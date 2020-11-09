This week, we return to focus on the biggest awards contenders of the Fall TV season: HBO’s The Undoing and Netflix’s The Crown.

We’re back after a brief mental break leading up to and following the 2020 Presidential Election. Fortunately, it did not rob Megan of her religion. So, as we (and the country) look forward, we look at the two highest-profile television series of the 2020 Fall TV season. HBO’s The Undoing reunites Nicole Kidman with Big Little Lies writer David E. Kelley. Based on the dramatically different novel You Should Have Known by Jean Hanff Korelitz, The Undoing stars Kidman as a woman whose husband (Hugh Grant) may or may not have killed a young mother. Given their previous working relationship with Big Little Lies, Kidman and Kelley set the bar very high. Does their new series meet our expectations? And, given the pandemic-impacted TV season, what are the awards chances for the limited series?

Joey and Clarence also take a look at the fourth season of Netflix’s The Crown. It gives us the drama between Prince Charles (Josh O’Connor) and Princess Diana (Emma Corrin) that we’ve either been dreading or dying for, depending on your perspective. Plus, we’re finally getting the Margaret Thatcher we all truly deserve, courtesy of Gillian Anderson. Oh yes, and Olivia Colman putters around in the background. What did Joey and Clarence think of this new season, and how is it primed to compete at the Golden Globes and SAG Awards in 2021?

We close our podcast, as always, with the Flash Forward to the media we’re most anticipating in the upcoming week.

