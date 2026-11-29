David Fincher and Quentin Tarantino made the best film of 2026, and now, it will be shut out of award season. Years from now, people might wonder why. I’ll tell you why. Hollywood has lost its spine. They should have stood up to the mob. They should never have caved and apologized, time and time again. Fincher is one of the good guys. He’s done absolutely nothing to become their latest target, but remember, everyone is expendable when it comes to purifying utopia.

We’ve all been playing the game for much too long. A mass hysteria hive mind loses its shit over some issue, and before long it is turned into a fake controversy, and usually, by the end of the day, someone has to confess as a witch to live. That is, they have to apologize. It’s like clockwork, every time. I’m so sorry, they say, with some statement written by a strategist to keep their image on track. That seems to be enough, because the mob wants obeisance.

Fincher has nothing to prove. He doesn’t have to impress anyone, least of all the self-appointed Elect who have decided that AI is a corrupting force to art and have formed yet another pitchfork mob in an attempt to force him back into compliance. APOLOGIZE, they demand.

Sometimes it works (Bowen Yang being accused of antisemitism), and sometimes it doesn’t (Kevin Spacey, Karla Sofia Gascon). They decide you are a bad person, believe they’re in a position to judge, and then no apology will ever work. Because so many in Hollywood and other corporations were afraid to stand up to them, they now believe all they have to do is throw a massive fit, and they will get their way.

But David Fincher did not come to play. He has nothing to gain by bowing to the mob and nothing to lose by flipping them the double bird.

Here is what he said in The Telegraph:

“I just don’t understand why people’s bowels are in an uproar,” he says. “So I’m choosing not to get into a discussion about how it’s hurting cinema. Because I don’t see it like that. I feel that cinema has to embrace technologies that support the audacity of the ideas that should be underpinning it. Technologies that enable you to do new things faster and easier allow you to take more risks in future.”

And from the piece:

Fincher is well placed to make this argument because, as he says, he “paid his dues” in the visual-effects trenches in the days before AI. “When I did Benjamin Button, I spent three years and more than $35m taking Brad’s performance, ageing his face and putting it on another person’s body.

“Now I have a technology that allows me to take a 49-year-old actor and then erase the wrinkles in his face and change the size of his ears and nose in order to create the illusion that the performance he’s giving was recorded when he was 24.” (Here he’s referring to Caan, whose Charlie Peters we see at various ages in a highly plausible career highlights reel, narrated by Tarantino himself.)

“But there are no sliders that allow me to change performance. The behaviour is sacred. And on Benjamin Button the process was a hell of a lot harder and, in all honesty, much more opaque. For people who have decided they hate AI, those earlier techniques should have been a moral transgression.”

He likens the resistance to the similar scepticism around digital cinematography in the early 2000s, which eventually subsided as more artists got their heads around its potential.

“I had conversations with [cinematographers] Allen Daviau and Caleb Deschanel and Roger Deakins for years, and they said, ‘I don’t want to shoot digitally, because I need to look through the camera and see the light fall on the actors, then bounce off a rotating mirror to my ground glass, so I can assess it the way I’ve always assessed it.’ I’d reply, ‘OK. You’re Roger Deakins. You get to do whatever you want.’ But the fact he doesn’t work that way anymore says to me that there was another imperative that outweighed that.”

The AI panic, Fincher says, is also only one component of an industry that seems to be averting crises everywhere, from studio mergers to the ever-deepening global content swamp, from which few individual films and shows ever manage to extricate themselves.

AI is here. There is no turning it off. It’s unfortunate that it is suddenly everywhere, but people want to make money the easy way, and AI allows them to do everything from making videos to writing books to creating social media content. But if you’ve never dipped into the world of AI, you’ll never understand why so many people are diving in and playing with this technological breakthrough. That is what humans do. We are a curious, forward-thinking species, and unless religion or government holds us back, we will always want to climb the mountain.

Fincher has nothing to lose. He made The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth purely for the pleasure of making it how he wanted. It stars his good friend Brad Pitt and was written by Quentin Tarantino, who hand-picked Fincher as the best director working in Hollywood. He’s not wrong. Both are at the top, yet neither has ever won a Best Director statue; and because nothing will ever make the First Class Section of the airplane happy enough to anoint him, he doesn’t have to give a single fuck. The people he cares about have spoken:

They’re calling it AI-Gate because they’re under the impression that their opinions matter. They don’t. Not even a little bit. None of the people complaining about AI in this film will ever make anything as good as one minute of Cliff Booth. David Fincher owes them nothing.

They don’t realize AI is just another tool. They’re treating it like it’s an existential threat on par with climate change. They probably think that, too. This sad person claims to like Nintendo and has no idea that, at one point, video games were considered an existential threat to art.

Here was Roger Ebert saying video games were not art.

Back in the 1980s, parents feared video games would ruin the lives of children. But the Smithsonian wrote:

We can recognize it as one in a predictable series of overheated reactions to new media that go back all the way to the invention of writing (which ancients thought would spell the end of memory). There is a particularly American tradition of becoming enthralled with new technologies of communication, identifying their promise of future prosperity and renewed community. It is matched by a related American tradition of freaking out about the same objects, which are also figured as threats to life as we know it.

The emergence of the railroad and the telegraph in the 19th Century, and of novel 20th-century technologies like the telephone, radio, cinema, television and the Internet were all similarly greeted by a familiar mix of high hopes and dark fears. In Walden, published in 1854, Henry David Thoreau warned that, “we do not ride on the railroad; it rides upon us.” Technologies of both centuries were imagined to unite a vast and dispersed nation and edify citizens, but they also were suspected of trivializing daily affairs, weakening local bonds, and worse yet, exposing vulnerable children to threats and hindering their development into responsible adults.

When Kodak cameras first came out, and anyone could take a photo, there was panic and fear, and even warnings that they erased all the soul from art. They called them Kodak Fiends because they believed it manipulated reality. Just imagine what it must have been like to see a photograph of yourself for the first time when, for centuries, our likeness was captured only by paintings and drawings.

They were also deathly afraid of cars 100 years ago. They called people who drove them “autoists,” and car crashes were front-page news.

It has been said that the invention of the printing press was indirectly responsible for the Salem Witch Trials, as witchcraft was put into a book, and once it was published, it became an authority and much harder to break free from when the adolescent girls began throwing fits and naming names.

But now, we have a social media machine that can form pitchfork mobs, and way too many people fall victim to it. Even those you’d never expect, like Justine Bateman.

It’s gone all the way here, to purists dragging out All The President’s Men with absolutely zero knowledge of how technology has advanced filmmaking since the very beginning.

He neglects to mention that All the President’s Men would never get made today, nor would Network or Taxi Driver for that matter. They’d be woked up beyond all recognition (WUBAR) and no one would care. You think this scene would pass muster today?

These kinds of characters don’t exist in movies now. They’re too masculine. They’re too honest. They’re too flawed. As we speak, another mob is trying to Me Too Dustin Hoffman again.

Sure, Hollywood is just barely starting to crawl out of the WUBAR era, and thank God for that, but if they put AI in All the President’s Men, it would make no difference whatsoever. Why, because it’s about the writing, the directing and the acting, just as Cliff Booth is.

All these spoiled brats are more than happy to force everyone to meet all of their demands. Movies have to be in theaters—except when Netflix does it; they try to cancel the movie and destroy its success.

Hilarious. If Jesse Crall knew even the smallest bit about Robert Towne and David Fincher, he’d know that if Towne were alive today, he’d be vigorously defending his good friend against these ignorant purists.

They love movies like One Battle After Another that meet all their needs on one side and none on the other, and cost $170 million. They care less that everyone lost money putting it out for them. They want this, they want that – they are Spaulding in Caddyshack.

And speaking of Caddyshack, forget ever getting a movie like that again. Talk about politically incorrect. We’re all stuck in the same trapped basement now, WUBARd. We have to endure films that are correct and polite and good and never break the rules and never offend.

Fincher has always been intrigued by what technology can do. He wouldn’t even have attempted to make The Curious Case of Benjamin Button. His mind is more like an engineer or a scientist than a filmmaker—the set of Panic Room is a good example of that. How it’s all put together, what can be done, what can be invented – this is what the best filmmakers did. The background when Marion is driving in Psycho looks incredibly fake, but does that make it a worse movie? No.

How about the fake snow in It’s a Wonderful Life?

Movies are now and have always been about the trick of the eye, the artifice. I remember when colorizing movies was a huge scandal; now we see them all of the time, and no one seems to notice or care.

The television was supposed to put movies out of business. VHS was supposed to make us never want to leave our homes. We’ve now seen streaming music and movies, apps for exercise. It’s a massive technology boom that allows almost anyone to build and create. That is especially true with AI. Why would filmmakers not want to play around with it?

There are many reasons to fear AI. Replacing jobs is a big one. Also, it might make whole generations lazy if they come to depend on it. These things will have to be taken into consideration. But to punish David Fincher for using it, to root for the film’s failure because of it, to try to cancel him, and ensure the movie earns zero Oscar nominations? That is the stuff of madness.

I’ve heard the worst kind of word vomit over the past few days, that David Fincher is ruining his legacy by telling the truth, that he hasn’t made a good film since Gone Girl, that he was only in it for the money, etc.

And this latest gem shows we are in the midst of a fanatical witch hunt that will probably get worse before it gets better, and when it all dies down years from now, only then will they realize they killed art far more than AI ever could. Did you ever think in a million years these people would be discouraging others from buying tickets to movies?

The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth is a great movie. It isn’t a better movie if you remove the AI. It’s just a more expensive movie. What everyone should fear more than AI are the people who now believe it’s their job to police Hollywood and art. The great thing about AI is that it does not have to wait for them. Anyone can get ahold of it and take it wherever they want to go.

David Fincher is the best director working in Hollywood today and just made the best film of the year.