Bronwen Hughes has been hopping between film and television as a director for thirty years now. On film, she directed Ben Affleck and Sandra Bullock in Forces of Nature and Thomas Jane in the far too overlooked South African crime thriller Stander (seriously, seek it out), among others. She has been particularly prolific on the small screen, directing episodes of The L Word, The Walking Dead, 13 Reasons Why, Berlin Station, as well as Breaking Bad and the season 5 debut of Better Call Saul.

In our interview, we discuss her work in both mediums, how television has advanced into a golden age, and of course, her work in the Breaking Bad universe.

Awards Daily: You directed the eighth episode of Breaking Bad in season one. Did that have any bearing on you getting hired for the Better Call Saul season 5 premiere.

Bronwen Hughes: I presume so! I don’t know how they choose who they choose. The lucky thing for me is that I I had just done a film called Stander which is a story about a South African bank robber who turned out to be the captain of the police.



AD: Terrific movie.

BH: Thank you! Then I got a call from Vince Gilligan who said I’ve seen your movie, and I’m about to do this series and I think your visual language and your style is just what we would like for this thing I’m going to do called Breaking Bad. That’s a compliment. Although, of course the thing is that you don’t realize when you’re working on a first season – it’s not a “hit” show. You don’t know what it is. You hope somebody wants to make this show and go beyond the opening pilot. You don’t know what you have. It was a lucky position because, with Vince, I was working in my own taste. Which is huge. Quite often you get hired on a show when you’re just supposed to become the conduit of the taste of the vision of the show runner, but in this case I was already in my wheel house. The tone was already my jam. So, I got this fantastic script from Vince, and we did it. Vince is fantastically open and hungry for ideas. In those early days, we started doing things that carried on as sort of signature language through Breaking Bad and now continuing through Better Call Saul.

The unique sort of ingenious aspect of the Vince Gilligan – Peter Gould universe is people doing bad things for good reasons and you’re rooting for them anyways. It’s just so seductive. Finding that tone which is enough fun that you’re buoyant and enjoying yourself but never swinging over to broad, and dark enough that it keeps it real but not so much that you could no longer enjoy the ride. It’s like a tightrope act. He was also open to us doing unique shots like putting the camera beneath the floor of the exploding crystal. That continued with Saul by sliding the camera down the drain pipe with the baggie of drugs. Let’s just try things. That kind of spirit carried from Breaking Bad over to Saul.

The other thing was the use of montage. Like one sentence in the early script of Breaking Bad with Jesse dealing drugs both uptown and downtown, you just get one sequence. So, I would go out on my off hours driving around the bad parts of Albuquerque looking for cool places because anything could go in the sequence. That became part of language. You see that continuity in the sequence of him selling the burner phones to the skids of Albuquerque. (Laughs).

AD: There was some distance between your Breaking Bad episode to your work on Saul. What was it like to return to the universe?

BH: Sometimes it feels like a long time and sometimes it’s like a blink of an eye, because you’re busy in between. The best thing is is kind of what I hinted at, which is that when I came to talk to Peter Gould and Vince about Saul, it was like coming right back to the sweet spot that I enjoyed so much the first time. It was a joy. Between times you’re working on different things and some are close to your taste and some are not so close and this is so precisely my taste. The thing about the the time between is both shows have become legend. When you step into their production office and see the sheer volume of fan paraphernalia, like people who have made tribute art, you realize that you have this enormous responsibility to make sure you’ve done them proud. That lingered in my thoughts, although of course, you just get busy and do your thing. The fact that everything had become so deeply entrenched in people’s loves and fan base means the responsibility’s enormous.

AD: You mentioned working the challenge of working on shows that don’t allow for stylistic flourishes like Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul do. I imagine that can be a creative challenge, especially if you’ve done something like this that gives you more freedom.

BH: The best thing is when you can end up working with people with good taste and who have a a sense of storytelling. I believe that the way you should something is a great deal of the story – it’s not just the words that come out of the actor’s mouths. To me, it’s the melding of form and function. If you are working with the show runner or a person who has a sense of that, even if they have made some decisions or choices that are not exactly what you would have done, then you get where they come from because they’re put thought behind it. You can drop into that so long as you’re open. It’s less fun when someone has just dug their heels in because they decided this will be the rule of our shoot, and you’re like, but it’s a chase scene! How can I just use that rule because we’ll never feel the our hearts beat faster if I do it your way! (Laughs). There are frustrating moments when you’re trying to abide, but don’t really believe in it. You try to, for the most part, work on good stuff with good people.