See the press release from the American Film Institute below:

Today, the American Film Institute (AFI) announced that AFI AWARDS 2020, celebrating the year’s most outstanding achievements in film and television, will take place Friday, February 26, 2021. Unique in its celebration of the film and television arts’ collaborative nature, AFI AWARDS is the only national program that honors creative teams as a whole – recognizing those in front of and behind the camera. Honorees are selected based on works which best advance the art of the moving image, enhance the rich cultural heritage of America’s art form, inspire audiences and artists alike, and/or make a mark on American society.

“AFI AWARDS celebrates the best in the art of the moving image – and we look forward to honoring the films and artists who have inspired and entertained us during these unprecedented times.” said Bob Gazzale, President and CEO of the American Film Institute. “Now more than ever, we need to shine a light on art that drives culture forward.”

AFI AWARDS was created in 2000 to recognize the films and television programs which contribute to our collective cultural legacy. Selections are made through a jury process where AFI Trustees, scholars, artists and critics determine the year’s most outstanding achievements and provide contextual rationales for each selection. When placed in an historical context, these stories provide a complex, rich, visual record of our modern world. The 2020 entries will join a notable group of previous AFI AWARDS honorees. View all past honorees here.

A supporter of AFI and its programs for the past 17 years, Audi is the Official Sponsor of this year’s AFI AWARDS.

More details about event will be released in the coming months.