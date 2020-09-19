As the 2020 Creative Arts Emmys comes to an end the Award Daily team makes their predictions in the final 30 categories including the four guest acting races. Will Eddie Murphy and Phylicia Rashad finally win long overdue Emmys? Will Fred Willard win posthumously for the final season of Modern Family?

Tonight, the Creative Arts Emmys finally come to a close after a five-night virtual event. Shaking up their usual two-night event the Television Academy has been able to split up the Creative Arts Ceremony into five, quick, hour long events that allows the honorees more time in the spotlight after working so hard throughout the year. Rounding out the week long event the winners in the guest acting categories, the variety special categories, and the final craft categories will be announced.

Heading into tonight The Mandalorian and Watchmen are the two of the biggest winners of the year with five Emmys each. Both shows have the opportunity to continue their winning streak tonight. Tonight Watchmen is hoping to rack up even more wins in the hopes of getting close to beating the record for the most wins by a single limited series.

Perennial Emmy favorites The Crown and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel are also hoping to collect more craft and tech awards tonight as well. Will these two impeccably crafted period pieces continue to win over voters or is the Television Academy ready to move on to newer shows?

The most exciting categories of the night include the four guest acting races. The four acting races are stacked with tough competition. Eddie Murphy is the frontrunner for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series 37 years after first being nominated for SNL. Phylicia Rashad is also hoping to finally win her first Emmy. Maya Rudolph is competing against herself in the Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series race and could win her second Emmy this year after winning the other night for her voice work on Big Mouth.

Before tuning in for the final livestream at 5 PM PST catch up on the full list of nominees below as well as predictions from the Awards Daily TV team!

OUTSTANDING ANIMATED PROGRAM

Big Mouth – Megan, Jordan

Bob’s Burgers

BoJack Horseman – Jalal, Clarence, Joey, Kevin, Ben

Rick and Morty – Shadan

The Simpsons

OUTSTANDING CHILDREN’S PROGRAM

Jim Henson’s The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance – Jalal, Joey, Kevin, Jordan

Star Wars Resistance – Ben

We Are the Dream: The Kids of the Oakland MLK Oratorical Fest – Clarence, Megan, Shadan

OUTSTANDING COMMERCIAL

Back-to-School Essentials – Sandy Hook Promise – Jalal, Megan, Joey, Kevin, Shadan, Jordan, Ben

Before Alexa – Amazon

Bounce – Apple AirPods – Clarence

Groundhog Day – Jeep (Fiat Chrysler Automobiles FCA)

The Look – P&G

OUTSTANDING DOCUMENTARY OR NONFICTION SERIES

American Masters

Hillary – Jordan

McMillion$ – Megan, Joey

The Last Dance – Jalal, Clarence, Kevin, Shadan, Ben

Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem, and Madness

EXCEPTIONAL MERIT IN DOCUMENTARY FILMMAKING

Chasing the Moon (American Experience)

Moonlight Sonata: Deafness in Three Acts

One Child Nation – Ben

The Cave – Jalal, Clarence, Megan, Joey, Kevin, Shadan, Jordan

OUTSTANDING TELEVISION MOVIE

American Son

Bad Education – Jalal, Clarence, Megan, Joey, Kevin, Shadan, Ben

Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings: These Old Bones

El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. The Reverend

OUTSTANDING UNSTRUCTURED REALITY PROGRAM

Amy Schumer Learns to Cook: Lunch Break and Pasta Night

Cheer – Jalal, Megan, Joey, Kevin, Shadan, Jordan

Kevin Hart: Don’t F**k This Up

RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked – Clarence, Ben

We’re Here

OUTSTANDING VARIETY SPECIAL (PRE-RECORDED)

Dave Chappelle: Sticks & Stones – Jalal, Clarence, Shadan, Ben

Dave Chappelle: The Kennedy Center Mark Twain Prize for American Humor – Jordan

Hannah Gadsby: Douglas

Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours to Kill

John Mulaney & The Sack Lunch Bunch – Megan, Joey, Kevin

Tiffany Haddish: Black Mitzvah

OUTSTANDING CASTING FOR A LIMITED SERIES MOVIE OR SPECIAL

America

Normal People

Unbelievable

Unorthodox

Watchmen – Jalal, Clarence, Megan, Joey, Kevin, Shadan, Jordan, Ben

OUTSTANDING CHOREOGRAPHY FOR VARIETY OR REALITY PROGRAMMING

Save X Fenty Show

So You Think You Can Dance (Al Blackstone) – Jordan, Ben

So You Think You Can Dance (Travis Wall) – Jalal, Joey

The Oscars – Clarence, Kevin, Shadan

World of Dance – Megan

OUTSTANDING CINEMATOGRAPHY FOR A SINGLE-CAMERA SERIES (ONE HOUR)

Mindhunter

Ozark (Boss Fight)

Ozark (Civil Union)

Tales From the Loop

The Crown – Jalal, Kevin, Shadan, Ben

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel – Clarence, Megan, Jordan

Westworld

OUTSTANDING CONTEMPORARY COSTUMES

Black-ish – Jordan

Euphoria – Megan, Joey, Ben

Grace and Frankie

Killing Eve

The Politician

Schitt’s Creek – Clarence, Kevin, Shadan

Unorthodox – Jalal

OUTSTANDING CONTEMPORARY MAKEUP (NON-PROSTHETIC)

Big Little Lies

Euphoria – Jalal, Megan, Shadan

The Handmaid’s Tale – Clarence, Kevin

Ozark – Ben

The Politician

Schitt’s Creek – Joey, Jordan

OUTSTANDING DIRECTING FOR A VARIETY SPECIAL

62 nd Grammy Awards

Grammy Awards 73 rd Annual Tony Awards – Megan

Annual Tony Awards – Megan Dave Chappelle: Sticks & Stones – Clarence, Ben

Live in Front of a Studio Audience: “All In the Family” and “Good Times” – Jalal, Shadan, Jordan

Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show Starring Jennifer Lopez and Shakira – Joey

OUTSTANDING GUEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

Adam Driver, Saturday Night Live

Luke Kirby, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Eddie Murphy, Saturday Night Live – Jalal, Megan, Joey, Kevin, Shadan, Ben

Dev Patel, Modern Love

Brad Pitt, Saturday Night Live

Fred Willard, Modern Family – Clarence, Jordan

OUTSTANDING GUEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

Angela Bassett, A Black Lady Sketch Show

Bette Midler, The Politician

Maya Rudolph, The Good Place – Megan, Ben

Maya Rudolph, Saturday Night Live – Jalal, Joey, Jordan

Wanda Sykes, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel – Clarence, Kevin

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Saturday Night Live

OUTSTANDING GUEST ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Jason Bateman, The Outsider

Ron Cephas Jones, This Is Us

James Cromwell, Succession – Ben

Giancarlo Esposito, The Mandalorian – Jalal, Clarence, Megan, Kevin, Jordan

Andrew Scott, Black Mirror – Joey, Shadan

Martin Short, The Morning Show

OUTSTANDING GUEST ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Alexis Bledel, The Handmaid’s Tale – Megan

Laverne Cox, Orange is the New Black

Cherry Jones, Succession – Jalal, Clarence, Joey, Kevin, Shadan

Phylicia Rashad, This is Us – Ben

Cicely Tyson, How to Get Away with Murder – Jordan

Harriet Walter, Succession

OUTSTANDING HOST FOR A REALITY OR COMPETITION PROGRAM

Making It (Amy Poehler & Nick Offerman)

Nailed It! (Nicole Byer)

Queer Eye

RuPaul’s Drag Race (RuPaul) – Jalal, Clarence, Megan, Joey, Kevin, Shadan, Jordan, Ben

Shark Tank

Top Chef (Padma Lakshmi & Tom Colicchio)

OUTSTANDING INTERACTIVE EXTENSION OF A LINEAR PROGRAM

Mr. Robot – Megan

Stranger Things – Jalal, Clarence, Joey, Kevin, Shadan, Jordan, Ben

Westworld

OUTSTANDING LIGHTING DESIGN/LIGHTING DIRECTION FOR A VARIETY SERIES

America’s Got Talent

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Saturday Night Live – Jalal, Megan, Joey, Kevin, Shadan, Jordan

So You Think You Can Dance

The Voice – Clarence, Ben

OUTSTANDING MAIN TITLE DESIGN

Abstract: The Art of Design

Carnival Row

Godfather of Harlem – Megan

The Morning Show – Joey, Shadan

The Politician

Watchmen – Clarence, Kevin, Jordan, Ben

Westworld

OUTSTANDING MUSIC COMPOSITION FOR A SERIES (ORIGINAL DRAMATIC SCORE)

The Crown

Euphoria – Jordan

The Mandalorian – Ben

Ozark

Succession – Jalal, Clarence, Megan, Kevin, Shadan

OUTSTANDING PERIOD AND/OR CHARACTER HAIRSTYLING

The Crown – Clarence, Kevin

Hollywood – Megan

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel – Jalal, Joey, Shadan, Jordan, Ben

Pose

Star Trek: Picard

OUTSTANDING PRODUCTION DESIGN FOR A NARRATIVE PERIOD OR FANTASY PROGRAM (ONE HOUR OR MORE)

The Crown – Jalal, Clarence

Hollywood – Jordan

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel – Joey

Watchmen – Megan, Kevin, Shadan, Ben

Westworld

OUTSTANDING SINGLE-CAMERA PICTURE EDITING FOR A COMEDY SERIES

Curb Your Enthusiasm

Insecure

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel – Joey, Shadan

Schitt’s Creek (Happy Ending) – Jalal, Clarence, Megan, Kevin, Jordan

Schitt’s Creek (Start Spreading the News)

What We Do in The Shadows

OUTSTANDING SOUND EDITING FOR A LIMITED SERIES, MOVIE OR SPECIAL

American Horror Story: 1984

Catherine The Great

Devs

El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie

Watchmen – Jalal, Clarence, Megan, Joey, Kevin, Jordan, Ben

OUTSTANDING SOUND MIXING FOR A COMEDY OR DRAMA SERIES (ONE HOUR)

Better Call Saul

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel – Ben

Ozark – Joey, Kevin, Shadan

Star Trek: Picard

Stranger Things – Jalal, Clarence, Jordan

Westworld – Megan

OUTSTANDING STUNT COORDINATION FOR A DRAMA SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE

The Blacklist

The Mandalorian – Jalal, Clarence, Megan, Joey, Kevin, Shadan, Jordan, Ben

The Rookie

W.A.T.

Stranger Things

OUTSTANDING WRITING FOR A VARIETY SPECIAL