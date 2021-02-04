Best Ensemble
Da 5 Bloods
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Minari
One Night in Miami…
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Best Actress
Amy Adams, Hillbilly Elegy
Viola Davis, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman
Frances McDormand, Nomadland
Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman
Best Actor
Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal
Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Anthony Hopkins, The Father
Gary Oldman, Mank
Steven Yeun, Minari
Best Supporting Actress
Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy
Olivia Colman, The Father
Yuh-Jung Youn, Minari
Helena Zengel, News of the World
Best Supporting Actor
Sacha Baron Cohen, The Trial of the Chicago 7
Chadwick Boseman, Da 5 Bloods
Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah
Jared Leto, The Little Things
Leslie Odom Jr., One Night in Miami
Best Stunt Ensemble
Da 5 Bloods
Mulan
News of the World
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Wonder Woman 1984
Television
Best TV Ensemble Drama
Better Call Saul
Bridgerton
The Crown
Lovecraft Country
Ozark
Best TV Ensemble Comedy
Dead to Me
The Flight Attendant
The Great
Schitt’s Creek
Ted Lasso
Best Actress TV Drama
Gillian Anderson, The Crown
Olivia Colman, The Crown
Emma Corrin, The Crown
Julia Garner, Ozark
Laura Linney, Ozark
Best Actor TV Drama
Jason Bateman, Ozark
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
Josh O’Connor, The Crown
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Rege-Jean Page, Bridgerton
Best Actress TV Comedy
Christina Applegate, Dead to Me
Linda Cardellini, Dead to Me
Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant
Annie Murphy, Schitt’s Creek
Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek
Best Actor TV Comedy
Nicholas Hoult, The Great
Dan Levy, Schitt’s Creek
Eugene Levy, Schitt’s Creek
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Ramy Youssef, Ramy
Best TV Stunt Ensemble, Comedy or Drama
The Boys
Cobra Kai
Lovecraft Country
The Mandalorian
Westworld