This week, the Water Cooler Gang pulls up around the chessboard, pops a bottle of tranquilizers, and envisions awards placement for Netflix’s The Queen’s Gambit.

Netflix recently announced that their new limited series, Scott Frank’s The Queen’s Gambit, now ranks as their biggest limited series to date. With over 62 million households tuning in and good reviews, The Queen’s Gambit must be taken very seriously in the upcoming awards season. We dive into the series and the lead performance by Anya Taylor-Joy. What works? What doesn’t work? How will awards bodies react to the series? Is this just a quarantine-influenced love fest from audiences starved for something new? We discuss all of the above on this week’s Thanksgiving podcast.

But first, we’re diving into two new Hulu films: Happiest Season and Run.

We close our podcast, as always, with the Flash Forward to the media we’re most anticipating in the upcoming week.

