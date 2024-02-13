A bit late posting this, as it’s already got over 400K views on Youtube, but better late than never. Jimmy Kimmel is a good sport as Weird Barbie takes him through the Best Picture contenders. It’s a smart move. And makes me think people will watch. They will watch!
Sasha Stone has been around the Oscar scene since 1999. Almost everything on this website is her fault.
