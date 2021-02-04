Best Ensemble

Da 5 Bloods

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Minari

One Night in Miami…

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best Actress

Amy Adams, Hillbilly Elegy

Viola Davis, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman

Frances McDormand, Nomadland

Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman

Best Actor

Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal

Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Anthony Hopkins, The Father

Gary Oldman, Mank

Steven Yeun, Minari

Best Supporting Actress

Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy

Olivia Colman, The Father

Yuh-Jung Youn, Minari

Helena Zengel, News of the World

Best Supporting Actor

Sacha Baron Cohen, The Trial of the Chicago 7

Chadwick Boseman, Da 5 Bloods

Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah

Jared Leto, The Little Things

Leslie Odom Jr., One Night in Miami

Best Stunt Ensemble

Da 5 Bloods

Mulan

News of the World

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Wonder Woman 1984

Television

Best TV Ensemble Drama

Better Call Saul

Bridgerton

The Crown

Lovecraft Country

Ozark

Best TV Ensemble Comedy

Dead to Me

The Flight Attendant

The Great

Schitt’s Creek

Ted Lasso

Best Actress TV Drama

Gillian Anderson, The Crown

Olivia Colman, The Crown

Emma Corrin, The Crown

Julia Garner, Ozark

Laura Linney, Ozark

Best Actor TV Drama

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Josh O’Connor, The Crown

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Rege-Jean Page, Bridgerton

Best Actress TV Comedy

Christina Applegate, Dead to Me

Linda Cardellini, Dead to Me

Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant

Annie Murphy, Schitt’s Creek

Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek

Best Actor TV Comedy

Nicholas Hoult, The Great

Dan Levy, Schitt’s Creek

Eugene Levy, Schitt’s Creek

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Ramy Youssef, Ramy

Best TV Stunt Ensemble, Comedy or Drama

The Boys

Cobra Kai

Lovecraft Country

The Mandalorian

Westworld