The Film Independent Spirit Awards nominations will be announced online tomorrow at 10am ET / 7am PT on the Film Independent website and YouTube channel. Given her storied history with this voting body, expect Kelly Reichardt’s First Cow to do well, particularly after the warm embrace of the independent film by various critics groups throughout the season.

Also in the mix are assumably Nomadland, The Assistant – particularly for its lead performance by Julia Garner – Never Rarely Sometimes Always, I’m Thinking of Ending Things, and Minari among others.

For your predictions, if you’re following along at home, not eligible for Spirit Awards nominations from Netflix are the following:

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Da 5 Bloods

Mank

The Midnight Sky

The Prom

Hillbilly Elegy

Additionally, Sophia Loren is not eligible for Best Actress given that her film, The Life Ahead, is in the international category.

Here are your last 10 winners of Best Feature at the Spirit Awards. Winners also nominated for Best Picture at the Oscars are bold. As you can see, it’s only very recently that the Spirit Awards winners haven’t gone on to be nominated at the Oscars.

2020: The Farewell

2019: If Beale Street Could Talk

2018: Get Out

2017: Moonlight

2016: Spotlight

2015: Birdman

2014: 12 Years a Slave

2013: Silver Linings Playbook

2012: The Artist

2011: Black Swan

Presents for this year’s nominations will include Laverne Cox (Promising Young Woman), Barry Jenkins (Moonlight, If Beale Street Could Talk), and Olivia Wilde (Booksmart). Tomorrow’s nominations will also include television categories, a first for the Spirit Awards.

So, readers, what are your big predictions for tomorrow’s nominations? Sound off in the comments below!