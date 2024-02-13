Spread the love

The editing on this trailer is so good I have to ask — did Kirk Baxter do this work? It’s really well done.

As you may or may not know, the SAG Awards are streaming only on Netflix this year (as opposed to Youtube). So if you don’t have Netflix you can’t watch them. I have registered my criticisms of this, as I believe that films and film awards should be accessible to all. This is soon to be the fate of the Academy Awards if things don’t dramatically improve.

I do love how the key art here has Jeremy Allen White and Margot Robbie out front. That’s good marketing.

The SAG Awards are coming up quickly: Saturday, February 24 at 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT, only on Netflix.