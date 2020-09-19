As the 2020 Creative Arts Emmys comes to an end the Award Daily team makes their predictions in the final 30 categories including the four guest acting races. Will Eddie Murphy and Phylicia Rashad finally win long overdue Emmys? Will Fred Willard win posthumously for the final season of Modern Family?
Tonight, the Creative Arts Emmys finally come to a close after a five-night virtual event. Shaking up their usual two-night event the Television Academy has been able to split up the Creative Arts Ceremony into five, quick, hour long events that allows the honorees more time in the spotlight after working so hard throughout the year. Rounding out the week long event the winners in the guest acting categories, the variety special categories, and the final craft categories will be announced.
Heading into tonight The Mandalorian and Watchmen are the two of the biggest winners of the year with five Emmys each. Both shows have the opportunity to continue their winning streak tonight. Tonight Watchmen is hoping to rack up even more wins in the hopes of getting close to beating the record for the most wins by a single limited series.
Perennial Emmy favorites The Crown and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel are also hoping to collect more craft and tech awards tonight as well. Will these two impeccably crafted period pieces continue to win over voters or is the Television Academy ready to move on to newer shows?
The most exciting categories of the night include the four guest acting races. The four acting races are stacked with tough competition. Eddie Murphy is the frontrunner for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series 37 years after first being nominated for SNL. Phylicia Rashad is also hoping to finally win her first Emmy. Maya Rudolph is competing against herself in the Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series race and could win her second Emmy this year after winning the other night for her voice work on Big Mouth.
Before tuning in for the final livestream at 5 PM PST catch up on the full list of nominees below as well as predictions from the Awards Daily TV team!
OUTSTANDING ANIMATED PROGRAM
- Big Mouth – Megan, Jordan
- Bob’s Burgers
- BoJack Horseman – Jalal, Clarence, Joey, Kevin, Ben
- Rick and Morty – Shadan
- The Simpsons
OUTSTANDING CHILDREN’S PROGRAM
- Jim Henson’s The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance – Jalal, Joey, Kevin, Jordan
- Star Wars Resistance – Ben
- We Are the Dream: The Kids of the Oakland MLK Oratorical Fest – Clarence, Megan, Shadan
OUTSTANDING COMMERCIAL
- Back-to-School Essentials – Sandy Hook Promise – Jalal, Megan, Joey, Kevin, Shadan, Jordan, Ben
- Before Alexa – Amazon
- Bounce – Apple AirPods – Clarence
- Groundhog Day – Jeep (Fiat Chrysler Automobiles FCA)
- The Look – P&G
OUTSTANDING DOCUMENTARY OR NONFICTION SERIES
- American Masters
- Hillary – Jordan
- McMillion$ – Megan, Joey
- The Last Dance – Jalal, Clarence, Kevin, Shadan, Ben
- Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem, and Madness
EXCEPTIONAL MERIT IN DOCUMENTARY FILMMAKING
- Chasing the Moon (American Experience)
- Moonlight Sonata: Deafness in Three Acts
- One Child Nation – Ben
- The Cave – Jalal, Clarence, Megan, Joey, Kevin, Shadan, Jordan
OUTSTANDING TELEVISION MOVIE
- American Son
- Bad Education – Jalal, Clarence, Megan, Joey, Kevin, Shadan, Ben
- Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings: These Old Bones
- El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie
- Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. The Reverend
OUTSTANDING UNSTRUCTURED REALITY PROGRAM
- Amy Schumer Learns to Cook: Lunch Break and Pasta Night
- Cheer – Jalal, Megan, Joey, Kevin, Shadan, Jordan
- Kevin Hart: Don’t F**k This Up
- RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked – Clarence, Ben
- We’re Here
OUTSTANDING VARIETY SPECIAL (PRE-RECORDED)
- Dave Chappelle: Sticks & Stones – Jalal, Clarence, Shadan, Ben
- Dave Chappelle: The Kennedy Center Mark Twain Prize for American Humor – Jordan
- Hannah Gadsby: Douglas
- Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours to Kill
- John Mulaney & The Sack Lunch Bunch – Megan, Joey, Kevin
- Tiffany Haddish: Black Mitzvah
OUTSTANDING CASTING FOR A LIMITED SERIES MOVIE OR SPECIAL
- America
- Normal People
- Unbelievable
- Unorthodox
- Watchmen – Jalal, Clarence, Megan, Joey, Kevin, Shadan, Jordan, Ben
OUTSTANDING CHOREOGRAPHY FOR VARIETY OR REALITY PROGRAMMING
- Save X Fenty Show
- So You Think You Can Dance (Al Blackstone) – Jordan, Ben
- So You Think You Can Dance (Travis Wall) – Jalal, Joey
- The Oscars – Clarence, Kevin, Shadan
- World of Dance – Megan
OUTSTANDING CINEMATOGRAPHY FOR A SINGLE-CAMERA SERIES (ONE HOUR)
- Mindhunter
- Ozark (Boss Fight)
- Ozark (Civil Union)
- Tales From the Loop
- The Crown – Jalal, Kevin, Shadan, Ben
- The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel – Clarence, Megan, Jordan
- Westworld
OUTSTANDING CONTEMPORARY COSTUMES
- Black-ish – Jordan
- Euphoria – Megan, Joey, Ben
- Grace and Frankie
- Killing Eve
- The Politician
- Schitt’s Creek – Clarence, Kevin, Shadan
- Unorthodox – Jalal
OUTSTANDING CONTEMPORARY MAKEUP (NON-PROSTHETIC)
- Big Little Lies
- Euphoria – Jalal, Megan, Shadan
- The Handmaid’s Tale – Clarence, Kevin
- Ozark – Ben
- The Politician
- Schitt’s Creek – Joey, Jordan
OUTSTANDING DIRECTING FOR A VARIETY SPECIAL
- 62nd Grammy Awards
- 73rd Annual Tony Awards – Megan
- Dave Chappelle: Sticks & Stones – Clarence, Ben
- Live in Front of a Studio Audience: “All In the Family” and “Good Times” – Jalal, Shadan, Jordan
- Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show Starring Jennifer Lopez and Shakira – Joey
OUTSTANDING GUEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES
- Adam Driver, Saturday Night Live
- Luke Kirby, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Eddie Murphy, Saturday Night Live – Jalal, Megan, Joey, Kevin, Shadan, Ben
- Dev Patel, Modern Love
- Brad Pitt, Saturday Night Live
- Fred Willard, Modern Family – Clarence, Jordan
OUTSTANDING GUEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES
- Angela Bassett, A Black Lady Sketch Show
- Bette Midler, The Politician
- Maya Rudolph, The Good Place – Megan, Ben
- Maya Rudolph, Saturday Night Live – Jalal, Joey, Jordan
- Wanda Sykes, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel – Clarence, Kevin
- Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Saturday Night Live
OUTSTANDING GUEST ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES
- Jason Bateman, The Outsider
- Ron Cephas Jones, This Is Us
- James Cromwell, Succession – Ben
- Giancarlo Esposito, The Mandalorian – Jalal, Clarence, Megan, Kevin, Jordan
- Andrew Scott, Black Mirror – Joey, Shadan
- Martin Short, The Morning Show
OUTSTANDING GUEST ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES
- Alexis Bledel, The Handmaid’s Tale – Megan
- Laverne Cox, Orange is the New Black
- Cherry Jones, Succession – Jalal, Clarence, Joey, Kevin, Shadan
- Phylicia Rashad, This is Us – Ben
- Cicely Tyson, How to Get Away with Murder – Jordan
- Harriet Walter, Succession
OUTSTANDING HOST FOR A REALITY OR COMPETITION PROGRAM
- Making It (Amy Poehler & Nick Offerman)
- Nailed It! (Nicole Byer)
- Queer Eye
- RuPaul’s Drag Race (RuPaul) – Jalal, Clarence, Megan, Joey, Kevin, Shadan, Jordan, Ben
- Shark Tank
- Top Chef (Padma Lakshmi & Tom Colicchio)
OUTSTANDING INTERACTIVE EXTENSION OF A LINEAR PROGRAM
- Mr. Robot – Megan
- Stranger Things – Jalal, Clarence, Joey, Kevin, Shadan, Jordan, Ben
- Westworld
OUTSTANDING LIGHTING DESIGN/LIGHTING DIRECTION FOR A VARIETY SERIES
- America’s Got Talent
- Jimmy Kimmel Live!
- Saturday Night Live – Jalal, Megan, Joey, Kevin, Shadan, Jordan
- So You Think You Can Dance
- The Voice – Clarence, Ben
OUTSTANDING MAIN TITLE DESIGN
- Abstract: The Art of Design
- Carnival Row
- Godfather of Harlem – Megan
- The Morning Show – Joey, Shadan
- The Politician
- Watchmen – Clarence, Kevin, Jordan, Ben
- Westworld
OUTSTANDING MUSIC COMPOSITION FOR A SERIES (ORIGINAL DRAMATIC SCORE)
- The Crown
- Euphoria – Jordan
- The Mandalorian – Ben
- Ozark
- Succession – Jalal, Clarence, Megan, Kevin, Shadan
OUTSTANDING PERIOD AND/OR CHARACTER HAIRSTYLING
- The Crown – Clarence, Kevin
- Hollywood – Megan
- The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel – Jalal, Joey, Shadan, Jordan, Ben
- Pose
- Star Trek: Picard
OUTSTANDING PRODUCTION DESIGN FOR A NARRATIVE PERIOD OR FANTASY PROGRAM (ONE HOUR OR MORE)
- The Crown – Jalal, Clarence
- Hollywood – Jordan
- The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel – Joey
- Watchmen – Megan, Kevin, Shadan, Ben
- Westworld
OUTSTANDING SINGLE-CAMERA PICTURE EDITING FOR A COMEDY SERIES
- Curb Your Enthusiasm
- Insecure
- The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel – Joey, Shadan
- Schitt’s Creek (Happy Ending) – Jalal, Clarence, Megan, Kevin, Jordan
- Schitt’s Creek (Start Spreading the News)
- What We Do in The Shadows
OUTSTANDING SOUND EDITING FOR A LIMITED SERIES, MOVIE OR SPECIAL
- American Horror Story: 1984
- Catherine The Great
- Devs
- El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie
- Watchmen – Jalal, Clarence, Megan, Joey, Kevin, Jordan, Ben
OUTSTANDING SOUND MIXING FOR A COMEDY OR DRAMA SERIES (ONE HOUR)
- Better Call Saul
- The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel – Ben
- Ozark – Joey, Kevin, Shadan
- Star Trek: Picard
- Stranger Things – Jalal, Clarence, Jordan
- Westworld – Megan
OUTSTANDING STUNT COORDINATION FOR A DRAMA SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE
- The Blacklist
- The Mandalorian – Jalal, Clarence, Megan, Joey, Kevin, Shadan, Jordan, Ben
- The Rookie
- W.A.T.
- Stranger Things
OUTSTANDING WRITING FOR A VARIETY SPECIAL
- Dave Chappelle: Sticks & Stones – Clarence, Kevin, Jordan, Ben
- Hannah Gadsby: Douglas
- John Mulaney & The Sack Lunch Bunch – Jalal, Megan, Joey
- Patton Oswalt: I Love Everything
- Seth Meyers: Lobby Baby