conservative” movie. They would object to exposing the kid to concepts like calling trans women “The Dolls.”

And in fact, Variety just clickbaited Absolom by showing him, a young actor with his whole life ahead of him, dissing JK Rowling. Like, why. None of that matters other than that it makes the fanatical mob on X less vicious in its bizarre and unpredictable attacks on people.

The thing about parenting that most people don’t get unless they’ve gone through it is that you aren’t born a parent. You are made one. You have to change if you want to be a good one. You have to be able to put yourself second. You have to always worry about the welfare of the child and even when they grow up, you never stop worrying. This movie gets that part so right. While Firstman’s character will always be who he is and will have to atone for his past, we see him grow into a father right before our eyes. It’s a beautiful thing. Don’t miss it.