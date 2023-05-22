This week, Joey leads the Water Cooler in a conversation about the Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series 2023 Emmy race. The list of contenders may not be extraordinarily deep, but those in contention give raw, varied, and truly accomplished performances in a less high-profile limited series race that in previous years. Who do we think are the front runners? Who are the potential spoilers? Have a listen as we break it down for you!

But first, it’s Succession Watch! We briefly chat about last weekend’s episode nine, “Church and State,” and foolishly try to predict what will shake down in the hugely anticipated series finale.

As always, we close with the Flash Forward to the media we’re most anticipating in the upcoming week.

