We are joined by Jordan Walker – better known as TV Talk with JWalk – to discuss the recent news about the 2022 Golden Globes. We also dive into three new comedy series: Rutherford Falls and Girls5eva on Peacock and Chad on TBS.

Also, apologies for the audio issues encountered during this podcast!

We close our podcast, as always, with the Flash Forward to the media we’re most anticipating in the upcoming week.

Music from https://filmmusic.io

“Cheery Monday” by Kevin MacLeod (https://incompetech.com)

License: CC BY (http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/)