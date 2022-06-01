Palm Springs, CA (June 1, 2022) – The 28th annual Palm Springs International ShortFest returns to hold all of its screenings in-theatre at the Camelot Theatres (Palm Springs Cultural Center) from June 21-27. The festival will screen 51 curated programs showcasing 300 films including 38 World Premieres, 17 International Premieres, 35 North American Premieres and 18 U.S. Premieres. More than 5,800 short films from 134 countries were submitted. The complete line-up and schedule will be available on June 1st at www.psfilmfest.org and a list of films are included at the end of the release.

“Despite the extraordinarily challenging times, short filmmakers have continued to produce some of the most entertaining, urgent and moving art today,” said interim ShortFest Directror Sudeep Sharma. “We are so proud of their films and honored to be sharing their work with our loyal Palm Spring audience and the world. We are looking forward to helping create the connections and rare experiences only a film festival can make happen.”

Short films featuring celebrated film and TV actors include Eric Roberts in Appendage; Zachary Quinto in Chaperone; Peter Friedman in Daddy’s Girl; the voice of Brian Cox in Five Cents; Vicky Krieps in Frida; Adjoa Andoh and Amarah-Jae St. Aubyn in The Last Days; the voice of Isabella Rossellini in Louis I. King of the Sheep; Stephen Fry in Night of the Living Dread; Charles Rogers in No Man’s Land; Roommates produced by Paul Feig; Pauline Chalamet in Seasick; Rose Byrne in Shark, directed by Nash Edgerton; Amanda Seyfried and Thomas Sadoski in Skin & Bone; Molly Ringwald in Spa Day; Sub Eleven Seconds executive produced by the late Virgil Abloah; Cailee Spaeny in Unlimited World; Zosia Mamet (also a producer) and David Hull in Whiling; and Yael Stone in You and Me Before and After.

Each year ShortFest reflects the evolving film industry and the world at large. As reported by the filmmakers themselves, 125 out of 300 films (nearly 42%) feature women directors, and 114 films (38%) have filmmakers who identify as non-white, attesting to the diversity of this year’s slate. Further to its mandate to showcase film excellence worldwide, ShortFest is proud to welcome ten foreign countries exhibiting at least five films each – Australia (7), Belgium (8), Canada (20), France (23), Germany (16), India (7), Israel (5), Sweden (8), Switzerland (5) and the UK (12) – along with films from Bangladesh, Cambodia, China, Egypt, Indonesia, Iran, Iraq, Kyrgyzstan, Myanmar, Nigeria, Pakistan, Palestine, Qatar and Sudan. Especially of note this year are three Ukrainian shorts, all from women directors: The Diaper Cake (U.S. Premiere), Jordan ‘96 (World Premiere) and Operator Victoria (North American Premiere).

Palm Springs International ShortFest is a bellwether for awards recognition, with two of this year’s Oscar winners screening at last year’s ShortFest – The Queen of Basketball (Best Documentary Short Subject) and The Long Goodbye (Best Live Action Short Film) – along with a half-dozen Oscar nominees across Animated, Documentary and Live Action categories: Affairs of the Art, BoxBallet, On My Way, Please Hold, Three Songs for Benazir and When We Were Bullies. Over the course of 27 years, the festival has presented over 100 films that have gone on to receive Academy Award® nominations.

Juried award winners will be announced on Sunday, June 26 from the official selection presenting them with awards and cash prizes worth $25,000 including five Academy Award® qualifying awards. Best of the Fest shorts will screen on the final day, Monday, June 27. This year’s categories, which will have their own group of jury members, include:

Oscar®Qualifying Awards: Best of the Festival Award, Best Animated Short, Best Documentary Short, Best Live-Action Short Over 15 Minutes and Best Live-Action Short 15 Minutes and Under

Student Short Awards: Best Student Animated Short, Best Student Documentary Short, Best Student International Short, Best Student U.S. Short

Special Jury Awards: Best International Short, Best U.S. Short, Best Comedy Short, Best LGBTQ+ Short, Best Midnight Short, Local Jury Award, Young Cineastes Award, Bridging the Borders Award, Vimeo Staff Pick Award

The ShortFest Forum will also take place from June 22-26, with virtual classes and in-person panels, roundtables, and interactive events featuring industry representatives, filmmakers and additional guests. ShortFest Jury members and Forum programs and participants will be announced on June 7.

The 2022 Palm Springs ShortFest will screen the following films:

Animation

Anxious Body (France/Japan), Directed by Yoriko Mizushiri

Bestia (Chile), Directed by Hugo Covarrubias

Boobs (Canada), Directed by Marie Valade

Cat and Moth (Canada/UK), Directed by India Barnardo

The Cave (South Korea), Directed by Kim Jinman, Chon Jiyoung (World Premiere)

Cradle (Romania), Directed by Paul Mureşan

Do Not Feed The Pigeons (UK), Directed by Antonin Niclass (U.S. Premiere)

The Fall (Canada), Directed by Desirae Witte

Fall of the Ibis King (Ireland), Directed by Mikai Geronimo, Josh O’Caoimh

Five Cents (USA), Directed by Aaron Hughes

The Fourth Wall (Iran), Directed by Mahboobeh Kalaee

Girl in the Water (Taiwan), Directed by Shi-Rou Huang

Homebird (UK), Directed by Ewa Smyk

In his Mercy (Germany), Directed by Christoph Büttner (North American Premiere)

Laika & Nemo (Germany), Directed by Jan Gadermann, Sebastian Gadow

Life Is a Particle Time Is a Wave (USA), Directed by Daniel Zvereff

Lost Brain (Switzerland), Directed by Isabelle Favez (U.S. Premiere)

Louis I. King of the Sheep (Germany/USA), Directed by Markus Wulf (North American Premiere)

The Most Boring Granny in the Whole World (Germany), Directed by Damaris Zielke (North American Premiere)

Night (Germany/Qatar/Palestine/Jordan), Directed by Ahmad Saleh

Night of the Living Dread (UK), Directed by Ida Melum

The Ocean Duck (USA), Directed by Huda Razzak

On The Surface (Iceland/USA), Directed by Fan Sissoko

Rest in Piece (Germany/France), Directed by Antoine Antabi (North American Premiere)

The Seine’s Tears (France), Directed by Yanis Belaid, Eliott Benard, Nicolas Mayeur, Etienne Moulin, Hadrien Pinot, Lisa Vicente, Philippine Singer, Alice Letailleur

Sierra (Estonia), Directed by Sander Joon

Somebody Take the Wheel (USA), Directed by Kenzie Sutton

Something in the Garden (Chile), Directed by Marcos Sánchez

Sprite Fright (Netherlands), Directed by Matthew Luhn, Hjalti Hjalmarsson

The Spyglass (Sweden), Directed by Malin Erixon (International Premiere)

Steakhouse (Slovenia/Germany/France), Directed by Špela Čadež

Swallow the Universe (France), Directed by Nieto

Sweet Nothing (Switzerland), Directed by Joana Fischer, Marie-Christine Kenov

Theorie und Praxis (Germany), Directed by Leonie Minor

What I Had to Leave Behind (USA), Directed by Sean David Christensen

Wolf and Cub (USA), Directed by Marvin Bynoe

Your Mountain Is Waiting (UK), Directed by Hannah Jacobs (North American Premiere)

Zoon (Germany), Directed by Jonatan Schwenk

Animation/Documentary

Chilly & Milly (USA), Directed by William D. Caballero

Freedom Swimmer (Australia/France/UK/Hong Kong), Directed by Olivia Martin-McGuire

Love, Dad (Czech Republic/Slovakia), Directed by Diana Cam Van Nguyen

My Father’s Damn Camera! (Slovenia), Directed by Miloš Tomić

Once there was a sea… (Poland/Slovakia), Directed by Joanna Kozuch (U.S. Premiere)

The Originals (USA), Directed by Cristina Costantini, Alfie Kim Koetter

We Are Here (USA/UK), Directed by Doménica Castro, Constanza Castro

Yugo (France/Colombia), Directed by Carlos Gómez Salamanca

Documentary

2 Milligrams of Gold (Belgium/Brazil/Portugal/Hungary), Directed by Diego Quinderé de Carvalho

Ali and His Miracle Sheep (Iraq), Directed by Maythem Ridha

American Scar (USA), Directed by Daniel Lombroso

And Then They Burn the Sea (Qatar), Directed by Majid Al-Remaihi (North American Premiere)

BABYBANGZ (USA/UK), Directed by Juliana Kasumu

The Beautiful Colors of Jeremy Sicile-Kira (USA), Directed by Aaron Lemle

Belle River (Canada/USA), Directed by Guillaume Fournier, Samuel Matteau, Yannick Nolin

Coming Home (USA/UK), Directed by Naim Naif, Margot Bowman

Deerwoods Deathtrap (USA), Directed by James P. Gannon

Displaced (Kosovo), Directed by Samir Karahoda

Don’t Get too Comfortable (Qatar/USA/Netherlands), Directed by Shaima Al Tamimi

End of the Road (Serbia), Directed by Ivana Todorović (World Premiere)

The Feeling of Being Close to You (Singapore/USA), Directed by Ash Goh Hua (World Premiere)

Goodbye Tornio (Finland), Directed by Emilia Hernesniemi (U.S. Premiere)

The Great Abandonment (India/UK), Directed by Shirley Abraham, Amit Madheshiya (North American Premiere)

Handbook (Germany/Belarus), Directed by Pavel Mozhar (North American Premiere)

Haulout (UK), Directed by Evgenia Arbugaeva, Maxim Arbugaev (U.S. Premiere)

Holy Cowboys (India/USA), Directed by Varun Chopra

Imagine a Body (USA), Directed by Connor Lee O’Keefe

Langue (USA/Honduras), Directed by Charles Xiuzhi Dong (World Premiere)

La Prova (Belgium), Directed by Toni Isabella Valenzi (International Premiere)

Last Days of August (USA), Directed by Rodrigo Ojeda-Beck, Robert Machoian

Long Line of Ladies (USA), Directed by Rayka Zehtabchi, Shaandiin Tome

Meantime (USA), Directed by Michael T. Workman

My Duduś (USA), Directed by Tom Krawczyk

My Mom’s Eggplant Sauce (USA), Directed by Shaina Feinberg

Nalujuk Night (Canada), Directed by Jennie Williams

Nice To Meet You All (UK), Directed by Guen Murroni

Nuisance Bear (Canada), Directed by Jack Weisman, Gabriela Osio Vanden

The Panola Project (USA), Directed by Rachael DeCruz, Jeremy S. Levine

Party Poster (India), Directed by Rishi Chandna

Pete the Pond (UK), Directed by Will Clothier

The Sentence of Michael Thompson (USA), Directed by Kyle Thrash, Haley Elizabeth Anderson

Seven Hundred Fifty-Six (USA), Directed by Andree Ljutica

Some Kind of Intimacy (UK/France), Directed by Toby Bull

Space Lady (USA), Directed by Sophia Feuer

Street Reporter (USA), Directed by Laura Waters Hinson

Sub Eleven Seconds (USA), Directed by Bafic

Tamalero (USA), Directed by Bradley Smith (World Premiere)

Telos or Bust (USA), Directed by Brad Abrahams

Two-Spirit (Colombia), Directed by Mónica Taboada-Tapia

Under the Lake (Greece/Finland), Directed by Thanasis Trouboukis (North American Premiere)

Virtual Voice (Sudan/Qatar), Directed by Suzannah Mirghani

You Can’t Stop Spirit (USA), Directed by Vashni Korin

Yulisa (USA/Mexico), Directed by Jonathan Schienberg, Joshua Echevarria

Live Action

5pm Seaside (Austria/Greece), Directed by Valentin Stejskal (North American Premiere)

7 Star Dinosor Entertainment (India), Directed by Vaishali Naik

Absence (China/France), Directed by Wu Lang (North American Premiere)

Act of God (USA), Directed by Spencer Cook, Parker Smith

All the Crows in the World (Hong Kong), Directed by Tang Yi

Amelia (the Twin) (USA), Directed by Ethan Montgomery, Luke Montgomery

Amygdala (Greece), Directed by Maria Hatzakou (U.S. Premiere)

Appendage (USA), Directed by Anna Zlokovic

Aspirational Slut (USA), Directed by Caroline Lindy

Auntie (USA), Directed by Fawzia Mirza

Ayo Nene (France), Directed by Daouda Diakhaté

Bag of Hats (USA), Directed by Jacob Sheppard (World Premiere)

Berry Pickers (Sweden/USA), Directed by Agnes Skonare Karlsson

Binge Loving (Belgium), Directed by Thomas Deknop (North American Premiere)

Birds (USA), Directed by Katherine Propper

BJ’s Mobile Gift Shop (USA), Directed by Jason Park

The Blanket (Finland), Directed by Teppo Airaksinen (North American Premiere)

Bollard (Australia), Directed by Sam Darcy (World Premiere)

Bolognese (USA), Directed by Annika Chavez, Sara Linden

Boomerang (USA), Directed by Rylee Jean Ebsen

Brasier (Canada), Directed by Emilie Mannering (International Premiere)

Brat (Germany), Directed by Anna Roller (North American Premiere)

Breakpoint (France), Directed by Nicolas Panay (U.S. Premiere)

Brownsville Bred (USA), Directed by Elaine Del Valle

Brutalia, Days of Labor (Greece/Belgium), Directed by Manolis Mavris

Bug (Israel), Directed by Bar Cohen (International Premiere)

Bump (Canada), Directed by Maziyar Khatam

Busan, 1999 (USA/South Korea), Directed by Thomas Percy Kim

Calabaza (USA), Directed by Stephanie Osuna-Hernandez

Chaperone (USA), Directed by Sam Max

Chiatura (France/Georgia), Directed by Toby Andris

Cicada (South Korea), Directed by Daewoen Yoon

Clare (USA), Directed by Lauren Minnerath

The Conductor (USA), Directed by Graham Goldstein (World Premiere)

cosboi (USA), Directed by Gosha Shapiro

Crazy Bitch (Chile/USA), Directed by Irene Mercadal (International Premiere)

Creatures of the Night (Greece), Directed by Memi Koupa

The Crimson Mercedes (France), Directed by Marine Levéel (North American Premiere)

Daddy’s Girl (USA), Directed by Lena Hudson

Date Night Look (USA), Directed by Wesley Wingo

The Daughter (India), Directed by Soumyak Kanti DeBiswas

Dear Mama… (USA), Directed by Winter Dunn

Dear Passengers (Estonia), Directed by Madli Lääne (North American Premiere)

Deep Blue (Canada), Directed by Franie-Éléonore Bernier (International Premiere)

The Diamond (Sweden), Directed by Vedran Rupic

The Diaper Cake (Ukraine), Directed by Anastasia Babenko (U.S. Premiere)

Dirty Hands (France), Directed by Hélène Rosselet-Ruiz

Don’t Go Where I Can’t Find You (Ireland), Directed by Rioghnach Ní Ghrioghair

Dora (France), Directed by Joanne Delachair

Dorlis (France), Directed by Enricka MH (U.S. Premiere)

Dream on Leon (Canada), Directed by Roger Gariépy (World Premiere)

East End (USA), Directed by Grant Curatola (World Premiere)

Egúngún (Masquerade) (Nigeria), Directed by Olive Nwosu

El Carrito (USA), Directed by Zahida Pirani

Elevate (USA), Directed by Dylan Boom

Empath (USA), Directed by Alec Moeller (World Premiere)

Enloquecer (USA/Spain), Directed by Hector Prats

Erratum (France), Directed by Giulio Callegari

The Event (USA), Directed by Hugo De Sousa, Frank Mosley

Every Step Is a Prayer (USA/UK), Directed by Cara Stricker

The Executioner (China), Directed by Yue Huang (North American Premiere)

Exemplar (Israel), Directed by Mor Polanuer (World Premiere)

Eye for an Eye (Canada), Directed by Anthony Coveney (International Premiere)

Falena (Canada), Directed by Nancy Pettinicchio (International Premiere)

Fanmi (Canada), Directed by Carmine Pierre-Dufour, Sandrine Brodeur-Desrosiers

Fever (Switzerland), Directed by Matias Carlier (North American Premiere)

Fish Fingers (Switzerland), Directed by Lars Mulle

F^¢k ‘€m R!ght B@¢k (USA), Directed by Harris Doran

Foreign Uncle (USA/China), Directed by Sining Xiang (World Premiere)

Free Men (Denmark/Iceland), Directed by Óskar Kristinn Vignisson (North American Premiere)

Frida (Germany), Directed by Aleksandra Odić (U.S. Premiere)

Funeral of a Marriage Counsellor (UK), Directed by Ronit Meranda (World Premiere)

Further and Further Away (Cambodia), Directed by Polen Ly

Geranium (USA), Directed by Kait Schuster (World Premiere)

Go to the Woods (France), Directed by Lucie Prost (U.S. Premiere)

Half-Day (USA), Directed by Morgan Mathews

Hallelujah (USA), Directed by Victor Gabriel

Help Me Mary (USA), Directed by Annie Tippe

The Hero (Poland), Directed by Milena Dutkowska

Hiama (New Zealand/Solomon Islands), Directed by Matasila Freshwater (U.S. Premiere)

High Jump (Belgium), Directed by Lennert Madou (North American Premiere)

The Horses (Canada), Directed by Liz Cairns

A Howling Dog (Netherlands), Directed by Stijn van Gorkum (International Premiere)

Huella (USA), Directed by Gabriela Ortega

Ibiza (France), Directed by Marie Rosselet-Ruiz, Hélène Rosselet-Ruiz (U.S. Premiere)

Ice Cream. Sladoled (USA/Serbia/Argentina), Directed by Steve Spremo (World Premiere)

I dreamed I was alive (Chile), Directed by Eymeraude Cordon Le Beurier

If I Go, Will They Miss Me (USA), Directed by Walter Thompson-Hernández

Impersonator (USA), Directed by Andrew Norman Wilson

Inside the aquarium (Sweden), Directed by Lina Berger (International Premiere)

In the Soil (Denmark), Directed by Casper Kjeldsen

I Santi (France/Italy), Directed by Giacomo Abbruzzese (International Premiere)

I Should Feed My Cat (Belgium), Directed by Abram Cerda

JEFF (Canada/USA), Directed by Walter Woodman (World Premiere)

JORDAN ‘96 (Ukraine), Directed by Katheryna Lesyk (World Premiere)

July (Norway), Directed by Mauritz Brekke Solberg (U.S. Premiere)

Khadiga (Egypt/France), Directed by Morad Mostafa

A Killer Secret (USA), Directed by Bettina Bresnan

Kill Me Daddy (USA), Directed by Claudia Restrepo

The Last Day (Japan), Directed by Momi Yamashita (U.S. Premiere)

The Last Days (UK), Directed by Dipo Baruwa-Etti

Last Days First Days (USA), Directed by Katie Blair

Lemons (USA), Directed by Gonnie Zur (World Premiere)

The Lizard Laughed (USA), Directed by Allen Cordell

Lovebirds (Spain), Directed by Víctor Moreno (North American Premiere)

Lucky Fish (USA), Directed by Emily May Jampel

Lullaby (Austria), Directed by Magdalena Chmielewska (North American Premiere)

Madhu (India), Directed by Tanmay Chowdhary, Tanvi Chowdhary

Makassar is a City for Football Fans (Indonesia/France), Directed by Khozy Rizal

Make-Up (Sweden), Directed by Jakob Márky (International Premiere)

Man Or Tree (UK), Directed by Varun Raman, Tom Hancock

Mansa (Germany/Portugal), Directed by Mariana Bártolo (North American Premiere)

Mariam (France), Directed by Lionel Meta (World Premiere)

Mate (Australia), Directed by George-Alex Nagle (North American Premiere)

Mi Casa (USA), Directed by Kristina Arjona

Mickey’s Tree (USA), Directed by Belton Mouras Jr., Nick Anderson (World Premiere)

Minyan Duty (USA), Directed by Ivan Kander

Mirage (USA), Directed by Dustin Tan

Moshari (Bangladesh), Directed by Nuhash Humayun

Motherland (South Korea/USA), Directed by Christina Yoon (North American Premiere)

Motorcyclist’s Happiness Won’t Fit Into His Suit (Mexico), Directed by Gabriel Herrera

My Grandmother’s Dream (USA), Directed by Tahiel Jimenez Medina (World Premiere)

Naked Men in the Woods (Austria), Directed by Paul Ploberger (U.S. Premiere)

Neon Phantom (Brazil), Directed by Leonardo Martinelli

Nights and Days in America (USA), Directed by Louise Zhang (North American Premiere)

Night Stroll (Israel), Directed by Ori Birger (North American Premiere)

Night Visit (Israel), Directed by Mya Kaplan

No Ghost in the Morgue (Canada), Directed by Marilyn Cooke

No Longer Suitable For Use (USA), Directed by Julian Joslin

No Man’s Land (USA), Directed by Kristen Buckels (World Premiere)

Notice Me (USA), Directed by Kurt Andrew Schneider (World Premiere)

NYC Tips and Tricks (USA), Directed by Amber Schaefer

Only the Moon Stands Still (USA), Directed by Johnson Cheng

On Solid Ground (Switzerland), Directed by Jela Hasler

On the Edge (Austria), Directed by Matteo Sanders (International Premiere)

Operator Victoria (Ukraine), Directed by Anna Yatsenko Sobolevska (North American Premiere)

Ousmane (Canada), Directed by Jorge Camarotti

Parking Lot (Lithuania), Directed by Jorė Janavičiūtė (North American Premiere)

Past Life (USA), Directed by Rose O’Shea (World Premiere)

Picture Day (USA), Directed by Kelly Pike (World Premiere)

Pretend Partners (USA), Directed by Ron Najor

Real Cute (France), Directed by Louise Groult (International Premiere)

Reasons (UK), Directed by Charlotte Peters (International Premiere)

The Right Words (France), Directed by Adrian Moyse Dullin

RO (Sweden), Directed by Gustav Ekberg (World Premiere)

Rocket Fuel (Canada), Directed by Jessie Posthumus (World Premiere)

Roommates (USA), Directed by Ashley Eakin

Room Rodeo (USA), Directed by Daniel Kayamba

Rooster (Myanmar/Taiwan), Directed by Myo Aung (North American Premiere)

Rooted (USA), Directed by Sean Addo (World Premiere)

Rustling (New Zealand), Directed by Tom Furniss (World Premiere)

The Salamander Child (Belgium), Directed by Théo Degen (North American Premiere)

Salvador Dali (Kyrgyzstan), Directed by Eldiar Madakim

Sami’s Fugue (France), Directed by Vincent Tricon (International Premiere)

Sandstorm (Pakistan), Directed by Seemab Gul

Scabs (USA), Directed by Tommy Butler (World Premiere)

Scooty (USA), Directed by Peter France (World Premiere)

Seasick (USA), Directed by Lindsey Ryan

Seeds (USA), Directed by Morningstar Angeline, Ajuawak Kapashesit

Shark (Australia), Directed by Nash Edgerton

She’s One of Us (France/Belgium), Directed by Maxence Voiseux (International Premiere)

The Shift (Italy), Directed by Chiara Marotta, Loris Giuseppe Nese

Shower Boys (Sweden), Directed by Christian Zetterberg

Sideral (France/Brazil), Directed by Carlos Segundo

Skin & Bone (USA), Directed by Eli Powers

Soft Sounds of Peeling Fruit (USA), Directed by So Young Shelly Yo

Some Still Search (USA), Directed by Nesaru Tchaas

Sounds of Nature (Germany), Directed by Eliza Petkova (North American Premiere)

Spa Day (USA), Directed by Kevin Armento, Jaki Bradley

Sparks Lampini (USA), Directed by Rebecca Fay O’Neill (World Premiere)

Spell on You (France), Directed by Sarah Lastry (U.S. Premiere)

Stained Skin (Germany), Directed by Mandy Peterat, Adam Graf (North American Premiere)

Starfuckers (USA), Directed by Antonio Marziale

A Study in Conservation (USA), Directed by Anna Ramey Borden

Successful Thawing of Mr. Moro (Sweden), Directed by Jerry Carlsson

Succulent (India), Directed by Amrita Bagchi

Sushi Noh (Australia), Directed by Jayden Rathsam Hua

The Swarmers (Germany), Directed by Alison Kuhn (North American Premiere)

Tala’vision (Germany/Jordan), Directed by Murad Abu Eisheh

Tank Fairy (Taiwan/USA), Directed by Erich Rettstadt

Tejano Night (USA), Directed by Alexander Rosales

Tell Me Something I Don’t Know (USA), Directed by Neal Suresh Mulani

Titan (Belgium/France), Directed by Valéry Carnoy

Tomorrow Then (Spain), Directed by David Moragas (U.S. Premiere)

Tooly (Australia), Directed by Karla Hart

Training Wheels (USA), Directed by Alison Rich

Trumpets in the Sky (Palestine/Lebanon/France/Belgium), Directed by Rakan Mayasi

Two or More (USA), Directed by Ifeyinwa Arinze

Undergrowth (Netherlands/Belgium), Directed by Tim Ewalts (World Premiere)

Unicorn (USA), Directed by Matt Porter

Unlimited World (USA), Directed by Peter Falls (World Premiere)

Valentine (USA), Directed by Beck Kitsis, Chris McNabb

The Voice Actress (Japan/USA), Directed by Anna J. Takayama

Warsha (France/Lebanon), Directed by Dania Bdeir

Wednesdays (Israel), Directed by Rona Segal (World Premiere)

We Should Get Dinner! (USA), Directed by Eliza Jiménez Cossio, Lexi Tannenholtz

West by God (USA), Directed by Scott Lazer

When the Trees Come (Iceland/Germany), Directed by Berglind Þrastardóttir (World Premiere)

While Mortals Sleep (USA), Directed by Alex Fofonoff

Whiling (USA), Directed by Evan Jonigkeit

Wild Card (USA), Directed by Tipper Newton

Woodpecker (Canada), Directed by Kevin T. Landry

Work (USA), Directed by April Maxey

Written By (USA), Directed by Callie Bloem, Christopher Ewing

Yanni (Canada), Directed by Rachid Allaoua (World Premiere)

Yi yi (Time Flows in Strange Ways on Sundays) (Singapore), Directed by Giselle Lin (North American Premiere)

You and Me, Before and After (Australia), Directed by Madeleine Gottlieb

You’re dead Helen (Belgium/France), Directed by Michiel Blanchart

Your Houseplants Are Screaming (USA), Directed by Benjamin Roberds

About Palm Springs International ShortFest

Designated by AMPAS, BAFTA, BIFA and Goya Awards as an award-qualifying festival, and accredited by the International Short Film Conference, the Palm Springs International ShortFest & Short Film Market is one of the most acclaimed short film showcases in the world. The event is produced by the Palm Springs International Film Society, whose mission is to nurture and encourage new filmmaking talent, honoring the great masters of world cinema, and expanding audience horizons. Visit www.psfilmfest.org.