We had over 400 entries in our contest this year, and one rose to the top with predicting 97 out of 120 nominations correctly (which was also the top score at GoldDerby).

First, a shoutout to the runner-up, Jeffrey Mahoney, who just fell short of sharing first place with a still impressive 96/120 score.

Now for the winner — congratulations to Matt Dittes! Please email us to receive your prize.